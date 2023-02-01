Read full article on original website
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
Henderson County declares local state of disaster
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
navarrocountygazette.com
Collins Catholic School Kicks Off Catholic Schools Week
Students at James L. Collins Catholic School kicked off Catholic Schools Week with a proclamation from Corsicana’s mayor, Don Denbow. Afterwards, the school recognized their HALO Educator of the Year Award Nominee, Mrs. Mary Lou Smith. Students at JLCCS normally participate in a variety of activities in celebration of...
Texas could lose 1,800-acre state park to development after 45 years
The new owner of the property wants to end the lease with the state.
Drop $15 Million On This Exquisite Malakoff Home On Cedar Creek Lake
Right from the start I'll say if I had the funds I might just drop the 15 million dollars that's being asked for this property on Cedar Creek Reservoir in Malakoff, Texas. While randomly looking at real estate today I saw this property and thought about being a lakeside homeowner. This is not the first time a thought like this has popped into my head, I've thought about it before. I just think it would be a relaxing change of pace to live by the water.
These two 'Yellowstone' stars are coming to Fort Worth on Friday
FORT WORTH, Texas — Get ready, "Yellowstone" fans: Rip is coming to town. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Paramount's hit Western drama series, will make an appearance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday night. Hauser, along with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, will be...
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
navarrocountygazette.com
Pens 2 Lens Script Writing Contest Announces Winners
The Warehouse of Living Arts Center was full of excited students and parents Thursday, Jan. 26 for the first annual Celebration. Celebration is a night of announcing the winners of the Navarro County Pens to Lens Script Writing Contest. Senior Division winners: Lindsay Branch, first place; Christian Cuellar, second place;...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?
Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
navarrocountygazette.com
News From the Mayor – 2/2/2023
The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, located at 100 N. Twelfth Street. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate. AGENDA. Reports. Good News – Mayor...
Ellis County Press
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff to film in Ellis County
ELLIS COUNTY – According to Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s office, residents can expect the historic courthouse in downtown Waxahachie to be transformed into a television set for a new TV series, “1883: Bass Reeves” in February. Between Feb. 8 and 17, the courthouse will serve...
keranews.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn't take long for spectators to notice Ford's head bobbing and fist pumping.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
WFAA
Texas inmate executed in connection to 2007 officer death
Wesley Ruiz was convicted for killing Dallas Sr. Cpl. Mark Nix.
cw39.com
Waco’s Ascension Providence emergency room busy amidst freezing weather
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — While most of us are safe and away from the freezing temperatures, emergency rooms remain busy helping those who have had weather-related accidents. EMS services have received multiple calls from people slipping on ice and crashing their cars. We spoke with Ascension Providence Wednesday...
County school districts close for weather
, All four Freestone County school districts canceled instruction the last two days. Dew, Fairfield, Teague and Wortham ISDs each canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday because of inclement winter weather. It was not known as of press time if any of the four county school districts canceled classes today. Freezing temperatures combined with rain began on Monday, which prompted officials from all four districts to cancel classes on Tuesday. Ice formed on some roads and buildings Tuesday morning, temperatures remained freezing and road conditions remained wet, which prompted school officials to cancel classes for Wednesday as well. All extra curricular activities involving the four school districts were postponed until later dates. This includes basketball games involving teams from Fairfield, Teague and Wortham. On Tuesday, the county’s three high school basketball programs were all scheduled to play district contests on the road. The games involving Fairfield at Mexia, Teague at Franklin, and Wortham at Hubbard will be rescheduled for later dates. Freestone Health Clinics in Fairfield, Teague and Leon County also opened late on Tuesday. The clinics, which usually open at 7 a.m., opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
ONCOR working to restore power to thousands following ice storm in Central Texas
TEXAS, USA — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers without power across Central Texas Wednesday morning. According to the Oncor outage map, The hardest hit areas were east of Temple towards the Rosebud and Cameron area. Bell County currently has more than 4,000 residents without power, according to ONCOR.
USPS Resumes Service at 15+ Post Offices in Dallas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KWTX
McLennan County sheriff’s deputies change flat tire for woman during subfreezing temps
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman was brought to tears after two McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies stopped to help her change a flat tire on the side of the road in subfreezing temperatures. Felicia Anderson, of Bellmead, Texas, said she was driving alone in her car over...
