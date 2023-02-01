Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.

HOBOKEN, NJ - A “months long” investigation by the Hudson County Narcotics Task Force and the Hoboken Police Department has led to the arrest of Michael Cruz, 31, Hoboken, in relation to the sale of illegal drugs. According to a statement by Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, during the course of the investigation, Cruz sold cocaine to an undercover officer on multiple dates in December 2022 and January 2023. A court authorized search warrant of Cruz’s apartment on Washington Street was executed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which resulted in the recovery of more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine. The street value of the drugs recovered throughout this investigation is approximately $7,000. Cruz is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); three counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 500 Feet of Public Property; five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 1,000 Feet of a School; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Distribute. Cruz is currently being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO