Post Register

Warmer weekend temperatures with snow showers on Sunday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — High clouds and warmer temperatures are expected in the valley this weekend. Expect dry conditions with highs in the 40's for your Saturday. A nice break from that arctic air that brought cooler temperatures this week. Easterly winds may pick up this afternoon as a low-pressure system moves through the region.
Post Register

Driver crashes into Dave's Hot Chicken

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, February 2, at approximately 1:15 pm Meridian Police and Fire responded to a reported vehicle accident at the 3000 block of North Eagle Rd. The nineteen (19) year old female driver of a silver Chrysler 200 told the responding officers that she drove into Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant accidentally after mixing up the gas and brake pedals while trying to park.
Post Register

Mountain Home school lockdown suspect apprehended

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home School District #193 reports that the suspect in yesterday's lockdown situation at the high school has been apprehended by law enforcement. The individual was seen walking in the vicinity of Hacker Middle School this afternoon. The school was briefly placed in lockdown while...
Post Register

Caldwell School District is being sued for student fighting incident

CALDWELL, Idaho — Filicetti Law Office has filed a notice of tort claim against the Caldwell School District Board and Syringa School on behalf of a juvenile client, (GH) for injuries resulting from fights that were the result of a substitute teacher's actions. On January 26, Ettson Arreola who...
