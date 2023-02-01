Read full article on original website
Central Texans may be responsible for electrical repairs from ice damage
TEXAS, USA — Though power companies are out and about working on repairs caused by damage from this week's ice storm, the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) said Friday that some of those repairs may fall on Texans. According to TDLR, these repairs involve any electrical transformers...
texasstandard.org
Ice the main driver of local power outages, but many still asking what officials can do to better prepare
The worst of the precipitation from the first statewide winter storm appears to be behind us. That doesn’t mean the nightmare is over. The latest power outage map shows nearly 400,000 customers, mostly in Central and Northeast Texas, without power Thursday morning after crews worked throughout the night to restore power. Part of the difficulty has been getting into iced-up areas with trucks – a challenge compounded with countless fallen trees and limbs blocking access to transformers and downed power lines.
Texas Power Outage Map, Update as Big Freeze Affects Over 400,000 People
Texas was one of many states warned of "extensive" wintry conditions that could bring sleet, snow and ice to the region.
Texas ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power
Over 260,000 customers in the state were without power on Thursday evening. And one major utility service in the state said it did not know when it would be able to restore power.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Abbott Issues Winter Storm Disaster Declaration in Denton County, Other Counties
Texas Governor Greg Abbott ( R ) has issued a disaster declaration for seven counties, including Denton County, after this week’s winter storm that caused property damage, travel disruptions and power outages. “The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week and we...
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
Power Outages In Texas Could Last Until Friday, Over 430,000 In The Dark
More than 430,000 homes were without power as of Thursday.
WFAA
The nasty stretch of winter weather is over! So, what's next?
It felt like all of North Texas took a huge sigh of relief Saturday. Yes, we did drop to freezing, but the afternoon highs soared into the upper 50s. With the sunshine included after a cloudy, cold, icy week... it felt incredible. Rest of the weekend. Sunday looks even warmer!...
KXII.com
Assessing ice and water damage in homes and cars
Texas (KXII) -While you were staying put and staying warm in your home, you may have experienced a pipe burst, leaving you without water or the damage the water left behind. AAA Texas warns homeowners from scammers targeting you and your situation. Daniel Armbruster, AAA Spokesperson said, “if you feel...
Gov. Greg Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration for some Texas counties
The release said infrastructure repairs, debris disposal and damage assessments are underway and ongoing.
News Channel 25
Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for
Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet. It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads. Power companies are having to...
KXII.com
Dealing with potholes after icy road conditions
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Icy roads, now melting, but not without leaving a mark. Grayson County Commissioner, Jeff Whitmire said, “So there’s a lot of moisture that’s worked its way down, gone through that surface so the subsurface is what’s really causing the cracks and the breaks, so there’s going to be a lot of potholes coming up. "
wbap.com
Texans Urged to Report Ice Storm Damage to the State
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, urged Texans impacted by this week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. Ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized...
fox44news.com
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
abc7amarillo.com
Frustrated Texans seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Thousands of residents in Austin, Texas, have gone days without power after a deadly winter storm. Nearly 122,000 customers remained without power late Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. City and county officials on Thursday held two news conferences to explain what work is happening to...
KXII.com
ODOT clears last road in Love County
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After days of icy road conditions crews finally clearing the roads at Lake Murray. ODOT is finally being able to get to these roads after still cleaning up from the ice storm January 30. “Monday was a nightmare with traffic.” said ODOT Maintenance Superintendent Danny Henley....
Frustrated Texans endure storm with no power, heat
Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were reported to be without electricity across Texas on Thursday night, after a winter storm that is blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths in Texas and several neighboring states. (Feb. 3)
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
