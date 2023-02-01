City of Hanceville is looking to expand their housing market to add tiny homes into the mix. "We like to try different things, outside of the box. You have somebody elderly, or on a fixed income, or someone's loved one has just passed. Several people have talked to us about this, having a smaller home would be less to take care of, financially less of a burden," Mayor Kenneth Nail said.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO