2news.com
Henderson Man Sentenced to Prison for Involvement in Large-Scale Methamphetamine Trafficking Conspiracy
A man from Henderso was sentenced to more than five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Las Vegas. Brian Scarborough (47) pleaded guilty in September 2022 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance – methamphetamine....
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man gets prison time for committing robberies while on supervised release
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man will return to prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, according to federal prosecutors. Alfonzo Dale Lobas, 34, received his sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in November to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, the U.S. Attorney's office for Nevada said in a news release.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Woman Accused In Sweepstakes Scam
A Las Vegas woman has been accused of being part of a trio involved in a sweepstakes scam which bilked thousands of Americans out of their hard-earned cash. According to an article written by David Charns and posted on 8NewsNow.com, Barbara Trickle, 78, of Las Vegas, allegedly teamed up “with Kimberly Stamps, 46, of Gilbert, Arizona; and John Kyle Muller, 56, of Boulder, Colorado, to ‘[deceive] thousands of consumers into paying fees for falsely promised prizes,’ prosecutors said.”
Videos show Oregon serial kidnapper, murderer in Las Vegas court before release
Videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show a serial kidnapping suspect appearing in a Las Vegas courtroom before he was released for credit for time served. He later tortured a woman and killed two men.
This is the most used gun in Las Vegas crimes, ATF report indicates
A federal report on guns and crime shows that police recovered and traced more than 23,000 weapons over a five-year span in Las Vegas, with pistols accounting for three of every four weapons.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Joint law enforcement efforts led to accused cult leader's arrest
It took the combined work of multiple law enforcement agencies to arrest Nathan Chasing Horse, the alleged cult leader charged with child sex abuse.
Las Vegas police: 2nd woman shot, killed in domestic dispute this week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend during a fight, according to Las Vegas police. David Kashich, 62, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person. Police were called to the scene around 9:06 […]
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
Terror suspect charged for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas found incompetent
A man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar energy facility was found not competent to stand trial, a Las Vegas judge decided.
Fox5 KVVU
Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
Metro arrests man in murder of girlfriend
Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a 23-year-old man and charged him in the shooting death of his girlfriend earlier this week. Jesus Navarrette is currently at the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces charges of open murder.
newsnationnow.com
Las Vegas high school student suing school, accused bullies
LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A former student of the Clark County School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to protect him from bullying. He’s also suing the parents of the students who he claims bullied him. Nicholas Monroe said three classmates started harassing him online and...
news3lv.com
Clark County DA answers questions on violent Oregon kidnapping suspect’s Nevada jail time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is defending the 2021 plea deal given to a man now suspected of violent kidnapping, attempted murder, and two homicides in Oregon. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was on the run for a week, eluding capture while police sought him...
8newsnow.com
Driver who killed 9 in Las Vegas-area crash was previously stopped for going 91 mph. It ended in a fine and no points on his license
A trooper clocked a driver for going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit. The ticket would later end in a fine and no points on the driver's license. Less than a year later, that same driver caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself. Driver who killed...
Las Vegas mother, daughter caregivers accused of stealing tens of thousands from stroke victim
A mother and daughter are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a stroke victim in their care, police wrote in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area
Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Spring Valley area.
