Keith Goyette's title with the Kinston Police Department got shorter Thursday night. Per the department, after completing a national recruitment and an extensive interview process, the City of Kinston has a new Police Chief. Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette has been promoted to the permanent position. Chief Goyette has been employed by the City of Kinston Police Department since 2001 and has risen through the ranks from Police Officer, Crime Scene Investigator, Captain, Major, and most recently served as Interim Police Chief. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Mount Olive University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Tiffin University in Ohio among many other education programs and certifications.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO