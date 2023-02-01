ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, NH

manchesterinklink.com

USDA loan to fund Stonyfield Farm solar power

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Stonyfield Farm is among businesses in Maine and New Hampshire that will benefit in $15.2 million in renewable energy loans to Aligned Solar Partners from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Infrastructure Loan program. Aligned Solar Partners, part of Aligned Climate Capital, is joining with...
LONDONDERRY, NH
buffalonynews.net

OSRAM SYLVANIA Makes Multi-Million Dollar Investment in Hillsboro, NH Plant

Governor Sununu to attend the OSRAM SYLVANIA job fair on February 1 at 11:00 a.m. HILLSBORO, NH / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / OSRAM SYLVANIA, Inc. (OSI), the leader in automotive lighting solutions for the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is making a multi-million dollar investment in its Hillsboro plant and employees. Governor Chris Sununu will visit a job fair at the Hillsboro plant on Wednesday, February 1 at 11:00 a.m. OSRAM SYLVANIA plans to employ between 75-100 new workers to support their expanded operations. Future job fairs are being planned for the first Wednesday of every month to help grow the team.
HILLSBORO, NH
Whiskey Riff

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110

Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FAIRBANKS, AK
WMUR.com

Farms work to keep animals warm as temperatures plummet

LEE, N.H. — As temperatures headed below zero across New Hampshire on Friday, farmers prepared to keep their animals protected from the extreme weather. At Echo Ridge Farm in Lee, horses headed back inside the stables as the temperature fell. "They say the secret is in the hay," said...
LEE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Bill proposes removing bail commissioners

CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Townhouses and more townhouses on Thursday’s Planning Board agenda

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning Board Meetings. The Planning Board held their monthly Business Meeting on Thursday, January 19 and the following cases were heard. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand. S2022-012: 173 & 187 Oak...

