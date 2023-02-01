Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Manchester
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council Approval
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternatives
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently Closing
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List Here
USDA loan to fund Stonyfield Farm solar power
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Stonyfield Farm is among businesses in Maine and New Hampshire that will benefit in $15.2 million in renewable energy loans to Aligned Solar Partners from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Infrastructure Loan program. Aligned Solar Partners, part of Aligned Climate Capital, is joining with...
OSRAM SYLVANIA Makes Multi-Million Dollar Investment in Hillsboro, NH Plant
Governor Sununu to attend the OSRAM SYLVANIA job fair on February 1 at 11:00 a.m. HILLSBORO, NH / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / OSRAM SYLVANIA, Inc. (OSI), the leader in automotive lighting solutions for the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is making a multi-million dollar investment in its Hillsboro plant and employees. Governor Chris Sununu will visit a job fair at the Hillsboro plant on Wednesday, February 1 at 11:00 a.m. OSRAM SYLVANIA plans to employ between 75-100 new workers to support their expanded operations. Future job fairs are being planned for the first Wednesday of every month to help grow the team.
Developers buy former Volvo showroom on Gold Star Blvd., plan new retail building
WORCESTER – The former location of Volvo Cars at 70 Gold Star Blvd. changed hands Tuesday, with a Boston real estate developer purchasing the property for $3.625 million. The site is being remade into a plaza, with a Kelly's Roast Beef restaurant among the planned tenants. Parkingway Management LLC...
Meals on Wheels works to ensure clients fed, workers protected during extreme cold
MERRIMACK, N.H. — The extreme cold on Friday in New Hampshire was causing added challenges for groups like Meals on Wheels. The organization said it was making adjustments to keep its workers safe. Meals on Wheels officials said they brought extra food to people over the past few days...
Book discarded from New Hampshire library eventually was sold online to person in Germany
HOPKINTON, N.H. — A book that was discarded from the Hopkinton Town Library has been doing some world traveling. Someone in Germany bought the used book on Amazon and saw the library's stamp inside. The book is titled “Scream of Eagles: The Creation of Top Gun – And the...
Tow truck drivers prepare for potential increased demand amidst cold weather
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As subzero temperatures hit New Hampshire, tow truck drivers are preparing for an inevitable surge in demand from drivers that find their vehicles with dead batteries. "The main thing is [with] the cold days like this, batteries are going to die, and that's just something that...
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110
Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fire department chase calls for service due to burst pipes on Elm Street, at Elliot Hospital
MANCHESTER, NH – As temperatures hovered in the single digits Saturday morning, the persistent cold proved too much for pipes resulting in two calls for emergency crews before noon for water issues. Manchester Fire Department responded Saturday morning to a report of water and smoke coming from 2 Wall...
With housing in short supply, NH is rethinking how it helps unhoused people find a home
Ryan has been unhoused for four years now. He’s living in an encampment in Concord, but the winter elements are wearing him out. He says what’s helping him hold out is hope is that one day, he’ll have a roof over his head. “So I can have...
Frozen pipe causes flooding in ICU, emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frozen pipe caused flooding in the ICU and emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester Saturday. An Elliot Hospital spokesperson told News 9 that due to the weather, a frozen pipe caused the flooding, which was contained to the areas just before 12 p.m.
Farms work to keep animals warm as temperatures plummet
LEE, N.H. — As temperatures headed below zero across New Hampshire on Friday, farmers prepared to keep their animals protected from the extreme weather. At Echo Ridge Farm in Lee, horses headed back inside the stables as the temperature fell. "They say the secret is in the hay," said...
The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
Dangerously cold temperatures move out of New Hampshire; warm-up coming Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills gripped New Hampshire for the coldest morning in years, but conditions will continue to improve the rest of the weekend. A wind chill warning still remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7 this evening for wind...
Lawrence Winner Buys Last Lotto Ticket In Stock, Gets Major Cash Stash
A meat market's last lottery ticket paid off for a man who bought it and won big. Carmelo Diaz Valentin of Lawrence won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant ticket game after clearing a store out of its last remaining ticket.Valentin cashed his prize out …
Bill proposes removing bail commissioners
CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
New Hampshire player wins $25,000 per year or huge lump sum payment through 'Lucky For Life' game
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the second time since the start of the year, a New Hampshire player won big with the "Lucky For Life" lottery game. One lucky Granite Stater won the second-tier prize – either $25,000 per year for a minimum of 20 years or a one-time payment of $390,000. All prize amounts are figures before taxes are taken out.
Planning board gets update on Beech Street shelter, field concerns from neighbors
MANCHESTER, N.H. – With a new emergency warming shelter about to open its doors on Beech Street, the Manchester Planning Board received an update from city leaders on Thursday night, providing an opportunity for the board and local residents to ask questions about its operations. According to Manchester Fire...
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
Townhouses and more townhouses on Thursday’s Planning Board agenda
City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning Board Meetings. The Planning Board held their monthly Business Meeting on Thursday, January 19 and the following cases were heard. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand. S2022-012: 173 & 187 Oak...
