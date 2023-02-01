Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Ace Hood Flips Lil Durk & Gunna’s Collab On “OMG (Freestyle)”
Ace Hood is coming through with a new installment in the Body Bag series. The Florida rapper kicked off the campaign with his latest release, “OMG (Freestyle).” This time, Ace Hood comes through with his take on Lil Durk’s 2022 hit record, “What Happened To Virgil?” ft. Gunna. Hood emulates Durk and Gunna’s melodic triplet flows throughout the course of the record but he infuses his own sauce into the record.
hotnewhiphop.com
London On Da Track Shares Adorable Photos Of His & Summer Walker’s Daughter
London On Da Track shares an adorable video of his daughter in the studio. London On Da Track and Summer Walker’s child, Bubbles, evidently takes after her parents. The superstar producer shared photos of himself and his daughter on the timeline this week. The slideshow included photos and videos of London and Bubbles playing in the pool and spending quality father-daughter time. However, one slide also contains footage of Bubbles in the studio playing with London’s equipment. It seems as though he’s already preparing her for stardom at an early age.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rarelyalways Says It’s “URGENT” On New Song
The U.K.’s own Rarelyalways just dropped his second single of the year, and it’s “URGENT” that you give it a chance. Moreover, the South London artist will drop his debut album Work later in the year on March 10. Also, this isn’t the first teaser we’ve received for the project. Just a couple of weeks ago, he released two new tracks: “LET’S” and “Voice note 0142.” With these grimy and energetic tracks, Rarelyalways is setting up a varied and widely-influenced body of work. After all, his background in music education and lifetime of loving music of all kinds should make for an incredible combo. Furthermore, “URGENT” is a woozy, deeply psychedelic, and atmospheric cut that pulls from varied sonic territory.
TMZ.com
Ne-Yo's Divorce Finalized, Shares Custody with Crystal Renay
Ne-Yo and his ex-wife just finalized their divorce, and the terms call for him to keep 3 of their 4 homes and a Bentley ... while forking over a bunch of money to even things out. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ne-Yo is paying his ex-wife, Crystal Renay,...
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Rickey Smiley Breaks Silence On Son Brandon’s Death: It’s Been A ‘Terrible Nightmare’
Rickey Smiley mourned his son Brandon’s death with an emotional clip on his Instagram on Monday, January 30. The comic, 54, spoke about Brandon’s passing at 32 a day after his unexpected death. He said that the day after learning that his son had died was even more heartbreaking than the day before, and he opened up about the grief that he and the rest of the family were experiencing.
Rickey Smiley Returns To Morning Show After Son’s Death, Urges Listeners To Do ‘God’s Work’
Rickey Smiley returned to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and took some time to reflect on the passing of his son Brandon while sharing his appreciation for God and everyone's prayers. The post Rickey Smiley Returns To Morning Show After Son’s Death, Urges Listeners To Do ‘God’s Work’ appeared first on NewsOne.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I.’s Daughter Heiress Drops Cover Of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”
Many flooded the comments section to talk about the adorable cover and Heiress’s talents. Some things, like musical talent, just seem to run in the family. T.I.’s daughter Heiress Harris just dropped a cover of Rihanna’s track for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “Lift Me Up.” Also, the cover came with a music video attached where the the six-year-old walks on the beach facing a beautiful sunset. In fact, her parents showed up in The Shade Room’s Instagram post to hype their third child together up. Moreover, the Atlanta trap pioneer put a heart-eyes emoji in the comments, keeping it simple and sweet. Meanwhile, Heiress’s mother Tiny commented “Thank you guys” with heart-eyes and heart-hands emojis.
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’
It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
RIP Brandon Smiley: Funeral Plans Revealed For Rickey Smiley’s Oldest Son
Comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley revealed funeral plans for his oldest son, Brandon, less than a week after the 32-year-old died. The post RIP Brandon Smiley: Funeral Plans Revealed For Rickey Smiley’s Oldest Son appeared first on NewsOne.
Tiffany Haddish responds after trolls demand she not be cast in ‘Girls Trip 2’
Tiffany Haddish has a message for Twitter sleuths who don’t want her cast in Girls Trip 2. The woman who rocketed to fame after the debut of the original incarnation of the blockbuster comedy said she’s not “concerned” about what people think. She lost a lot of Hollywood gigs after a woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her and comedian Aries Spears. The woman claimed the two comics committed pedophilia against her and her brother when they were kids while filming a cringe-inducing video.
Keke Palmer Teases What She’s Naming Baby Boy: ‘It Gives Black American Storyline’
Keke Palmer is gearing up to welcome her first child and the soon-to-be mom is finally opening up about the day she learned she was pregnant. The Nope star released a new episode of her Baby, this is Keke Palmer podcast Tuesday where she sat down with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and her mother, Sharon Palmer, to discuss the moment.
Rickey Smiley Doesn’t ‘Know How People Survive’ The Death Of A Child After His Son Brandon Passes Away
'The Rickey Smiley Morning Show' remembered Brandon as "a comedian in his own right" who also starred in the TV One reality show 'Rickey Smiley For Real.'
BET
Eve Celebrates Her Son Wilde Wolf’s 1st Birthday—See How The Rapper Marked Her Baby Boy's Big Milestone!
Eve and Maximillion Cooper’s son Wilde Wolf just turned 1! The proud mom marked her baby boy’s big milestone with heartwarming photos of him with his custom birthday cake. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday,” Eve captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday (Feb. 1). She followed up the caption with the hashtags #tears, #joy, and #happiness.
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’s Egypt & Sam Reveal Their Baby’s ‘Royal’ Name & Why They’ll Have A Private Birth (Exclusive)
Egypt Criss and Sam Mattick have a little one on the way, and they are almost to the finish line. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Growing Up Hip Hop stars about welcoming their baby girl into the world very soon. Egypt admitted that pregnancy has been a “ride” for her so far.
Keke Palmer Reveals 'Funny' Way She Found Out About Pregnancy with Boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson will soon welcome their first baby together, a son Keke Palmer didn't think she was pregnant at first — until boyfriend Darius Jackson found out otherwise. Speaking on her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer on Tuesday, the Nope actress, 29, revealed the unconventional way she found out she was expecting her first baby with Jackson. "It's so funny because how I found out was actually Darius," she shared. "Randomly I was just feeling to myself, maybe I could be pregnant. Like the period thing didn't even...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 “Safari” Release Date Revealed
Another Jordan Luka 1 is almost here. Luka Doncic has his very own signature sneaker, dubbed the Jordan Luka 1. As soon as Doncic stepped into the NBA, it was only going to be a matter of time before he got his own shoe. After all, he came in playing some phenomenal basketball. Subsequently, Doncic has only gotten better after each passing year. He is very clearly one of the top five players in the entire NBA, and that likely won’t change. He continues to school his opponents, and the fans absolutely love what he brings to the table.
urbanbellemag.com
LAMH Fans Speculate Destiny Payton Was Fired Due to Carlos King’s Recent Comments
People have a lot to say about the current controversies involving Robyn Dixon and the current season of “Real Housewives of Potomac.” As we reported, Robyn recently responded to a woman’s claims of messing around with Juan Dixon up until January 2022. Robyn confirmed that Juan did communicate with the woman. And the situation was something that she and Juan had to really work through. She also mentioned that may have been one of the reasons why it took them so long to remarry. Interestingly enough, Robyn also said she may reveal much more on Patreon. Interestingly enough, RHOP fans have been calling Robyn out for this. And they think it’s unfair that she didn’t share any of this during the current season since Karen Huger accused Juan of having a girlfriend.
