Ithaca to receive over $25,000 in opioid settlement with Teva

ITHACA, N.Y.—Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals will pay an estimated $25,694 to the City of Ithaca after the company reached settlement agreements in New York State and nationwide in November, resolving thousands of lawsuits related to its alleged role in the U.S.’ opioid crisis. After entering an executive session...
Kris Haines-Sharp approved to fill Fifth Ward Common Council vacancy

ITHACA, N.Y.—For the first time in 13 months, Ithaca has a fully seated Common Council. Kris Haines-Sharp was unanimously approved without debate by her now-colleagues on Common Council at their meeting Wednesday night, filling Mayor Laura Lewis’ Fifth Ward seat that became vacant when Lewis was sworn in as mayor in December. Before then, as acting mayor since February 2022, Lewis had a hybrid role of sorts, maintaining a vote on council.
A new look and place for The Ithaca Voice

Big things are happening at The Ithaca Voice in 2023. Earlier this year we moved to a new office, and you may have noticed that we just introduced some new branding across our website and social media platforms!. A little logo refresh and some new accent colors later, we’re also...
Planning Board Recap: Collegetown housing with BZA-forced redo gains approval

ITHACA, N.Y.—There’s been a rather uncomfortable trend lately where the Planning Board reviews a project for months and gives initial approval, the Board of Zoning Appeals denies variances, and a drastic redesign is rushed before the Planning Board late in the process. This happened with 401 East State Street, 325 Dryden Road, and now with “The William” at 108-110 College Avenue, which received approvals last night.
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

