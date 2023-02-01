Read full article on original website
WALB 10
VPD searching for missing Valdosta man
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a missing man. Peter Shlaan Richardson, 44, was last seen around Dec. 17 at an apartment in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue where he left the residence on his own. Richardson is 5′9 in height, approximately 200 pounds and has an identifiable gray patch in his beard, according to VPD.
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
WALB 10
Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Losing a loved one to gun violence is nearly impossible to process. That’s why one week out of the year is dedicated to grieving families. National Gun Violence Survivors Awareness Week is observed February 1st-7th to honor every survivor who must live with the trauma of losing a loved one to gun violence.
WALB 10
Southwest Georgia hospital hosts National Wear Red Day for women’s heart health awareness
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) hosted nearly 100 women on Friday in honor of National Wear Red Day. For the entire month of February, people nationwide pay close attention to preventing and treating cardiovascular disease, which continues to be the leading cause of death for women across the world each year.
WALB 10
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard. Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died. People who knew...
Thomasville hosts 5th Black History parade
Black History Month celebrations were back in full swing Saturday as Thomasville rolled out its 5th Black History Parade in the city's downtown area.
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
valdostatoday.com
N. Oak Street closure to impact VSU campus
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is cautioning drivers of closed and alternate routes due to repairs around VSU. The city of Valdosta is making needed sewer repairs along a stretch of N. Oak Street beginning on February 1, 2023, and it will impact traffic around Valdosta State University. The repairs are along One Mile Branch (Creek), which runs through VSU’s campus.
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WALB 10
Douglas group giving back to the community for Valentine’s Day
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas mentoring program that aims to encourage and motivate young men is helping give back to the community this Valentine’s Day. Ambitious Young Men (AYM) will be giving away approximately 200 free gifts to women who stop by and pump gas for women who are purchasing gas at Circle K at 101 East Baker Highway.
vanishinggeorgia.com
South Broad Street Storefronts, Cairo
The heart of Cairo’s commercial historic district is situated along South Broad Street and is largely intact. The plaza parks make it a very pedestrian friendly area. A nice variety of commercial styles from the late-19th and early- to mid-20th century are present. Most of these historic storefronts are...
WALB 10
Tifton pharmacy drive-thru temporarily closed after burglary
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The drive-thru of a Tifton pharmacy is temporarily closed following a burglary, according to the business. Friendly City Pharmacy’s drive-thru is closed because of the incident. The pharmacy will still offer curbside, free delivery and in-store pickup. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked...
WALB 10
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
WALB 10
Homerville PD looking for armed and dangerous man
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect they said is armed and dangerous. Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakel and is wanted on other felony warrants. Police said during the...
WALB 10
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
WALB 10
Train smashes into semi in Chula, driver okay
CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - A train crashed into a semitrailer on Highway 41 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Chula. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office said the semitrailer driver was traveling with his dog. They hopped out before the train got to him. No injuries were reported. Blake...
Update: Man wanted in Cairo traffic stop incident now in custody
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified 24-year-old Raymond Brown as the wanted suspect that fled from officers during a traffic stop in Cairo on Saturday, Jan. 28.
WALB 10
VPD: 18-year-old charged in armed robbery over gaming console
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was charged in connection to a Thursday armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Shortly before 3 p.m., Valdosta police responded to a 400 block of Connell Road about a man being robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police they met...
ecbpublishing.com
From the superintendent’s desk
I would bet I need not tell you that it feels as if 2023 is moving at rapid speed. We are a month into the new semester and some things are settling, some are still evolving. Regaining control of our school district just seven months ago was no small feat, and it will take time for new and improved systems to flow as planned and for operations at all levels to produce the exact outcomes we want.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know There Are Overnight Lodgings At Reed Bingham State Park In Georgia
South Georgia is a region that’s often (sadly) overlooked by visitors in favor of the North Georgia mountains, Atlanta, and our coastal beaches. But this is a beautiful area that’s filled with charm and history. Reed Bingham State Park is tucked away in Colquitt and Cook County, in Adel. It’s one of the more popular state parks in this area of the state, but even so, it’s not nearly as well-known as others in the parts of the state that receive more tourists. Even fewer people know that there are excellent camping accommodations here. Next time you feel the need to get away and escape into nature for a day or two, check out this great state park in Georgia!
