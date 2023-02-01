ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest on the Injury Front for the Celtics and Nets Ahead of Wednesday's Matchup

In an appearance on Zo and Bertrand on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla shared that Robert Williams, initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Nets, is available for tonight's tilt.

Mazzulla also gave an update on Marcus Smart, who will miss his fifth-straight game when Boston hosts Kyrie Irving and company.

Smart's dealing with a right ankle sprain suffered 11 days ago with less than ten seconds left in the first half of the Celtics' 106-104 win against the Raptors.

Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, he provided a progress report, conveying that before he tests out his injured ankle, he's "just trying to wait for it to heal a little more because of the bone bruise, things like that that's going on with it. I don't want to be out there, put too much pressure on it early, and now we start back at day one."

Smart also addressed the topic of a target date for his return.

As for the Nets, as if it wasn't challenging enough to play without Kevin Durant for the 11th-straight game, Brooklyn's also down Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) for the third-consecutive contest.

The visitors are also missing T.J. Warren for the third-straight game. Warren's dealing with a left shin contusion.

Yuta Watanabe, who's playing through back tightness, is probable for Wednesday's game at TD Garden.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Nets is at 7:30 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and afterward. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Comments / 0

 

