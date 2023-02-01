Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Couple dead from gunshot wounds, law enforcement believes it to be murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to 1113 Lexington Downs Drive in Greenville and found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home. It happened around 1:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Law enforcement entered the home and found 62-year-old William Oscar...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting they believe to be a murder-suicide. Deputies responded at 1:14 p.m. to 1113 Lexington Downs Dr. in Greenville. They found the residents, William Oscar Small, 62, and Heather Davenport Small, 44, dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators said a weapon was recovered from […]
Highway Patrol looking for suspect in deadly hit and run in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 96-year-old woman on Friday. In a Facebook post, officials said they responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a call at 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Rd. in Duplin County. Mary Ella Bunn, 96, was struck by […]
WITN
Police investigate deadly shooting in Bethel
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a deadly shooting in one Pitt County town. Bethel police and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. for the shooting. A man’s body was lying...
wcti12.com
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
WITN
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
wcti12.com
La Grange authorities seeking suspects after man shot in face
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — Authorities in Lenoir County are searching for a person that allegedly shot a man in the face in La Grange Friday afternoon. Per Lenoir County officials, a search is underway by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office for someone who shot a man in the face in La Grange this afternoon.
WRAL
Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot in face in La Grange
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the face Friday afternoon. According to a release from Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Savyone Jairell Grant, 20, was found shot on Cypress Grove Drive in La Grange at […]
Woman found dead from Cumberland County shooting
WADE, N.C. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office found a body along a rural area on Friday night, launching a death investigation. Deputies discovered a woman's body around 8:33 p.m. on the 6000 block of River Road in Wade. The sheriff's office said the woman appeared to have died...
cbs17
Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
13-year-old arrested on juvenile petition after ‘mass violence’ threat to NC school
The sheriff's office said it was made aware of the threat, that was not specified to CBS 17, by a social media post. It did say however the post threatened "multiple Wayne County Public School facilities."
wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department names Goyette as permanent chief
Keith Goyette's title with the Kinston Police Department got shorter Thursday night. Per the department, after completing a national recruitment and an extensive interview process, the City of Kinston has a new Police Chief. Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette has been promoted to the permanent position. Chief Goyette has been employed by the City of Kinston Police Department since 2001 and has risen through the ranks from Police Officer, Crime Scene Investigator, Captain, Major, and most recently served as Interim Police Chief. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Mount Olive University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Tiffin University in Ohio among many other education programs and certifications.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police arrest man following shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested following a recent shooting in Wilmington. WPD units and Task Force Officers responded to the 600 block of Metting Road around 11:16 p.m. on January 28th in reference to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers say they located a 16-year-old female...
wcti12.com
Kinston authorities arrest second suspect in weekend shooting
A second suspect in a weekend shooting has been apprehended by authorities in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: On Thursday, Feb. 2, warrants were obtained for Shy’qim Hooker, 22, of Kinston for his involvement in Saturday’s shooting incident. Hooker was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 without incident and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and Attempted Murder. He has been placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
Nash County town terminates police chief
Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.
WNCT
Second suspect arrested in Kinston shooting, charged with attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that happened last Saturday. Shy’qim Hooker, 22, of Kinston had warrants obtained for his arrest. On Friday, he was taken into custody by Kinston police without incident. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
Woman's body found beside road in Cumberland County: Sheriff
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Friday night.
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
Comments / 3