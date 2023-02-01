ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.

By Jeanne Wall
 3 days ago

HOLMDEL, NJ: According to Holmdel Police, on Wednesday evening in Holmdel, a robbery took place at a private residence. One suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. Officers are searching for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, about 5'8" tall, wearing a neon yellow construction jacket and a bucket hat. The robbery took place in the northern side of Holmdel, and a heavy police presence is now in the neighborhood where Windswept Road and Sage Street. If you see someone matching this description, do not approach them.  Call the Holmdel Police immediately at 732-946-4400. Do not approach the suspect. This comes the day after an armed robbery in Holmdel.

Kay Jewelers robbed at gunpoint in Holmdel.

