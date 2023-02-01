Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Related
Post Register
Warmer weekend temperatures with snow showers on Sunday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — High clouds and warmer temperatures are expected in the valley this weekend. Expect dry conditions with highs in the 40's for your Saturday. A nice break from that arctic air that brought cooler temperatures this week. Easterly winds may pick up this afternoon as a low-pressure system moves through the region.
Post Register
Driver crashes into Dave's Hot Chicken
MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, February 2, at approximately 1:15 pm Meridian Police and Fire responded to a reported vehicle accident at the 3000 block of North Eagle Rd. The nineteen (19) year old female driver of a silver Chrysler 200 told the responding officers that she drove into Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant accidentally after mixing up the gas and brake pedals while trying to park.
Post Register
Mountain Home school lockdown suspect apprehended
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home School District #193 reports that the suspect in yesterday's lockdown situation at the high school has been apprehended by law enforcement. The individual was seen walking in the vicinity of Hacker Middle School this afternoon. The school was briefly placed in lockdown while...
Post Register
Investigation into threat made against Mountain Home High School student is ongoing
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday, Mountain Home High School went into lockdown due to a threat of violence from a member of the Mountain Home community toward a specific student. The school was notified of the threat by police after students and faculty were in the building.
Post Register
Caldwell School District is being sued for student fighting incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Filicetti Law Office has filed a notice of tort claim against the Caldwell School District Board and Syringa School on behalf of a juvenile client, (GH) for injuries resulting from fights that were the result of a substitute teacher's actions. On January 26, Ettson Arreola who...
Post Register
Emails reveal more details about controversial Caldwell School Board meeting
CALDWELL, Idaho — A crisis in the classroom taking place in Caldwell. A recent school board meeting abruptly ended following a draft of a potential policy that would create rights and protections for students regardless of their sexual orientation. People filled the board room to capacity. Many others standing...
Comments / 0