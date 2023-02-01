ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

It’s rivalry night in HS hoops

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two of the biggest high school basketball rivalries took to the court Friday night in our region. The Boyd County Lions jumped out to a big lead in the third quarter and ended up winning 88-80. In Lawrence County, Ohio, the Fairland Dragons had a huge first quarter where they led 20-5 and beat Chesapeake 61-47. Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Sports.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
voiceofmotown.com

In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
ONA, WV
Ironton Tribune

Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments

The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
lootpress.com

Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear.  According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

La Famiglia’s olive oil

HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia

MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WSAZ

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-3-23

CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

I-64 West reopen after crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident, reported before 8 p.m. near the 13-mile marker, involved a car and a van. No serious injuries were...
HUNTINGTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Southern Local teacher under investigation

RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Fatal crash shuts down road

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A fatal crash has shut down a road near the Wayne and Cabell County line. A person has died in a crash, according to Wayne County Emergency Management. Wayne County dispatchers said the crash happened on WV-152 between the Wayne and Cabell County line. The crash...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

