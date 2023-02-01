Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
Fox11online.com
Verdict for Oshkosh student accused of stabbing police officer
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say Officer Mike...
whby.com
Furhman guilty of attempted homicide of school resource officer
OSHKOSH, WI — A jury finds Grant Fuhrman guilty of Attempted First Degree Homicide. The verdict was announced just before 7:00 P.M. Friday. Furhman was charge with stabbing of Officer Mike Wissink with a barbecue fork in Wissink’s office at Oshkosh West High School in 2019. Furhman was a student at the high school at the time of the incident.
whby.com
Fuhrman jury allowed to consider lesser charge
OSHKOSH, Wis–A Winnebago County jury will be allowed to consider lesser charges as it deliberates the fate of a former Oshkosh West High School student accused of stabbing a police resource officer. Grant Fuhrman is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, which carries an 80-year prison term. But...
radioplusinfo.com
2-4-23 oshkosh man arrested following high speed chase in fdl
An Oshkosh man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 3am Saturday a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Johnson Street at Pioneer Road after noticing the vehicle had suspended license plates and did not match the vehicle. The deputy identified the driver as a 35 year old Oshkosh man who had active arrest warrants, and was also on probation for eluding an officer. The driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed eastbound on Johnson Street. The chase continued through the city eastbound on Highway 23 where it entered the median and began traveling in the wrong lane near Hillview Road. The deputy made contact with the suspect vehicle forcing the vehicle into a ditch and the suspect fled on foot. The deputy used a Taser to take the suspect into custody. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 15 miles. The suspect is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding, two counts of resisting/obstructing, 2nd degree reckless endanger safety, and bail jumping for an open criminal case in which he was charged with resisting/obstructing. He is also receiving citations for OWI 2nd offense, operating after revocation, violation of license restrictions for failure to install an ignition interlock device, and speeding. The deputy sustained possible injuries as the result of his airbags deploying while making contact with the suspect vehicle. The suspect complained of injuries and was medically cleared at a local hospital. The cruiser operated by the deputy was significantly damaged as was the suspect vehicle.
WNCY
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
Missing Girl, 17, Likely Froze to Death After Driving Into a Ditch in Rural Wisconsin: Officials
Authorities believe they found the body of Daniela Itzel Velazquez who was last seen Sunday on foot and whose abandoned car was found by the road later that day Officials in Wisconsin believe they have found the remains of a missing teenager who likely froze to death in frigid temperatures. Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was last seen on foot Sunday near Blake Road in her hometown of Wrightstown, according to a missing person bulletin shard by the Brown County Sheriff's Office. Capt. David Poteat said her mother reported her missing later that day...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
WBAY Green Bay
Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County
A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.
WNCY
Woman Accused of Burglarizing De Pere Church on Christmas Pleads Not Guilty
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day pleaded not guilty Friday to burglary and theft charges. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, returns to court March 13 for a preliminary hearing. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Our Lady of...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Tessie A. Wells, 30, Manitowoc, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl on 1/1/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for six and a half (6.5) years. Two and a half (2.5) years initial confinement followed by four (4) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 149 days sentence credit.
WBAY Green Bay
Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver from Brown County dies in crash
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah stopping enforcement on sign ordinance while hearings proceed
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in the City of Neenah will be able to keep yard signs protesting the rezoning issue involving Shattuck Middle School after a quick hearing on Thursday reinforced first amendment rights. According to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), U.S. District Judge William...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 47 in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 47 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WIS 47 in Outagamie County closes north & southbound lanes. FRIDAY, 2/3/2023, 10:03...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - February 3. 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday February 3, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Door County Pulse
Fatal Crash in Ellison Bay
Nathan W. McKillen, 33, of Ellison Bay, died at the scene of a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 4:47 am on Highway 42 on the Ellison Bay hill in Liberty Grove, according to a press release issued by the Door County Sheriff’s Office.
