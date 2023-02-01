Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Activists protest FDA abortion pill policy at Michigan pharmacies
At least 30 anti-abortion activists gathered Saturday afternoon at various pharmacies in Michigan to protest the Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to allow certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill when prescribed by a certified prescriber. South Lyon resident Monica Miller helped organize a protest of 15 people outside...
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy
On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan gets $1.8 million for Michigan's homeless
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $1.8 million grant to address homelessness in Michigan. The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care that coordinates the implementation of the homelessness response system received the HUD grant totaling $1,856,372. As of January 2020, HUD estimates Michigan’s homeless population was 8,638 on any given day. ...
Michigan May Reverse Law Requiring 3rd-Graders Behind in Reading to Repeat Grade
Michigan education advocates and leaders urged the Senate Education Committee Tuesday to pass a bill to remove the controversial retention component from the state’s Read by Grade 3 law. Senate Bill 12, sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia), aims to reform Michigan’s third-grade reading law by removing a mandate that requires […]
wcsx.com
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation changing Michigan’s presidential primary election date
LANSING — On Feb. 1, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 13, sponsored by state Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), moving the state’s presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to February 27, 2024, and to the fourth Tuesday in February for each presidential primary election following. “As a...
Health care workers should look for signs of human trafficking, Michigan doctor says
Nearly 88% of human trafficking survivors report accessing health care services during their trafficking situation, according to a nonprofit advocacy group known as the Polaris Project. That statistic could be surprising. However, it’s appropriate – if not a slight underestimate – once people start to understand what trafficking looks like,...
michiganradio.org
Black women call on Michigan legislators to strengthen family and medical leave policies
Black mothers and caregivers called Thursday on legislators to strengthen Michigan's family and medical leave policies. They met ahead of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act's 30th anniversary on February 5. The law offers limited unpaid family and medical leave. Employees at public agencies, some schools, and companies with...
Michigan moves its presidential primary date to February
This week's Capital Rundown breaks down all the major headlines
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan
Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
Staffing shortages stretching corrections officers to their limit
There are over 800 vacancies throughout the 31 prisons in Michigan. Employees already on staff are having to work doubles just to fill the gap.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
onedetroitpbs.org
Gen X: Picking up the Slack in an Evolving Workforce | Future of Work Town Hall
They’re not the silent generation. Hidden from the spotlight until now, Gen Xers (born between 1965 and 1981) have quietly become the next generation of workforce leaders, rising to C-suite level positions, as they take on new roles and talk about hiring for positions that don’t exist yet.
WILX-TV
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
To The Point: State budget and tax reduction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction while the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan leaders fight to secure Selfridge air base’s future with new mission
Michigan leaders were making the case to bring a new air force mission to Selfridge Air Base in a series of new letters to the Air Force. Every member of the House of Representatives from Michigan, except Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI14), both Senators Debbie Stabenow (D), Gary Peters (D), and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have sent letters to the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendell.
