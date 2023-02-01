ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Greater Lansing area grapples with cold weather

By McKoy Scribner, Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ox23_0kZN4IC400

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With Wednesday’s cold temperatures, health experts and city officials are encouraging everyone to stay warm.

Nurse Practitioner at Sparrow Urgent Care and Walk-in Clinic, Megan Hohl, has a few reminders.

She recognized the fact that students on Michigan State University’s campus typically like to walk to class, a walk that could take up to 20 minutes, or even longer.

Hohl said it’s important to remember that dressing lightly is not a good idea in this weather. Instead, it’s advisable to limit as much exposure to the skin as possible.

She added that you should keep an eye out for what your friends are wearing too, to make sure you won’t have to make any trips to urgent care or the emergency room.

“If you catch it early enough, you know, where you still have a normal color or level of pale, you can get inside and you can warm up with your own body heat, or run it under warm water,” Hohl said. “But you’re still going to want to seek medical attention just to make sure it doesn’t progress.”

In addition, you’ll want to watch out for symptoms like the different colors of skin, numbness, and anything else out of the ordinary.

According to Hohl, it’s more common for people to get frostbite when the temperature is in single digits with negative wind-chills, but don’t let that fool you, she added that it can still happen with temperatures at 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, there are some people who are struggling to find a warm place for the night. That’s why the City of Lansing activated its ‘Code Blue’ plan which aims to get people safe and warm.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials said the policy looks to address the needs of anyone who doesn’t have a housing option.

Several warming shelters are open across the city, ready to welcome in people who need a break from the cold.

Officials will look at the potential for freezing rain, snowstorms that may exceed six inches, and in this case, temperatures that are below 25 degrees.

Operating times for the shelters may differ, by officials said there are multiple in the area and add that the program is all about touching lives as best as they can and assisting where they’re able to.

Kimberly Coleman is the Director of the City’s Human Relations and Community Services Department. She said that her department recognizes that both homelessness and individuals who are at a disadvantage are community issues.

“We don’t want anyone to lose their life or limbs due to weather. And so, this is our chance to say, ‘here we can help, let’s get you inside.'” said Coleman.

Coleman referenced the phrase that it takes ‘a village to raise a child,’ saying that helping those who are unhoused takes a whole community to lend a hand.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Preparing for the cold weather in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday marks the coldest day of the week and wind chill advisories have been issued for all of Mid-Michigan until 9 a.m. Children will more than likely spend time in their classrooms on days like these with wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People flooded the streets of downtown Lansing to celebrate the city’s Winterfest. “We got a lot of things going on,” said Beyers. The Winterfest had hot chocolate stations, live ice sculpting and local businesses were open and ready for the crowds. Tony Beyers said it was nice to see people out and about.
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
WILX-TV

Up and down temps, and the return of an extinct animal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the cold start to February - but how long will it last? Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App...
LANSING, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened its first Michigan location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Gratiot homeless shelter near capacity

Now in its second year as a year-around shelter Gratiot County Hope House is busier than ever. Earlier this week Co-Executive Director Jake Gregory reported 19 guests were staying at the shelter, located at the St. Louis Church of the Nazarene, 1001 W. Washington St. “We have experienced more calls...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy