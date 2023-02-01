ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/27/23–2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Destiny Pippin – Domestic Battery...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Hearings for 3 Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Death Continued Again

Preliminary hearings for a Burns woman and two Cheyenne men charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl have been continued once again. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 1, but are now set to appear tomorrow, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
EVANSVILLE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Saratoga school bus drivers help transport I-80 crash victims

Saratoga school bus drivers joined others from districts around the area to help transport victims to safety during Saturday’s massive pile-up on Interstate 80. The 44-vehicle pile-up near Wagonhound forced the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to shut down the highway in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins. WYDOT’s Andrea Staley said the situation required “all hands on deck.”
SARATOGA, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens After Multi-Day Closure

I-25 in southeast Wyoming has reopened after being closed Tuesday morning due to winter conditions. The roughly 60-mile stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. UPDATE:. It looks like winter conditions will keep I-25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction closed again...
WYOMING STATE

