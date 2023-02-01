Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Partial closure of northbound Hwy 101 near Gaviota Tunnel
The right lane remains closed along northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel while crews blast rocks and set up new rock netting. The new northbound Highway 101 lanes are now open in Summerland.
kclu.org
All aboard! Project for new train depot in Santa Barbara County gets $5.56 million state grant
A project to build a major new train depot in Santa Barbara County has received a huge state grant. The Goleta Train Depot will be a state of the art facility which will link train, bus, bicycle, and pedestrian passengers. It will be built next to the existing Amtrak platform on South La Patera Lane.
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Edges Toward Spilling as State Water Allocations Also Increase
Water was lapping near the top of Bradbury Dam this week, as runoff from big storms earlier this month continued to flow into Lake Cachuma, the reservoir on the Santa Ynez River that provides water for much of Santa Barbara County. The lake was at 99.4% of capacity, and about...
UPDATE: Orcutt sinkhole project and road construction
Maintenance crews in Orcutt have been working on repairing the massive sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway that spewed dirt and rainwater among the houses on Hibiscus Court.
kvta.com
Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Accident In Oak View
The CHP is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Oak View. They say it happened at 7:10 PM Friday on Highway 33 (Ventura Avenue) south of West Short Street. The CHP says a 52-year-old Ojai woman was driving a pick-up truck southbound on Highway 33 when an elderly...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara
Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
Lompoc family's search for missing teen enters seventh day
One Lompoc family is looking for answers as they continue searching for 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona, who has been missing since last Friday.
From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara
When Berkeley "Augie" Johnson lost his home in the Montecito Mudslide five years ago, he never thought it would lead to him opening a high-end tequila bar in Santa Barbara on State Street. The post From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Cachuma Lake at 99% capacity; remains closed to all vessels
Less than half full before a series of bomb cyclone storm systems paraded through the Central Coast in early January, Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Tuesday morning is holding at 99% capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works daily report. While more water means more fun for water...
Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon
California Highway Patrol conducted an emergency response on southbound Highway 101 near the Padre Juan Canyon Rd overpass on Wednesday afternoon. The post Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Man found dead on Highway 101 in Ventura County
Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a man whose body was found on a freeway lane in Ventura County. The CHP was called to a bridge over Highway 101 near Faria Beach just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found an elderly man lying in the fast lane of the...
kclu.org
The 'gossiping sheep' who are grazing away our wildfire risk
There are blue skies, a cold wind and a view across to the Channel Islands here in San Marcos Foothill Preserve in Santa Barbara County. But for Jenya Schneider it’s her office. This is not a job she can do from home or over Zoom. "They say it's the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now
Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
Lompoc Police ask public help in finding missing 14-year-old, Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona
Police said Cabrera Corona is 5'8" and 120lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, white long sleeve shirt, gray zip up jacket, black pants and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes. The post Lompoc Police ask public help in finding missing 14-year-old, Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm
The winter storms of January 2023 have led to the closures of local state parks and beaches in Santa Barbara County. The post El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
Is Montecito at risk of another deadly mudslide? UCSB experts weigh in
In 2018, mud enveloped Montecito in a severe debris flow that left 23 dead. The debris flow occurred just weeks after the Thomas fire scorched the hills of Montecito. UCSB Assistant Geography Professor Vamsi Ganti said this left the area particularly vulnerable to a mudslide. “The highest risk is when...
Signal light changes at the Hwy 154 and State St. intersection
Drivers in Santa Barbara County can expect new changes to the signal at the intersection of Highway 154 and State Street in Santa Barbara.
calcoastnews.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara SoCalGas Customers Among Those to See Dramatic Drop in February Bill
Many Santa Barbara County residents were in shock when they received their January gas bills this year, as unusually high increases in natural gas prices this winter took its financial toll across the state. Partial relief may come this month with a decrease in gas prices and assistance from the...
oxnardpd.org
News Release- Injury Traffic Collision Involving Oxnard Police Department Patrol Vehicle
SUBJECT: Traffic Collision Involving Oxnard Police Department Patrol Vehicle. LOCATION: Fifth Street and Buena Vista Avenue, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Oxnard Police Department Police Officer / Marked F-150 Patrol. Vehicle. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Daniel Llamas, 22-year-old Ventura Resident / 2022 Harley Davidson. motorcycle. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On...
