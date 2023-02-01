Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Task force formed to assess County Jail, Public Safety building renovations
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Nostalgia can be a beautiful thing, a faint word, smell or taste that evokes a memory of one’s past. Integral to that beauty is the randomness of nostalgia—one never knows when it may strike or how it can appear. Admittedly, the Tompkins County Legislature’s chambers...
Ithaca Street Dog Coalition offers free medical services at monthly clinics
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Over the past year, the Ithaca chapter of Street Dog Coalition has served 189 patients with critical medical care like parasite screening and control, basic vaccines and arthritis care for senior pets. The Street Dog Coalition (SDC) is a national nonprofit organization that works to increase the...
Funded Hupstate residency 2023 opportunity for Circus artists based in New York
The Saltonstall x Circus Culture Hupstate Residency for Individual Circus Artists provides an all expenses paid week long opportunity to create and develop work for New York based circus artists. This exciting development is a collaboration between two upstate NY arts and cultural institutions: Circus Culture, Ithaca’s very own circus...
City restarting police chief search after failed first attempt
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca is officially reopening its search for a police chief, hiring an executive search firm to handle a nationwide search for the next leader of the Ithaca Police Department. The decision comes two months after the first search fell apart before reaching Common Council. Mayor...
Ithaca to receive over $25,000 in opioid settlement with Teva
ITHACA, N.Y.—Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals will pay an estimated $25,694 to the City of Ithaca after the company reached settlement agreements in New York State and nationwide in November, resolving thousands of lawsuits related to its alleged role in the U.S.’ opioid crisis. After entering an executive session...
Kris Haines-Sharp approved to fill Fifth Ward Common Council vacancy
ITHACA, N.Y.—For the first time in 13 months, Ithaca has a fully seated Common Council. Kris Haines-Sharp was unanimously approved without debate by her now-colleagues on Common Council at their meeting Wednesday night, filling Mayor Laura Lewis’ Fifth Ward seat that became vacant when Lewis was sworn in as mayor in December. Before then, as acting mayor since February 2022, Lewis had a hybrid role of sorts, maintaining a vote on council.
Ithaca Rotary Club to host benefit concert and auction for Ukraine fundraiser
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. A group of 35 musicians from Tompkins County will present a benefit concert on Sunday, Feb. 19 to raise money to upgrade an underground bomb shelter at a school in Lviv, Ukraine.
A new look and place for The Ithaca Voice
Big things are happening at The Ithaca Voice in 2023. Earlier this year we moved to a new office, and you may have noticed that we just introduced some new branding across our website and social media platforms!. A little logo refresh and some new accent colors later, we’re also...
Planning Board Recap: Collegetown housing with BZA-forced redo gains approval
ITHACA, N.Y.—There’s been a rather uncomfortable trend lately where the Planning Board reviews a project for months and gives initial approval, the Board of Zoning Appeals denies variances, and a drastic redesign is rushed before the Planning Board late in the process. This happened with 401 East State Street, 325 Dryden Road, and now with “The William” at 108-110 College Avenue, which received approvals last night.
IPD searching for suspect related to late night assault over the weekend
ITHACA, N.Y.—Officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to a complaint of an assault at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, in a business parking lot on the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. The victim reported that three males were trespassing and disposing of trash in the parking...
