Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop
BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
Bangor Area Recovery Network among local warming shelters
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Area Recovery Network (BARN) is one of the local warming shelters available for community members to escape the subzero temperatures. From Friday to Saturday night, BARN is opening their doors for all who want hot food and drinks, dry clothes, free WiFi, and a warm place out of the frigid cold. There was also a pancake breakfast offered Saturday morning, complete with chocolate chips and fresh fruit toppings, for those in need of a hot home-cooked meal.
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
A Bit Warmer Today, Windy & Turning Frigid Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ***A WIND CHILL WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE STATE FOR FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. ***. High pressure will slide to our south and east today. This will provide us with a warmer southwest wind today ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures will warm to the mid-20s to upper 20s north and near or a bit above 30° elsewhere. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see some cloudiness moving into the region during with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. A few snow showers will be possible this afternoon, mainly across northern and western parts of the state. A strong cold front will cross the state after midnight tonight. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with the chance for some snow showers and possibly a few snow squalls as the front moves through. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the wake of the front later tonight. The front will bring us a chance for some snow showers and possibly a few heavier snow squalls on its way through. The pressure gradient will tighten over the area in the wake of the front. This will result in increasing west/northwest winds tonight with gusts to 35 MPH possible after midnight. The gusty wind will usher arctic air mass into the region from northwest to southeast across the state late tonight and throughout the day Friday. Temperatures tonight will drop to near -10° across the north to single numbers to near 10° above zero closer to the coast.
Inside Bangor PD’s welfare checks during dangerous cold
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With frostbite setting in under 10 minutes, Bangor Police are making sure that those who are outside have somewhere warm to go. I bundled up with half a dozen layers and rode along to see how officers are helping the people who often don’t have the necessary protection from the bitter cold.
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
Winterport kids treated to winter carnival
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kids in Winterport are treated to a winter carnival as a way of learning. Photojournalist Mark Rediker shared in their experience.
Pine Tree Camp kicks off snowmobile weekend with Dysart’s telethon
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Generous callers and hungry diners made a difference Thursday night in Pine Tree Camp’s fundraising efforts for summer programming. The annual telethon at Dysart’s comes before Pine Tree Camp’s signature event - the celebrity snowmobile egg ride. $12 bought a three-course spaghetti dinner...
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
Familiar Face Taking Over As Bangor’s Development Director
The City of Bangor has a new Director of Development, and it's someone who is very familiar with the City and its inner workings. Anne Krieg joined the City of Bangor in 2019 and became the City's Planning Officer. But she transitioned into her new role as Director of Development officially on January 2nd. Krieg is no stranger to municipal service, spending a good deal of her career helping cities like Bar Harbor, Bridgton, and Bangor grow.
Fire destroys home in Surry
SURRY Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed by fire in Surry Thursday morning. The call came in to the home on Morgan Bay Road just after 9 a.m.. It’s believed to have started in the chimney, but officials say due to the extent of the damage, there is no way to determine an exact cause.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Owner of Bangor-area towing business charged with theft
The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles. According to CBS 13 news, Bangor police said they received reports of suspicious activity perpetrated by All Towed Up, a company based out of Alton, in December 2022. People reported their vehicles being towed without a request by police or property owners. They were forced to pay a large impound fee to get their vehicles back.
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
Multiple Departments Respond to Fire at Colby College
The Waterville Fire-Rescue said the Colby College Physical Plant caught fire early Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to 400 Mayflower Hill at 3:29 am Wednesday. Fire officials said there was “smoke pouring from the building” when the first engine arrived. Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield, and Skowhegan Fire Departments were called to assist.
The Last Unicorn Has Reopened in Waterville
Just based on the name alone, I would go to this restaurant guys. Located at 8 Silver Street in Waterville, The Last Unicorn has officially reopened and Mama wants a reservation. This restaurant was closed to do some upgrading and working with new chefs. They are now new and improved...
Maine Figure Skating Club gearing up for competition at MIT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Figure Skating Club is hard at work getting ready for their competition this weekend at MIT. The club is open for any student to join. And is made up of people from all different experience levels. “I’m realizing my biggest dream...
Rossignol promoted to Katahdin Trust assistant vice president, system administrator
HOULTON, Maine — Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Rossignol to assistant vice president, system administrator. In this role, Rossignol will be responsible for ensuring that the Bank’s integrated systems operate efficiently as well as continue to provide technical assistance and training for system users.
Owner of Maine towing company arrested on theft charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of an Alton towing company was arrested Thursday night on theft charges. Bruce LiCausi, 19, of Bangor was taken into custody by state police Thursday night. Bangor Police say they’ve been investigating reports of suspicious activity by LiCausi’s company, All Towed Up, since December....
