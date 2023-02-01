ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

texasstandard.org

Ice the main driver of local power outages, but many still asking what officials can do to better prepare

The worst of the precipitation from the first statewide winter storm appears to be behind us. That doesn’t mean the nightmare is over. The latest power outage map shows nearly 400,000 customers, mostly in Central and Northeast Texas, without power Thursday morning after crews worked throughout the night to restore power. Part of the difficulty has been getting into iced-up areas with trucks – a challenge compounded with countless fallen trees and limbs blocking access to transformers and downed power lines.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

The nasty stretch of winter weather is over! So, what's next?

It felt like all of North Texas took a huge sigh of relief Saturday. Yes, we did drop to freezing, but the afternoon highs soared into the upper 50s. With the sunshine included after a cloudy, cold, icy week... it felt incredible. Rest of the weekend. Sunday looks even warmer!...
KXII.com

Assessing ice and water damage in homes and cars

Texas (KXII) -While you were staying put and staying warm in your home, you may have experienced a pipe burst, leaving you without water or the damage the water left behind. AAA Texas warns homeowners from scammers targeting you and your situation. Daniel Armbruster, AAA Spokesperson said, “if you feel...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for

Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet. It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads. Power companies are having to...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Dealing with potholes after icy road conditions

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Icy roads, now melting, but not without leaving a mark. Grayson County Commissioner, Jeff Whitmire said, “So there’s a lot of moisture that’s worked its way down, gone through that surface so the subsurface is what’s really causing the cracks and the breaks, so there’s going to be a lot of potholes coming up. "
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Texans Urged to Report Ice Storm Damage to the State

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, urged Texans impacted by this week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. Ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Power outages climb in Central Texas

McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
TEMPLE, TX
KXII.com

Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

ODOT clears last road in Love County

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After days of icy road conditions crews finally clearing the roads at Lake Murray. ODOT is finally being able to get to these roads after still cleaning up from the ice storm January 30. “Monday was a nightmare with traffic.” said ODOT Maintenance Superintendent Danny Henley....
LOVE COUNTY, OK

