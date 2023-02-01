ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

statehousereport.com

MY TURN: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system

By Jace Woodrum, special to Statehouse Report | The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama – a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial

About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. Five inmates charged with the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate. Day 10 analysis of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
YAHOO!

Who's who on the Alex Murdaugh trial witness list? What we know about people testifying

With more than 250 potential witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, keeping track of who is who and their role in this saga can be tough. The parade of witnesses that have already taken the stand and could potentially take it range from investigators with different South Carolina police departments to Alex Murdaugh's still-living son, Buster. Testimony from those witnesses was on hold Friday morning as Judge Clifton Newman heard arguments and debated whether to allow evidence of the former South Carolina attorney's alleged financial crimes and other "bad acts" as motive in the deaths of Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Advocate

Two Men Charged With Hate Crimes in 2019 Killing of Trans Woman

Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crimes in connection with the murder of transgender woman Pebbles LaDime “Dime” Doe in 2019. Doe was shot to death in Allendale County, S.C., August 4, 2019. Her body was found in a car there. A federal indictment, unsealed Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime for the murder of Doe because of her gender identity, using a firearm in connection with the hate crime, and obstruction of justice, according to a press release.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
statehousereport.com

NEW for 2/3: SCETV opening; Judges’ selection; Murdaugh case

NEWS BRIEFS: S.C. Senate supports school voucher program. COMMENTARY, Brack: Tweak way of picking judges in South Carolina. MY TURN, Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system. FEEDBACK: Send us your thoughts. MYSTERY PHOTO: Odd sign. Padgett steps down from SCETV’s top post. Staff reports |...
newsnationnow.com

Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury views son’s cellphone video

(NewsNation) — On Wednesday, the jury in the double homicide trial of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh viewed video taken from his 22-year-old son Paul’s phone. Considered one of the state’s most important pieces of evidence, the prosecution says the video from the phone was taken minutes before Paul was killed.
WCBD Count on 2

Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial

Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

