Springfield, IL

Police: 38-year-old shot and left with life-threatening injuries

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 38-year-old Decatur man was left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Thursday night, according to the Decatur Police Department. According to police, at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. 22nd Street, 22nd Street Discount Liquor, about a 38-year-old man who was shot.
WCIA

wvik.org

Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023

A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
WCIA

Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
newschannel20.com

25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
newschannel20.com

Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
taylorvilledailynews.com

Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges

Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
walls102.com

Injured bald eagle rescued from Starved Rock finds new home with the Illinois Raptor Center

DECATUR – An eagle rescued from Starved Rock State Park is now in possession of the Illinois Raptor Center, and officials there say the bird is adapting very well. Last week, conservation police along with two citizens located and rescued an eagle at Starved Rock State Park. The Eagle was taken to Countryside Animal Hospital in Streator where vets discovered injuries that would prevent the bird from flying. The bird was taken to the Illinois Raptor Center where Program Director Jacques Nuzzo says he hopes to have the eagle permanently on board.
newschannel20.com

Taylorville student who made school threats sentenced to 4 days in jail

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville High School student who made threats to the high school pleaded guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct, a class four felony. Payton Chronister, 18, appeared in court via zoom and was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for two days, served, and 18 months probation.
wmay.com

Mayor Langfelder continues dialogue concerning emergency ambulance services

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says he continues to talk with the fire department and the city’s major hospitals about the best way to provide emergency ambulance services in the future. The fire department routinely responds to medical emergencies, along with private ambulance companies, raising questions about whether that’s the...
newschannel20.com

Checking time with the Springfield watch and clock show

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Route 66 watch and clock club hosted a free watch and clock show at Casey's Pub. The show offered an opportunity to look at mechanical clocks or watches, buy them, and they were even offering free appraisals.
1470 WMBD

Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
