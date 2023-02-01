ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Milwaukee Metal Fest Announces 40 Bands for First Lineup Since 2007 – Lamb of God, Anthrax + More

It's back! Thanks to Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, the Milwaukee Metal Fest has returned to the annual festival circuit, having last taken place in 2007. The event was once one of the premiere stops for metal lovers, and Jasta looks like he's bringing it back with a stellar lineup that should help solidify the festival's future for years to come.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Danny Carey Teases ‘Big’ 2023 Tool Tour + Festival Performances

If you've been craving to see a Tool concert, your hunger will soon be satisfied. In a video recently posted on social media [via Reddit], Danny Carey teased a "big" Tool tour that's scheduled for later this year, in addition to some festival performances. Carey posted the clip to thank...
The Biggest Rock + Metal Moments of 1973

The music industry is a completely different world than it was 50 years ago. Today, you'll read about artists bickering over backing tracks and hear countless songs describing the downfalls of social media. But in 1973, some of the biggest bands in rock formed, and some of the biggest albums in history were released.
23 Bands Announced for Furnace Fest Including Four Reunions

The 2023 edition of Furnace Fest is coming together, with organizers piecemeal delivering the lineup and already revealing one of the weekend's headliners as well as the participants in the special pre-festival Shed Bash. Furnace Fest will take place Sept. 23-24 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama, with a special...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fans React to 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveiled their 2023 nominees earlier this morning (Feb. 1) and fans, as usual, have had a lot to say about the potentials who will be enshrined later this year. Despite the Hall issuing a new definition of what they consider to be rock...
See Footage + Full Setlist From Cynic’s First Show in Nearly a Decade

Although progressive metal troupe Cynic put out a new studio record – Ascension Codes – in 2021, they haven’t been on stage since 2015. That is, until this past Friday (Jan. 27), when the group played a secret show at the Knitting Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. (with support from Future Usses). You can watch some footage and see the full setlist below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Artists Newly Eligible for Rock Hall in 2023 Who Weren’t Nominated

One of the most buzzworthy moments in the world of music every year is when the nominees are announced for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year, Iron Maiden, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine were among the nominees, but there were quite a few artists who were newly eligible to be nominated, and weren't.
Metal Fans React to Ozzy Osbourne’s Retirement From Touring

How did you take the news of Ozzy Osbourne's retirement from touring? This week, the singer canceled his spring 2023 shows with Judas Priest — it's because of issues related to his ongoing recovery from injury — and said his touring days are over. "Never would I have...
Insane Drummers From Before Rock + Metal Existed

Any of these drummers could've been legends in the world of rock and metal, but instead they were legends in the world of jazz and big band. Watch them absolutely crush in the video below. Back in the 1930s, Viola Smith was called “America’s Fastest Girl Drummer.” Playing with mallets...
