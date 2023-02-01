Read full article on original website
Related
Kyle Busch Admits He’s Jealous of Ross Chastain, Who Understands and Gladly Calls Out All the Haters in the Garage
Kyle Busch was just one of several drivers Ross Chastain rubbed the wrong way in 2022. But at the end of the season, the Trackhouse Racing driver flipped the script when he pulled off a once-in-a-lifetime move that converted those drivers previously agitated by his aggressive actions into admirers for his guts and willingness to try something no one had ever done before.
Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?
“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
Unhappy Christopher Bell Doesn’t Hold Back Feelings and Calls Out Joe Gibbs for Taking Away Something From Him That Late Son Coy Had Encouraged Him to Do
Christopher Bell had a NASCAR Cup Series season in 2022, where he went from the young gun with potential at Joe Gibbs Racing to “the guy.” That’s what happens when you record the first multi-win season of your career with three victories, or the same number of times your teammates combined to find Victory Lane all year.
Sporting News
NASCAR Clash 2023 start time, TV schedule, live stream, format for Coliseum exhibition race
After a frigid winter, the NASCAR Cup Series is back. And it's opening its newest campaign with a little California love. The Clash, the annual event that marks the start of race season, will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. There are certainly worse places for drivers, crews and fans to be in early February.
NASCAR Makes Big Change in 2023 to Harshest and Most-Complained About Penalty Last Year That Punished the Wrong People
This week NASCAR released a host of changes to its lengthy rulebook. The decision to outlaw Ross Chastain’s Hail Melon unsurprisingly received the most attention. Interestingly, one rule and penalty that made headlines for much of last year was modified for the 2023 Cup Series season but received much less publicity.
Joe Gibbs Racing statement on Coy Gibbs passing; Hamlin clarifies
Denny Hamlin translated the statement from Joe Gibbs Racing into blunt form. 20-year-old Ty Gibbs is set to enter his debut season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’ll drive the No. 54 (formerly No. 18) for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the statements from Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin...
Daniel Suárez, 23XI Racing Highlight NASCAR Drive For Diversity Awards
Just as the 2023 NASCAR season is about to start the Drive for Diversity Awards have been announced with some familiar names. Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing and 23XI Racing lead the way for the Cup Series with recognitions of their own. Ten awards were given out in total....
1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona muscle car sold for record $1.43 million
A unique 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona was auctioned at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida, for $1.43 million, setting a record for the model.
Kevin Harvick Won’t Be Concerned About Consequences and Likely Seeking to Pay Back Some Drivers in 2023, According to Fox NASCAR Analyst
Kevin Harvick recently announced that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season would be his last. It’s been a remarkable career, spanning 22 seasons, with 60 wins — among them the 2007 Daytona 500 — and the 2014 championship. But it hasn’t been without some conflicts along the way. The spider monkey move and fight with Greg Biffle. The Brad Keselowski push. Most recently, Chase Elliott at Bristol.
SB Nation
NASCAR bans the ‘Hail Melon’
Driver Ross Chastain provided one of the most memorable moments of last year’s NASCAR season. Do not expect to see it replicated anytime soon. Needing to move up a few places in the closing lap of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway to qualify for the final four in the last race of the season, Chastain put his Chevrolet into the wall, and rode it around the track, rocketing into fifth place. That finish was good enough to put him in the final four for the season finale.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Busch Light Clash Simply Isn't What It Used to Be
The Busch Clash made its debut in 1979 and was designed to spark interest in Cup qualifying throughout the season and showcase the sport’s fastest cars. The short trophy dash, along with Daytona 500 qualifying and the ARCA season opener, kicked off Speedweeks’ stock car racing portion. No...
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
The Next Potential Change to the Busch Light Clash Will Be Controversial and Unnecessary
Leave it to NASCAR to try turning its most recent success story into a solution in search of a problem. The Cup Series only has one edition of the Busch Light Clash in the books but reportedly is already considering turning its season-opening exhibition into more than it needs to be.
Ross Chastain Has Incredible Reaction To NASCAR's Latest Ban
Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use wall to gain speed at any and all tracks this season. Ross Chastain benefited from this move during the Martinsville Cup ...
Disney likely to pursue NASCAR rights in the sport’s next TV deal
Disney will reportedly be among a group of companies that will look to join NASCAR's next TV deal as a streaming platform.
Massive Partnership Lineup Announced for JTG Daugherty Racing’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
The NASCAR Cup Series season is ramping up, and the JTG Daugherty Racing’s partner list for the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro is close to completing its lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. “We are humbled to share the news about our esteemed Kroger Racing partner lineup...
Kevin Harvick Tips His Hand on His Busch Light Clash Strategy With His Frank Reaction To Last Year’s Race
The Kevin Harvick farewell tour starts Sunday with the shortest, slowest race of the NASCAR season. The Busch Light Clash won’t count in the Cup Series standings, but that doesn’t make it any less fun for Harvick, who’ll retire at the end of the season. In fact,...
Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured
Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
FOX Sports
Clash at the Coliseum: NASCAR returns to L.A. to open 2023 season
NASCAR is returning to sunny southern California to kick off the 2023 season with the second running of the Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday (5 p.m. ET heats; 8 p.m. ET main event, FOX). The event will build off its successful inaugural L.A. running last year. The 150-lap main...
NASCAR book to arrive in April
Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
Outsider.com
641K+
Followers
72K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 2