MedicalXpress
NHS plans to expand 'virtual wards.' But who will staff them?
To tackle ever-increasing hospital waiting times, the government is reforming the way the NHS provides services. One of these reforms is the expansion of virtual wards. The goal is to treat 50,000 people a month in their homes, using remote monitoring technology. There are definite advantages to managing patients at...
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
Warning screens fail to deter Instagram users from seeing graphic content, study finds
The introduction of sensitive-content warning screens by Instagram is not effectively protecting vulnerable Internet users from the negative impact of graphic online imagery, according to new research from Flinders University. The results of a study conducted by Flinders University Psychology researchers show that sensitive-content screens—with graphic images being obfuscated by...
How the absence of a protein could help people better cope with the consequences of a stroke
Astrocytes are star-shaped cells in the brain that play an important role in maintaining the blood-brain barrier, supplying nerve cells with nutrients, and removing metabolic products. At more than 50 percent, they make up the majority of glial cells, the supporting cells in the brain, which until recently were viewed as little more than a kind of "glue" holding nerve cells together. But this view has changed dramatically in recent years, especially for astrocytes.
The possible effects of cinnamon on memory and learning
Cinnamon, the well-known aromatic spice that many of us use to bake cakes and cook savory dishes, is derived from the inner bark of Cinnamomum trees. These are evergreen trees found in the Himalayas and other mountain areas, as well as in rainforests and other forests in southern China, India and Southeast Asia.
Youth binge drinking linked to gut microbiome changes
Youth binge drinkers show alterations in the gut microbiome, a new study finds. The study of young people, conducted by researchers at APC Microbiome Ireland, based at University College Cork (UCC), found that alterations in the gut microbiome, microorganisms that live in the human digestive system and affect health, are linked with the common practice of binge drinking in young people.
Two studies discuss how to get benefits of fiber without side effects
Fiber-rich food is important for gastrointestinal health, but most Americans don't get enough in their typical diet. While fiber supplements can help, they can also cause unpleasant side effects such as excessive bloating and gas. Two new papers from the University of Illinois make it easier for food manufacturers to...
