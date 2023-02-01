Read full article on original website
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
Hoover short-term rental owners upset with ‘Airbnb ordinance’
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple of weeks ago, Hoover city leaders announced a new ordinance could go in effect for Airbnb’s operating within the city. Some of the short-term rental owners we spoke with are upset, many of them saying this ordinance not only negatively affects them but also the city’s revenue.
wvtm13.com
Protecting Good program builds fortified roofs for Birmingham residents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Protecting Good program gives homeowners funds to install storm-resistant roofs through a partnership between the Alabama Department of Insurance, Protective Life Corporation, the city of Birmingham, UAB, Neighborhood Housing Services, and Habitat for Humanity for Greater Birmingham. The program represents the opportunity for qualified homes...
wbrc.com
Restaurant owner reacts to Bessemer mayor’s plans for big changes in the city
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Revitalization was one of the highlights of Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley’s State of the City Address this week. He touted dozens of new businesses coming to town, and hundreds of blighted buildings torn down. One local business owner is reacting to all the change happening...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Birmingham (AL)’s $81M Budget Surplus Means Good News for Fire Department
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said tourists, visitors and local residents who got out and spent money after the COVID-19 shutdown helped the city have a massive economic rebound. “I’m going to send a big shout out to our citizens as well as guests and visitors coming into our town,” Woodfin...
wbrc.com
Bessemer mayor says police removed 300 guns from the streets in 2022
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have taken hundreds of guns off the streets in the past year, and Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said public safety remains top of mind. During his State of the City Address this week, the mayor said the crime rate in Bessemer dropped 6.3% in 2022, marking the 10th consecutive year of declining crime in the city.
wvtm13.com
Former used oil facility in Trussville notified to remove contamination from site
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A company in Trussville has been ordered to submit a plan to close and remove contamination from a facility. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management reported a notice of violation was issued to Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery, Inc. The ADEM notice directed the used oil...
wvtm13.com
Emergency crews battle blaze at Southside Birmingham home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene for hours Saturday working to put out a house fire in the Southside area. The call came in around 9 a.m. about the fire in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South. Firefighters found the fire was...
Center Point City Council votes to demolish properties, unveils new brush pickup plan
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council continued its aggressive campaign against dilapidated and hazardous structures during its bi-weekly city council meeting, Thursday, Feb. 3. The council opened the meeting with a public hearing on four properties cited for neglect and for creating a dangerous environment in the […]
ABC 33/40 News
'Outside of the box': City leaders think tiny homes have a big future in Hanceville
City of Hanceville is looking to expand their housing market to add tiny homes into the mix. "We like to try different things, outside of the box. You have somebody elderly, or on a fixed income, or someone's loved one has just passed. Several people have talked to us about this, having a smaller home would be less to take care of, financially less of a burden," Mayor Kenneth Nail said.
Bargain Town closes Bessemer store, the final location in once booming chain
Before Family Dollar and Dollar General, there was Bargain Town and its well-known jingle that was a soundtrack for area customers. Lynn Pruitt, of Northside Bessemer, admitted he couldn’t quite remember the jingle that was so familiar in the heyday of his favorite store. For family clothingBiggest values abound,At...
ABC 33/40 News
Leaders seek $17 million from USDOT for two-lane bridge on Highway 77 in Etowah County
Local leaders are seeking at least $17 million in grant funding from the United States Department of Transportation for a two-lane bridge on the northbound side of Highway 77 from Southside to Rainbow City. According to ALDOT, the latest traffic count for the one-lane, 80-year-old bridge is about 13,000 vehicles...
wbrc.com
Two people shot inside Bessemer home
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning. It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. No word on...
wbrc.com
Women in Walker County Jail working toward their GED
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the partnership began in 2019, Bevill State Community College has had a GED program for Walker County inmates and that program now includes women. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they wanted to provide a way for their inmates to become a more productive member of society after leaving the jail.
ABC 33/40 News
Portion of downtown Birmingham to close for movie shoot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A movie shoot will close a portion of downtown Birmingham Thursday, February 2. City officials said 23rd Street North will be closed at 1st Avenue North, 2nd Avenue North, and 3rd Avenue North while scenes for the film "The Shift" are completed. Roads are expected...
wvtm13.com
2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
Tuscaloosa’s One Place Lands 70K Alabama Power Foundation Grant
Tuscaloosa’s One Place was presented with a sizeable grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. As the area’s family resource center, TOP has served over 20,000 individuals in West Alabama through its 20-plus programs each year. The $70,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation will support the organization’s re-entry program. The funds will be used to offer a workforce development initiative for clients who are looking to successfully return to their communities after a period of confinement.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
Ashville police release missing juvenile notice
The Ashville Police Department announced that a 16-year-old boy has gone missing after he was last seen on Jan. 30 around 5:30 p.m.
Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County
SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
Bham Now
New entertainment venue coming to former The Hive site in Five Points South
Urban Parc, a dining and entertainment venue, is moving into the former site of The Hive (1006 20th St. South) in the heart of the Five Points South Entertainment District. On January 31st, the Birmingham City Council approved Urban Parc’s liquor license, clearing a major hurdle for the establishment.
