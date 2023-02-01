ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers linebacker Fred Warner’s wife Sydney details Philly horror story: ‘Never again’

By Andrew Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Sydney Warner, the wife of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, doesn’t plan to attend another game at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field anytime soon.

A former contestant on season 24 of “The Bachelor,” when she was known as Sydney Hightower before tying the knot with Warner in June 2022, she detailed her harrowing experience at the NFC Championship in a TikTok. It was a situation where “I just didn’t feel very safe,” she said.

“I guess you could just call me a wimp, but I couldn’t handle the fans,” Sydney said.

Sydney, who has 45,800 followers on TikTok, detailed the heckling she endured and witnessed others receiving throughout the game, at one point even hearing someone say that they hope their “plane crashes.” Her husband told her not to wear red to the game, she said, so she had to hide her red bag under her jacket.

The plan worked until one “drunk” Eagles fan, she said, spotted it near a concession stand and “got in my face” until another Philadelphia fan stepped in.

Sydney Warner said she’ll “never” go back to Lincoln Financial Field after the NFC Championship experience.
Screengrab via TikTok

“Their whole thing is like intimidation, so I try my best just to not let it get to me,” Sydney said. “Just like stay stone-faced and just walk and let them throw stuff at you and say all the things and just like get to where you’re going. Just like block it out.”

The scary situation continued following the game, Sydney said. She wanted to leave early because of the “riots” that Eagles fans had started, she said, but while in a tunnel to exit the stadium was surrounded by fans who told her and others to “go home.”

“Listen, I’m all about passion, but never again,” Sydney said, as she closed that segment of her “GRWM, LETS CATCH UP” TikTok.

The Warners were engaged in May 2021 and they were married 13 months later .

49ers linebacker Fred Warner and wife Sydney pose for a photo at Sonoma Raceway in June.
Getty Images
Fred Warner, an outside linebacker, earned the second First-Team AP All-Pro selection of his career in 2022.
Getty Images

The 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, 31-7, after Brock Purdy left the game injured and then needed to re-enter — though he couldn’t throw the ball downfield — after fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson sustained a concussion. Purdy completely tore his ulnar collateral ligament , NFL Network reported Monday, and faces a six-month recovery timeline.

Warner recorded 23 combined tackles in the 2022 postseason, including two tackles for loss, and even recorded an interception. He earned his second First-Team AP All-Pro selection of his career during the regular season.

Powerlifter
2d ago

I was at a Eagles game about 5 years ago. I had heavy winter coat with a hood. After the game I pulled the hood back for my head. To my surprise I was covered in cigarette butts and ashes. The fans behind used my hood as a ashtray. They laughed I ran down the steps. Brother love. Not in Philly

Reply(2)
4
Nancy McCauley
2d ago

There actions showed no respect towards anyone. What ever happened to human kindness. It must of left the building.

Reply
3
 

