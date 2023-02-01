ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Outsider.com

Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot

Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea

The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says 'Good Fit'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers makes stance on 49ers clear

There’s a lot of drama swirling around Aaron Rodgers right now and whether or not he will be traded away from the Green Bay Packers. While the New York Jets sound like the most likely option if it does indeed happen, there’s been a lot of speculation that Rodgers might want to return to Northern Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers makes stance on 49ers clear appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers unlikely to add high-profile veteran QB

Brock Purdy’s elbow injury appeared to throw a wrench into the 49ers’ offseason quarterback plans. Now it sounds like it any initial speculations about the team taking a big swing to add a new signal caller were off base. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday in a press...
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers on 49ers rumors: 'I'm not going to San Fran'

The San Francisco 49ers head into another offseason facing a mountain of uncertainty at quarterback, and at least one option is seemingly off the table — a trade for Aaron Rodgers. That is, if Rodgers' comments while golfing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday are to be believed.
NBC Sports

Rodgers offers matter-of-fact answer about 49ers speculation

Tom Brady's second retirement announcement on Wednesday brought an end to any speculation that the NFL veteran would play for the 49ers next season. But could another high-profile quarterback end up in the Bay? Not so fast. Despite uncertainty surrounding where Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers will play next...
GREEN BAY, WI

