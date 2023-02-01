ITHACA, N.Y.—For the first time in 13 months, Ithaca has a fully seated Common Council. Kris Haines-Sharp was unanimously approved without debate by her now-colleagues on Common Council at their meeting Wednesday night, filling Mayor Laura Lewis’ Fifth Ward seat that became vacant when Lewis was sworn in as mayor in December. Before then, as acting mayor since February 2022, Lewis had a hybrid role of sorts, maintaining a vote on council.

