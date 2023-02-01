Read full article on original website
Felon Accused of Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove Due in Court
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year- old man during a confrontation in Highgrove is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested in December following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the...
Man Charged For Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle in Palm Springs
INDIO (CNS) – Felony charges were filed Friday against a 59-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a 57-year-old woman in Palm Springs. Mark Gerald Blanchette of Palm Springs was charged with one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and of driving under the influence of alcohol of .08% or more causing bodily injury, according to court records.
UPDATED: Prosecution Delivers Closing Statements in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide
INDIO (CNS) – Closing statements are expected Thursday from the defense in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, is being tried on four counts of first- degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. The charges include a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence- enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
Details On Hours-Long Standoff North of Palm Springs
NEWEST INFORMATION FROM RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:. During a domestic violence altercation in the 19000 block of King Road, the suspect fired a shotgun into the air. When the female attempted to leave the residence, the suspect refused to allow the two children to go from the location with her. The Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the search for the juveniles. After a lengthy standoff, the two children were safely recovered, and the male suspect ultimately surrendered peacefully. The suspect was later booked into jail for domestic violence, discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, and other related charges.
Shooting Investigation Outside of the Palm Desert Mall
Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting outside of the Palm Desert Mall, Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, deputies were dispatched to the 72000 block of highway 111 regarding a shooting at 2:02 p.m. The investigation revealed there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles...
Moreno Valley Woman Faces Sentencing in Unemployment Insurance Scam
MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A Moreno Valley woman faces sentencing Thursday in downtown Los Angeles for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies. Catrina Gipson, 47, pleaded guilty last summer to one federal count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud...
More Details On Shooting Outside The Shops at Palm Desert
A community breathing a sigh of relief Thursday night after tense moments at The Shops at Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said around 2 o’clock in the afternoon, deputies were dispatched on reports of a shooting. After further investigation, they say there was an exchange of gunfire...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland
HOMELAND (CNS) – A 48-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland, authorities said Thursday. The fatality occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer...
UPDATED: Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60,...
Annual Taste Of Jalisco Kicks Off In Cathedral City
There’s a celebration in Downtown Cathedral City tonight. The Taste of Jalisco kicks off, recognizing the city’s 26-year relationship with Tequila, Jalisco, in Mexico. The three day event offers a wide variety of things for everyone to enjoy, from carnival rides for all ages, all the way to tequila tasting fun for adults.
Officials to Celebrate $5.5 Million Project in Front of County Fairgrounds
INDIO (CNS) – There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the $5.5 million project to fix and beautify the roads in front of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio. The free event is set to begin at 10 a.m. near the gate one...
Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
Blaze Erupts on North Side of Mt. Rubidoux
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Thursday at the bottom of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside, scorching less than a quarter-acre before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the Carlson Dog Park at Scott Lane and Mission Inn Avenue, on the north side of the recreational site, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
COVID Hospitalizations Drop for Fourth Straight Week
(CNS) – The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 11% this week, the fourth straight week of a documented double-digit percentage drop, according to the Riverside University Health System. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 113, compared to...
Cathedral City to Host 7th Annual 3-Day Taste of Jalisco Festival
CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The three-day Taste of Jalisco Festival, featuring a carnival, live music, a tequila bar and beer garden, and a headlining performance by Grupo Control, will begin Friday in Cathedral City. The festival will be held from Friday to Sunday in the city’s amphitheater and festival...
Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises By Highest Amount Since Oct. 1
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest increase since Oct. 1 Friday, rising 3.2 cents to $4.471, its highest amount since Dec. 12. The average price is 4.3 cents more than one week ago and 9.2 cents...
