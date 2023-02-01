With more than 250 potential witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, keeping track of who is who and their role in this saga can be tough. The parade of witnesses that have already taken the stand and could potentially take it range from investigators with different South Carolina police departments to Alex Murdaugh's still-living son, Buster. Testimony from those witnesses was on hold Friday morning as Judge Clifton Newman heard arguments and debated whether to allow evidence of the former South Carolina attorney's alleged financial crimes and other "bad acts" as motive in the deaths of Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO