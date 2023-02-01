Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Announces 2023 Tour
Lil Wayne has announced a 28-city run of Spring 2023 tour dates across North America. After kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4th, the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will stop off in cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Los Angeles on May 13th. See the full itinerary below.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Kick Off First Tour in Six Years: Video + Setlist
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their first tour in six years with a 28-song set at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday. Kicking off with “No Surrender,” Springsteen and the band played a career-spanning set that mixed greatest hits with material from their most recent album, 2020’s Letter to You. Among the songs performed included “Prove It All Night,” “The Promised Land,” “Candy’s Room,” “The E Street Shuffle,” “Because the Night,” and “The Rising.” To close the evening, the E Street Band played a seven-song encore featuring “Born to Run,” “Rosalita,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before the band gave way to Springsteen for a solo acoustic performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch fan-captured video of the show and see the full setlist below.
Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade to Reunite After 20 Years for 2023 US Tour
Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade are reuniting for the extensive “Summer of Green” 2023 US tour, including select co-headlining dates with Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew performing songs from Remain in Light. The shows will mark the Frog Brigade’s first live appearances since...
Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Spring 2023 Tour, Shares “Spaces”: Stream
Katherine Paul’s indie rock project Black Belt Eagle Scout is headed out on a Spring 2023 tour across North America in support of her upcoming album, The Land, The Water, The Sky. Claire Glass and Adobo will open on select dates. After kicking off the trek on February 3rd...
How to Get Tickets to Fall Out Boy’s 2023 Tour
Fall Out Boy have unveiled dates to their “So Much For (Tour) Dust” live show and tickets will grant entry to the on-stage premiere of the band’s latest set, their eighth LP So Much (For) Stardust. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale...
OSEES Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
Have significantly expanded their 2023 tour. In addition to imminent dates in Australia and Europe, the veteran rockers have announced a new run across North America that begins this summer. John Dwyer and company will head down under next month, then head over to Austin for South by Southwest in...
Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour
Hayley Kiyoko will celebrate her recent album Panorama with a 2023 tour, taking the pop artist throughout the UK, Europe, and North America. The 33-date trek kicks off overseas in Glasgow on April 5th. Throughout the month, Kiyoko will make stops in London, Paris, Munich, and more, before the North American leg begins in Orlando on April 27th. Then, the tour will travel through cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and New York, before the finale in Silver Spring, Maryland on June 2nd.
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., 2023 Tour Dates
Kristian Matsson has readied Henry St., his first new album as The Tallest Man on Earth in four years. The LP arrives April 14th via ANTI-, and the singer-songwriter will support the project with a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. In the meantime, first single “Every Little Heart” is available to stream now.
Bryan Adams Announces 2023 Tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Bryan Adams is heading out on tour in 2023, and he’s bringing Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with him. The artists will embark on a North American tour that kicks off this summer. In support of his 15th studio album, last year’s So Happy It Hurts, the aptly titled...
Beyoncé Announces “The Renaissance World Tour”
At last, Beyoncé has announced “The Renaissance World Tour.” The 47-date trek kicks off in Europe in May, followed by a run of North American stadium shows beginning in July. Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, “The Renaissance World Tour” kicks off on...
Alex Lahey Announces New Album The Answer Is Always Yes, Shares “Good Time”: Stream
Alex Lahey is returning May 19th with her latest album The Answer Is Always Yes. Along with the announcement, the Aussie singer-songwriter has shared the new single “Good Time” today, and unveiled North American tour dates for 2023. True to its title, The Answer Is Always Yes encapsulates...
Smashing Pumpkins Bringing “The World Is A Vampire Festival Tour” to Australia
Smashing Pumpkins are bringing their “The World is a Vampire Festival” to Australia in April. The band will stage the festival — featuring Jane’s Addiction, Amyl And The Sniffers, RedHook, Battlesnake, and local acts — in 10 Australian cities over the course of the month. Along with music, each date feature professional wrestling matches between Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance Of Australia). Check out the full list of Australian dates below, and grab tickets via Vivagogo.
2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More
The Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot. The festival is set for July 14th-16th at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, where the movie The Shawshank Redemption was filmed. Single day and weekend passes are on sale now via Inkcarceration’s official website or StubHub.
Big Thief Kick Off 2023 Tour in Vermont: Review, Photos, and Setlist
The first handful of songs Big Thief played Tuesday night (January 31st) at Higher Ground in South Burlington, Vermont — including “Certainty,” “Dried Roses” and “Cattails” — set a comfortable vibe that permeated the venue’s ballroom. That folk-fueled warmth was welcome on a 9-degree night, as the band kicked off its monthlong U.S. tour (grab tickets here).
Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”
Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo. Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”
Desertfest NYC 2023 Lineup: Melvins, Boris, and More
Desertfest NYC has revealed its 2023 lineup, highlighted by headliners Melvins and Boris. The third edition of heavy psych/stoner rock event is set for September 14th (Thursday) through the 16th (Saturday). The Thursday night pre-party show will take place at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, while the Friday and Saturday performances will be spread across three stages at Knockdown Center in Queens.
Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream
Korn’s latest studio album, Requiem, dropped one year ago on Saturday (February 4th), and in honor of the milestone, the guys have surprise-released a new EP. The five-song EP, called Requiem Mass, features recordings from the celebrated nu-metal group’s February 3rd, 2022, live-streamed 300-person performance honoring “souls that had passed.” The event especially celebrated the lives of those lost during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Stapleton Announces “All-American Road Show” 2023 Tour Dates
Chris Stapleton will spend much of his Spring and Summer 2023 on the road for his “All-American Road Show,” a lengthy list of tour dates across North America. The “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour dates kick off April 26th in El Paso, Texas, at the UTEP Don Haskins Center. Stapleton will then make stops at large-scale venues like Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield’s Xfinity Center, St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, and many others. He’s also set to headline the final night of Stagecoach.
Beyond the Boys’ Club: Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum
Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP and single out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum.
Fan Chant: ENHYPEN to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival
Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
