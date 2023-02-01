The worst of the precipitation from the first statewide winter storm appears to be behind us. That doesn’t mean the nightmare is over. The latest power outage map shows nearly 400,000 customers, mostly in Central and Northeast Texas, without power Thursday morning after crews worked throughout the night to restore power. Part of the difficulty has been getting into iced-up areas with trucks – a challenge compounded with countless fallen trees and limbs blocking access to transformers and downed power lines.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO