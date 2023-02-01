ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

kvta.com

Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Accident In Oak View

The CHP is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Oak View. They say it happened at 7:10 PM Friday on Highway 33 (Ventura Avenue) south of West Short Street. The CHP says a 52-year-old Ojai woman was driving a pick-up truck southbound on Highway 33 when an elderly...
OAK VIEW, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara

Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Man found dead on Highway 101 in Ventura County

Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a man whose body was found on a freeway lane in Ventura County. The CHP was called to a bridge over Highway 101 near Faria Beach just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found an elderly man lying in the fast lane of the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now

Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
LOMPOC, CA
kcbx.org

Is Montecito at risk of another deadly mudslide? UCSB experts weigh in

In 2018, mud enveloped Montecito in a severe debris flow that left 23 dead. The debris flow occurred just weeks after the Thomas fire scorched the hills of Montecito. UCSB Assistant Geography Professor Vamsi Ganti said this left the area particularly vulnerable to a mudslide. “The highest risk is when...
MONTECITO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
NIPOMO, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release- Injury Traffic Collision Involving Oxnard Police Department Patrol Vehicle

SUBJECT: Traffic Collision Involving Oxnard Police Department Patrol Vehicle. LOCATION: Fifth Street and Buena Vista Avenue, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Oxnard Police Department Police Officer / Marked F-150 Patrol. Vehicle. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Daniel Llamas, 22-year-old Ventura Resident / 2022 Harley Davidson. motorcycle. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On...
OXNARD, CA

