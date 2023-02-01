Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/27/23–2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Destiny Pippin – Domestic Battery...
capcity.news
Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
capcity.news
Cheyenne resident charged in federal court for possession with intent to deliver
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The United States District Court has released the sentence for a Cheyenne resident who has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced Peter James Hernandez, 28, of Cheyenne, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Hernandez has been...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Details in Cheyenne manslaughter case emerge in preliminary hearing; case bound over to District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The three suspects in a manslaughter investigation had their preliminary hearing in Laramie County Circuit Court today. Judge Sean Chambers oversaw the proceedings, which were held to establish if there was probable cause for the case to be bound over to district court. Sarah Heath, 26;...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office announce interactive crime data map
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. have partnered to introduce a new tool that allows citizens to view crime data on an interactive. map of Laramie County. The community crime map, “Citizen Connect,” displays citizen calls for service and officer/deputy-initiated events, which...
Hearings for 3 Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Death Continued Again
Preliminary hearings for a Burns woman and two Cheyenne men charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl have been continued once again. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 1, but are now set to appear tomorrow, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m.
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in burglary case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary that recently occurred in the community. The burglary took place on the 4200 block of Road 222 between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3. A trailer was entered and multiple tools were taken, including a Honda 2200 generator.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
oilcity.news
Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com
Planned Protest At Black Hills Energy To Dispute High Utility Bills Draws One Person
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although hundreds of Black Hills Energy customers took to Facebook this week to express their anger at sudden increases in their utility bills this winter, only one person showed up to vent their anger. An account under the name Michael White...
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga school bus drivers help transport I-80 crash victims
Saratoga school bus drivers joined others from districts around the area to help transport victims to safety during Saturday’s massive pile-up on Interstate 80. The 44-vehicle pile-up near Wagonhound forced the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to shut down the highway in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins. WYDOT’s Andrea Staley said the situation required “all hands on deck.”
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
capcity.news
Cheyenne area experiencing power outages; possibility of 2 hours before power is restored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are in the midst of a power outage, according to Black Hills Energy’s Outage Center. Beginning around 2 p.m., most of Cheyenne west of I-25 is currently experiencing an outage. The estimated time of restoration is two hours, with Black Hills Energy stating an estimated time of 4:30 p.m.
county17.com
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
UPDATE: I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens After Multi-Day Closure
I-25 in southeast Wyoming has reopened after being closed Tuesday morning due to winter conditions. The roughly 60-mile stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. UPDATE:. It looks like winter conditions will keep I-25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction closed again...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
