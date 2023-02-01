ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County declares local state of disaster

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Collins Catholic School Kicks Off Catholic Schools Week

Students at James L. Collins Catholic School kicked off Catholic Schools Week with a proclamation from Corsicana’s mayor, Don Denbow. Afterwards, the school recognized their HALO Educator of the Year Award Nominee, Mrs. Mary Lou Smith. Students at JLCCS normally participate in a variety of activities in celebration of...
CORSICANA, TX
101.5 KNUE

Drop $15 Million On This Exquisite Malakoff Home On Cedar Creek Lake

Right from the start I'll say if I had the funds I might just drop the 15 million dollars that's being asked for this property on Cedar Creek Reservoir in Malakoff, Texas. While randomly looking at real estate today I saw this property and thought about being a lakeside homeowner. This is not the first time a thought like this has popped into my head, I've thought about it before. I just think it would be a relaxing change of pace to live by the water.
MALAKOFF, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Pens 2 Lens Script Writing Contest Announces Winners

The Warehouse of Living Arts Center was full of excited students and parents Thursday, Jan. 26 for the first annual Celebration. Celebration is a night of announcing the winners of the Navarro County Pens to Lens Script Writing Contest. Senior Division winners: Lindsay Branch, first place; Christian Cuellar, second place;...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?

Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
TEXAS STATE
navarrocountygazette.com

News From the Mayor – 2/2/2023

The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, located at 100 N. Twelfth Street. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate. AGENDA. Reports. Good News – Mayor...
CORSICANA, TX
Ellis County Press

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff to film in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY – According to Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s office, residents can expect the historic courthouse in downtown Waxahachie to be transformed into a television set for a new TV series, “1883: Bass Reeves” in February. Between Feb. 8 and 17, the courthouse will serve...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Waco’s Ascension Providence emergency room busy amidst freezing weather

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — While most of us are safe and away from the freezing temperatures, emergency rooms remain busy helping those who have had weather-related accidents. EMS services have received multiple calls from people slipping on ice and crashing their cars. We spoke with Ascension Providence Wednesday...
WACO, TX
Teague Chronicle

County school districts close for weather

, All four Freestone County school districts canceled instruction the last two days. Dew, Fairfield, Teague and Wortham ISDs each canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday because of inclement winter weather. It was not known as of press time if any of the four county school districts canceled classes today. Freezing temperatures combined with rain began on Monday, which prompted officials from all four districts to cancel classes on Tuesday. Ice formed on some roads and buildings Tuesday morning, temperatures remained freezing and road conditions remained wet, which prompted school officials to cancel classes for Wednesday as well. All extra curricular activities involving the four school districts were postponed until later dates. This includes basketball games involving teams from Fairfield, Teague and Wortham. On Tuesday, the county’s three high school basketball programs were all scheduled to play district contests on the road. The games involving Fairfield at Mexia, Teague at Franklin, and Wortham at Hubbard will be rescheduled for later dates. Freestone Health Clinics in Fairfield, Teague and Leon County also opened late on Tuesday. The clinics, which usually open at 7 a.m., opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX

