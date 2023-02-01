ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardendale, AL

wbrc.com

Hoover short-term rental owners upset with ‘Airbnb ordinance’

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple of weeks ago, Hoover city leaders announced a new ordinance could go in effect for Airbnb’s operating within the city. Some of the short-term rental owners we spoke with are upset, many of them saying this ordinance not only negatively affects them but also the city’s revenue.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Protecting Good program builds fortified roofs for Birmingham residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Protecting Good program gives homeowners funds to install storm-resistant roofs through a partnership between the Alabama Department of Insurance, Protective Life Corporation, the city of Birmingham, UAB, Neighborhood Housing Services, and Habitat for Humanity for Greater Birmingham. The program represents the opportunity for qualified homes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer mayor says police removed 300 guns from the streets in 2022

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have taken hundreds of guns off the streets in the past year, and Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said public safety remains top of mind. During his State of the City Address this week, the mayor said the crime rate in Bessemer dropped 6.3% in 2022, marking the 10th consecutive year of declining crime in the city.
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Emergency crews battle blaze at Southside Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene for hours Saturday working to put out a house fire in the Southside area. The call came in around 9 a.m. about the fire in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South. Firefighters found the fire was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point City Council votes to demolish properties, unveils new brush pickup plan

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council continued its aggressive campaign against dilapidated and hazardous structures during its bi-weekly city council meeting, Thursday, Feb. 3. The council opened the meeting with a public hearing on four properties cited for neglect and for creating a dangerous environment in the […]
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

'Outside of the box': City leaders think tiny homes have a big future in Hanceville

City of Hanceville is looking to expand their housing market to add tiny homes into the mix. "We like to try different things, outside of the box. You have somebody elderly, or on a fixed income, or someone's loved one has just passed. Several people have talked to us about this, having a smaller home would be less to take care of, financially less of a burden," Mayor Kenneth Nail said.
HANCEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Two people shot inside Bessemer home

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning. It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. No word on...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Women in Walker County Jail working toward their GED

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the partnership began in 2019, Bevill State Community College has had a GED program for Walker County inmates and that program now includes women. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they wanted to provide a way for their inmates to become a more productive member of society after leaving the jail.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Portion of downtown Birmingham to close for movie shoot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A movie shoot will close a portion of downtown Birmingham Thursday, February 2. City officials said 23rd Street North will be closed at 1st Avenue North, 2nd Avenue North, and 3rd Avenue North while scenes for the film "The Shift" are completed. Roads are expected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house

BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
BESSEMER, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa’s One Place Lands 70K Alabama Power Foundation Grant

Tuscaloosa’s One Place was presented with a sizeable grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. As the area’s family resource center, TOP has served over 20,000 individuals in West Alabama through its 20-plus programs each year. The $70,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation will support the organization’s re-entry program. The funds will be used to offer a workforce development initiative for clients who are looking to successfully return to their communities after a period of confinement.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County

SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL

