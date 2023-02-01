People have a lot to say about the current controversies involving Robyn Dixon and the current season of “Real Housewives of Potomac.” As we reported, Robyn recently responded to a woman’s claims of messing around with Juan Dixon up until January 2022. Robyn confirmed that Juan did communicate with the woman. And the situation was something that she and Juan had to really work through. She also mentioned that may have been one of the reasons why it took them so long to remarry. Interestingly enough, Robyn also said she may reveal much more on Patreon. Interestingly enough, RHOP fans have been calling Robyn out for this. And they think it’s unfair that she didn’t share any of this during the current season since Karen Huger accused Juan of having a girlfriend.

3 DAYS AGO