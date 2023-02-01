ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Busch Admits He’s Jealous of Ross Chastain, Who Understands and Gladly Calls Out All the Haters in the Garage

Kyle Busch was just one of several drivers Ross Chastain rubbed the wrong way in 2022. But at the end of the season, the Trackhouse Racing driver flipped the script when he pulled off a once-in-a-lifetime move that converted those drivers previously agitated by his aggressive actions into admirers for his guts and willingness to try something no one had ever done before.
Sportscasting

Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?

“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
Sportscasting

Unhappy Christopher Bell Doesn’t Hold Back Feelings and Calls Out Joe Gibbs for Taking Away Something From Him That Late Son Coy Had Encouraged Him to Do

Christopher Bell had a NASCAR Cup Series season in 2022, where he went from the young gun with potential at Joe Gibbs Racing to “the guy.” That’s what happens when you record the first multi-win season of your career with three victories, or the same number of times your teammates combined to find Victory Lane all year.
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Won’t Be Concerned About Consequences and Likely Seeking to Pay Back Some Drivers in 2023, According to Fox NASCAR Analyst

Kevin Harvick recently announced that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season would be his last. It’s been a remarkable career, spanning 22 seasons, with 60 wins — among them the 2007 Daytona 500 — and the 2014 championship. But it hasn’t been without some conflicts along the way. The spider monkey move and fight with Greg Biffle. The Brad Keselowski push. Most recently, Chase Elliott at Bristol.
SB Nation

NASCAR bans the ‘Hail Melon’

Driver Ross Chastain provided one of the most memorable moments of last year’s NASCAR season. Do not expect to see it replicated anytime soon. Needing to move up a few places in the closing lap of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway to qualify for the final four in the last race of the season, Chastain put his Chevrolet into the wall, and rode it around the track, rocketing into fifth place. That finish was good enough to put him in the final four for the season finale.
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Busch Light Clash Simply Isn't What It Used to Be

The Busch Clash made its debut in 1979 and was designed to spark interest in Cup qualifying throughout the season and showcase the sport’s fastest cars. The short trophy dash, along with Daytona 500 qualifying and the ARCA season opener, kicked off Speedweeks’ stock car racing portion. No...
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured

Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
Rocky Mount Telegram

NASCAR book to arrive in April

Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
