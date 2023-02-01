Woman arrested for allegedly sneaking drugs into inmate’s protein drinks at Walker County Jail

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Walker County officers arrested a woman who allegedly tried to sneak drugs inside the jail for an inmate.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Janice Johnson, 60, of Sumiton was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. Nicholas Rice, 44, of Jasper had a charge added of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, which was distribution of a controlled substance, for allegedly arranging for the drugs to be delivered to the county jail.

Johnson showed up to court for Rice’s bond hearing and was taken into custody during court. Rice’s bond reduction request was denied and he remains in jail on a $250,000 cash only bond.

According to officers, Johnson brought protein drinks to the county jail for inmate Rice. Rice is in custody for trafficking fentanyl and other charges.

A nurse on the medical staff was advised that drinks were being delivered and more than likely contained contraband. After the drinks were delivered, medical staff confirmed the drinks contained 24 grams of methamphetamine and 23 grams of marijuana. Suboxone and a battery were also found inside the drinks.

