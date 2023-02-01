Read full article on original website
Apple's quarterly sales and earnings fell short of expectations
Apple on Thursday reported quarterly revenue and per-share earnings that were short of what analysts had been projecting. The big picture: Apple's report comes as others in tech have warned of a weak market for PCs, smartphones and online advertising. Apple's stock traded lower in after-hours trading after the report,...
Tech earnings reveal a powerful industry taking some licks
This week's earnings reports confirmed that Big Tech companies are taking a hit from a slowing economy — but also that they're still raking in tons of money. The big picture: Tech companies have been on a decade-long growth jag, creating a generation of investors and workers who are now experiencing their first significant experience of a downturn, layoffs and retrenchment.
The stock market is broken
At 9:30am on January 24, the world saw, briefly, just how fragile the stock market is. When it's left to its own devices — which is, essentially, exactly what happened — prices in more than 25o stocks oscillated wildly, causing unacceptable and chaotic trades, many of which had to be torn up after the fact.
Here's what's driving the 2023 stock market rally
Markets have turned downright frisky, as the fear of endless Federal Reserve rate hikes fades. Driving the news: The S&P 500 posted its third-straight gain of more than 1% on Thursday. The Nasdaq continued its recent romp too, rising 3.3%. So far in 2023, the Nasdaq — which is especially...
China reopening spurs returns in emerging market funds
Emerging market debt and equities have rallied over the last few months. The main driver? China. Why it matters: It’s another example of how the world's second-largest economy sets the pace for the rest of the globe — or at least that’s what investors are banking on.
U.S. economy adds whopping 517,000 jobs in January
The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% — the lowest level in over a half-century, the government said on Friday. Why it matters: Employers added jobs at an unexpectedly rapid pace, the latest sign of a hot labor market despite aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to cool it down.
Amazon CEO: We're working "really hard" to cut costs
Amazon's reset isn't over. State of play: The tech and logistics giant will stay on the cost-cutting course it started last year as the anomalous and massively beneficial economic conditions for its business created by the pandemic dissipate. Driving the news: "We're working really hard to streamline our costs and...
Activision Blizzard to pay $35 million in SEC settlement
Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million to settle an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission over the company’s policies around workplace complaints and whistleblowers. Why it matters: The settlement concludes one of several investigations the game-maker has faced in recent years involving alleged misconduct at the...
Central banks vs. the markets
They're all trying. From Washington to London to Frankfurt, major central banks are saying — in every way they can — that they have more work to do to push interest rates high enough to vanquish inflation. But global financial markets just aren't buying it. Why it matters:...
Bed Bath & Beyond misses bond payment
Bed Bath & Beyond missed interest payments on approximately $1 billion in bonds yesterday and has entered a 30-day grace period during which it can still make the payments, the company confirmed via email. Why it matters: The company is in cash preservation mode as it props up operations while...
"Pandemic paranoia" clouds economic reality
The echo of "pandemic paranoia" is one factor preventing many of us from seeing what’s strong about the U.S. economy right now. Why it matters: By many measures, it's booming. But business leaders have issued serious warnings and thrown up yellow flags, while consumers repeatedly signal growing pessimism. State...
Communicator Spotlight: Krista Pilot, AT&T CCO
Krista Pilot is the new chief communications officer at AT&T and will oversee external, internal and financial communications as well as social media for the telecom giant. Why it matters: Pilot brings vast experience to the role as a global communication strategist — having previously led external communications, public affairs and internal communications during her time at PepsiCo.
America's mind-blowing labor market
Jobs reports simply don't get any better than the one we received Friday morning. No caveats needed: This is a rip-roaring labor market, in stark defiance of months of recession chatter — and the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow things down. Why it matters: American workers — outside of...
Food prices stay high in Miami
Food prices across the Miami metro area were up 8.8% in December compared with a year earlier, per a new analysis from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick. The cost of food eaten at home was up 9.4%, while the price of food eaten away from home was up 7.4%, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
