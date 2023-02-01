ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

OBITUARY: Teresa Ann Metcalf

Teresa Ann Metcalf (Nee McKenna), 74, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away February 2, 2023, after a brief stay in the hospital. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday February 7 at Lockwood Community Church in Coldwater, Michigan. The family will receive friends and visitors for a viewing 11:00 a.m.-5:00...
COLDWATER, MI
OBITUARY: Joyce Elaine Necket

Joyce Elaine Necket, 91, of Union City passed away Monday January 30, 2023, in the care of The Laurels of Coldwater. A graveside service will take place on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Burlington Cemetery, located on M-60, Burlington, MI 49029. Pastor Dan Maurer of the Union City Wesleyan Church will officiate.
UNION CITY, MI
OBITUARY: Lloyd Allen Wilson, Jr.

Lloyd Allen Wilson, Jr., 55, of Coldwater, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home. No services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Lloyd was born April 30, 1967 in Battle Creek, MI to Lloyd...
COLDWATER, MI
BUSINESS BEAT: PCRH offering three $1,000 scholarships to Branch County students

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital’s Volunteers have announced the availability of three $1,000 scholarships to Branch County residents. These scholarships are for those students planning on attending college to pursue a career in Health Sciences or are already enrolled in a health-related program. Applications are...
COLDWATER, MI
Big 8 race tightens as Bronson beats Concord, UC wins, Quincy loses

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings handed the Concord Yellow Jackets their first loss in the Big 8 Conference with a 50-45 road victory on Friday night. Saylor Wotta led Bronson with 17 points while Kam Brackett had 13 points and Boston Bucklin added 10 points. The...
BRONSON, MI
Cardinal hoops teams sweep Marshall; boys take over first in I-8

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater varsity basketball teams used strong second halves to get past Marshall on Ball Out for Cancer Night Friday at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys outscored the Redhawks 43-21 in the second half of their game, turning a slim 19-17 halftime...
COLDWATER, MI
Short handed Coldwater gymnastics team loses to Parma Western

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Lady Cardinal gymnastics team hosted the Parma Western Panthers for a conference match in their home gym on Thursday but a shorthanded Coldwater squad dropped the makeup meet by a margin of 126.45 to 122.35. Coach Kim Nichols said, “It was actually a...
COLDWATER, MI

