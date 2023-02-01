Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Teresa Ann Metcalf
Teresa Ann Metcalf (Nee McKenna), 74, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away February 2, 2023, after a brief stay in the hospital. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday February 7 at Lockwood Community Church in Coldwater, Michigan. The family will receive friends and visitors for a viewing 11:00 a.m.-5:00...
OBITUARY: Joyce Elaine Necket
Joyce Elaine Necket, 91, of Union City passed away Monday January 30, 2023, in the care of The Laurels of Coldwater. A graveside service will take place on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Burlington Cemetery, located on M-60, Burlington, MI 49029. Pastor Dan Maurer of the Union City Wesleyan Church will officiate.
OBITUARY: Lloyd Allen Wilson, Jr.
Lloyd Allen Wilson, Jr., 55, of Coldwater, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home. No services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Lloyd was born April 30, 1967 in Battle Creek, MI to Lloyd...
BUSINESS BEAT: PCRH offering three $1,000 scholarships to Branch County students
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital’s Volunteers have announced the availability of three $1,000 scholarships to Branch County residents. These scholarships are for those students planning on attending college to pursue a career in Health Sciences or are already enrolled in a health-related program. Applications are...
Big 8 race tightens as Bronson beats Concord, UC wins, Quincy loses
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings handed the Concord Yellow Jackets their first loss in the Big 8 Conference with a 50-45 road victory on Friday night. Saylor Wotta led Bronson with 17 points while Kam Brackett had 13 points and Boston Bucklin added 10 points. The...
Norman tells Commissioners DNR has delayed a decision on the Prairie River indefinitely
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman told the County Board of Commissioners on Thursday that the Michigan D.N.R. has indefinitely delayed a decision on the proposed reclassification of the Prairie River west of Bronson from a warm stream to a cold transitional stream. He said this...
Cardinal wrestlers drop matches to Harper Creek and Thornapple-Kellogg
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals wrestling team lost a pair of matches on Wednesday at Harper Creek. They were beaten by the host Beavers 66-12 in their final Interstate 8 match of the season. The Cardinals got pin fall victories from Tre’a Miller at 138 pounds...
Nurses union issues statement saying they were pleased with support from membership and community
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The 110-member Branch County Independent Nurses Association issued a statement on Thursday after it was announced a strike by the union against ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital had been averted thanks to a new three year contract agreement. The union stated as they made preparations...
CHS boys swim and dive team loses final home meet to league leading Lakeview
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Varsity Boys Swim and Dive team lost to conference leading Battle Creek Lakeview Spartans 123-57 on Thursday night in their final home meet of the season at the Browne Aquatic Center. Drake Thornton won the 100 Breaststroke while the relay of Cooper Otto,...
Cardinal hoops teams sweep Marshall; boys take over first in I-8
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater varsity basketball teams used strong second halves to get past Marshall on Ball Out for Cancer Night Friday at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys outscored the Redhawks 43-21 in the second half of their game, turning a slim 19-17 halftime...
Short handed Coldwater gymnastics team loses to Parma Western
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Lady Cardinal gymnastics team hosted the Parma Western Panthers for a conference match in their home gym on Thursday but a shorthanded Coldwater squad dropped the makeup meet by a margin of 126.45 to 122.35. Coach Kim Nichols said, “It was actually a...
BUSINESS BEAT: ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital hosting Passages Grief Support Group meeting
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital will be hosting a meeting of the Passages Grief Support Group on Tuesday, March 14. The gathering will take place between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. that afternoon in Conference Room 3 which is in the main lobby, behind the gift shop.
ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital and nurses union avert strike with three year contract agreement
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There will be no nurses strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. Hospital officials announced Thursday morning that a three year contract agreement reached last Friday with the Branch County Independent Nurses Association union bargaining team has been ratified by the union membership. In a statement...
CBPU agree to contract with Donohue and Associates in pursuit of loan from Clean Water Fund
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Board of Directors for the Coldwater B.P.U. approved a contract not to exceed $67,900 on Wednesday night with Donohue and Associates so they can file a Project Planning Document for the utility’s Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility. Water/WRRF/Telecommunications Superintendent Brian Musselman says with the...
