Milwaukee Metal Fest Announces 40 Bands for First Lineup Since 2007 – Lamb of God, Anthrax + More
It's back! Thanks to Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, the Milwaukee Metal Fest has returned to the annual festival circuit, having last taken place in 2007. The event was once one of the premiere stops for metal lovers, and Jasta looks like he's bringing it back with a stellar lineup that should help solidify the festival's future for years to come.
Danny Carey Teases ‘Big’ 2023 Tool Tour + Festival Performances
If you've been craving to see a Tool concert, your hunger will soon be satisfied. In a video recently posted on social media [via Reddit], Danny Carey teased a "big" Tool tour that's scheduled for later this year, in addition to some festival performances. Carey posted the clip to thank...
Madonna Brings Lady Gaga and Wednesday Dance Together in Viral Video
Madonna, the iconic pop star, has taken to social media to share a dance video that has the internet talking. The 64-year-old artist decided to jump on the latest trend by recreating the Wednesday dance from Netflix’s hit series, accompanied by Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit song Bloody Mary.
The Biggest Rock + Metal Moments of 1973
The music industry is a completely different world than it was 50 years ago. Today, you'll read about artists bickering over backing tracks and hear countless songs describing the downfalls of social media. But in 1973, some of the biggest bands in rock formed, and some of the biggest albums in history were released.
Fleshgod Apocalypse Vocalist Surprised With Onstage Marriage Proposal During Show
We've heard of quite a few marriage proposals happening during concerts and music festivals over the last few years, but what about the artist being proposed to themselves? Fleshgod Apocalypse vocalist Veronica Bordacchini was taken by surprise a few days ago when her partner popped the question onstage during one of their shows.
How Obituary Are Inspired by Southern Rock Even Though They Don’t Sound At All the Same
Obituary's Jon Tardy was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, chatting about the death metal legends' latest album, Dying of Everything, out now on Relapse Records. The album, like countless other releases over the last two years, sat on the shelf amid the early stage of...
23 Bands Announced for Furnace Fest Including Four Reunions
The 2023 edition of Furnace Fest is coming together, with organizers piecemeal delivering the lineup and already revealing one of the weekend's headliners as well as the participants in the special pre-festival Shed Bash. Furnace Fest will take place Sept. 23-24 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama, with a special...
Only One Artist Beat Sleep Token on Spotify’s Top 50 Viral Songs Chart
Sleep Token truly are one of the hottest bands going at the moment, currently placing two songs inside Spotify's Viral 50 chart. In fact, "The Summoning" currently sits at No. 2 on the chart with only one song besting it at present. For those unaware, Spotify's Viral 50 is a...
Funko Pop! Dolls of Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ Metallica Scene Coming Soon
Given how viral the Stranger Things season four finale was — where character Eddie Munson played Metallica's "Master of Puppets" — a commemorative Funko Pop! figure set felt inevitable and now one has officially been announced as coming soon. This is more than your ordinary Funko Pop! figure...
Canada’s 2023 Rock + Metal Juno Awards Nominees Revealed – Nickelback, Three Days Grace + More
The nominees for Canada's 2023 Juno Awards have been revealed and it could be a big year for Avril Lavigne, while rock and metal are both well represented with nods for Nickelback, Three Days Grace, Alexisonfire, Cancer Bats, Voivod and many more. Lavigne was the artist with the second most...
Fans React to 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveiled their 2023 nominees earlier this morning (Feb. 1) and fans, as usual, have had a lot to say about the potentials who will be enshrined later this year. Despite the Hall issuing a new definition of what they consider to be rock...
See Footage + Full Setlist From Cynic’s First Show in Nearly a Decade
Although progressive metal troupe Cynic put out a new studio record – Ascension Codes – in 2021, they haven’t been on stage since 2015. That is, until this past Friday (Jan. 27), when the group played a secret show at the Knitting Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. (with support from Future Usses). You can watch some footage and see the full setlist below.
Why Everyone Should Pay Attention to Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke, According to Avenged Sevenfold M. Shadows
Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows has shared four reasons why everyone needs to be paying attention to what Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke has been doing lately, mired in controversy amid a steady rollout of massive new singles. Radke is no stranger to controversy and often finds himself either leaning...
Artists Newly Eligible for Rock Hall in 2023 Who Weren’t Nominated
One of the most buzzworthy moments in the world of music every year is when the nominees are announced for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year, Iron Maiden, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine were among the nominees, but there were quite a few artists who were newly eligible to be nominated, and weren't.
Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Starts Beef With Attila’s Chris Fronzak at ShipRocked
Falling in Reverse lead vocalist Ronnie Radke and Attila bandleader Chris "Fronz" Fronzak have reignited their years-long feud with each other, according to ThePRP, after Radke reportedly referred to Fronzak as a "fucking poseur" while onstage with his band during the recent ShipRocked Cruise. The insult was captured on video...
Metal Fans React to Ozzy Osbourne’s Retirement From Touring
How did you take the news of Ozzy Osbourne's retirement from touring? This week, the singer canceled his spring 2023 shows with Judas Priest — it's because of issues related to his ongoing recovery from injury — and said his touring days are over. "Never would I have...
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2023 Tour, Says His Touring Days ‘Have Ended’
Ozzy Osbourne fans face disappointing news this week, as the legendary metal singer and "Prince of Darkness" has canceled his spring 2023 tour with Judas Priest — it's because of issues related to his ongoing recovery from injury — and said his touring days are over. "Never would...
Insane Drummers From Before Rock + Metal Existed
Any of these drummers could've been legends in the world of rock and metal, but instead they were legends in the world of jazz and big band. Watch them absolutely crush in the video below. Back in the 1930s, Viola Smith was called “America’s Fastest Girl Drummer.” Playing with mallets...
