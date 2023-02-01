Read full article on original website
951thebull.com
Floyd County Conservation Hosts Owl Hike, Biathlon Saturday
Floyd County Conservation is offering a variety of outdoor activities this Saturday 902.04) at the Tosanak Recreation Area near Marble Rock. Naturalist Heidi Reams says participants can pre-register at www.mycountyparks.com or walk-in for the Winter Biathlon at 9 am. Open cross country skiing is available at 1 pm Saturday afternoon,...
KIMT
MercyOne to close a Winnebago County location
BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa - The pandemic, inflation and a lower number of clinical and technical staff entering the healthcare field is part of the reason MercyOne has opted to close a Winnebago County location. The last day MercyOne Buffalo Center will see patients is March 24, and services will be...
951thebull.com
Chickasaw County Public Health Offers Free Blood Pressure Clinics
Chickasaw County Public Health is hosting free blood pressure clinics in February, which coincides with American Heart Month. Administrator Lisa Welter says good heart health is good for your overall health. Welter says heart disease is a leading cause of death every year. Welter’s department will host a free blood...
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
951thebull.com
RV, Camping Reservations Already Being Made for This Summer
With more snow last weekend followed by below normal high temps for much of this week in north Iowa, you may be thinking about warmer weather and the outdoor activities that come with it. If you’re a camping enthusiast, Floyd County Conservation Naturalist Heidi Reams says you might want to...
Radio Iowa
Explosion that killed 14 in Eagle Grove was 50 years ago tonight
The Wright County community of Eagle Grove is remembering a tragedy that made worldwide headlines 50 years ago tonight. An explosion rocked the downtown business district, leveling the Chatterbox Cafe, a Coast-to-Coast store and a jewelry story. Fourteen people were killed, including a firefighter and the son of former governor Robert Blue.
KCRG.com
Iowa family reunites with loved one’s heart recipient during Iowa girls state tournament
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - After losing her brother Logan in an ATV accident in 2017, Lilly Luft of Charles City looked for a way to honor him and celebrate his memory. She chose wrestling. This week, Lilly and her family got to feel closer than ever to Logan as they welcomed Ember Henderson, the girl who received Logan’s heart.
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
951thebull.com
Charles City’s Luft Claims Third State Title
Charles City’s Lilly Luft is a state champion once again. Luft, the Comets senior who will wrestle at the University of Iowa next fall, completed an undefeated season at 40-0 with a 9-1 victory over Chloe Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in the championship match Friday night at the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament. The top seed in the 130-pound division, Luft earned her third state title.
Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud
We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
951thebull.com
Heather Hackman – Nashua Public Library
February 8, 2022- Library Board Meeting @ 7 p.m. February 11, 2023- Coffee with the Council: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Join two council members once a month at the Nashua Public Library for coffee, donuts and discussion. They will be there to listen to your concerns and hear your solutions.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
KCRG.com
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after police said he shot a woman in the leg in Waterloo early Friday morning. Waterloo police said they were to MercyOne for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.
951thebull.com
Charles City’s Luft, Osage’s Hemann Advance to State Title Matches
Charles City’s Lilly Luft and Osage’s Gable Hemann have advanced to the title matches in their respective weight classes at the first-ever sanctioned Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Luft, the Comets senior who will wrestle at the University of Iowa next fall, ran her season record to 39-0...
KIMT
Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes
CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games. Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
KIMT
One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
OnlyInYourState
Stock Up On Amish Goodies At Plainview Country Store, Then Enjoy The Iowa Countryside Along Amish Boulevard
Have you ever explored Iowa’s Amish country? Many people don’t even know the Hawkeye State has an Amish community, and it’s much smaller than other states’ – but that doesn’t mean it’s not full of its own special joys. Located in a rural area of northeastern Iowa, you’ll find Amish Boulevard – a quiet country road filled with beautiful scenery and small Amish businesses specializing in delicious goods and hand-made supplies. Before you take this drive, you’ll definitely want to stock up on snacks, and the good news is you’ll have no shortage of places to sample delicious Amish goods. From there, it’s a peaceful drive until the sun sets over Amish Country, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a simpler world where the old ways still reign supreme.
951thebull.com
First Sanctioned Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament Starts Thursday
For the first time as a sanctioned high school sport, the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament will run Thursday and Friday in Coralville. Charles City coach Rob Pittman notes that the sport has grown substantially in a short time. The Comets have five wrestlers qualified for state and are led...
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
