WSAZ
It’s rivalry night in HS hoops
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two of the biggest high school basketball rivalries took to the court Friday night in our region. The Boyd County Lions jumped out to a big lead in the third quarter and ended up winning 88-80. In Lawrence County, Ohio, the Fairland Dragons had a huge first quarter where they led 20-5 and beat Chesapeake 61-47. Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Sports.
voiceofmotown.com
In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
Prep Basketball: Shady overcomes first-half struggles, downs defending Springhouse champ Cabell Midland
White Sulphur Springs – Ronnie Olson figured the law of averages would work in his team’s favor. His Shady Spring squad missed 12 layups in the first half and Cabell Midland star Dominic Schmidt made contested jumper after jumper, each seemingly more difficult than the last. It’s unknown...
Warrant issued for West Virginia man after alleged fight at a high school basketball game
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A warrant has been issued in connection to a fight that broke out at a high school boy’s basketball game on Tuesday, according to St. Albans Police Department Captain Philip Bass. Bass, who was at the matchup between St. Albans and Ripley High School, said it was like any other […]
Ironton Tribune
Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments
The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
lootpress.com
Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia
POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear. According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
WSAZ
La Famiglia’s olive oil
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
WSAZ
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
Man wanted after robbing business in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly robbing Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston, West Virginia. The South Charleston Police Department says, on Jan. 22, a robbery happened at Wild Wiley’s on Short Street in South Charleston. They say they got a warrant on Dustin Ray Bassham for first-degree robbery. Police say […]
Logan County, West Virginia, woman fined for pushing Mingo County sheriff
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman accused of pushing the Mingo County Sheriff at a basketball game appeared in court today, Friday, Feb. 3. According to court records, Taylor Napier of Logan County took a guilty plea in Mingo County Magistrate Court today. She was charged with battery and disorderly conduct after allegedly pushing […]
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is suing the owners of a former sober living facility. The residence is located in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue. According to court documents, one of the property owners is incarcerated in Doddridge County, West Virginia. The other property owner lives in Wood County, West Virginia.
WSAZ
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-3-23
Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
WSAZ
I-64 West reopen after crash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident, reported before 8 p.m. near the 13-mile marker, involved a car and a van. No serious injuries were...
meigsindypress.com
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
WSAZ
Fatal crash shuts down road
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A fatal crash has shut down a road near the Wayne and Cabell County line. A person has died in a crash, according to Wayne County Emergency Management. Wayne County dispatchers said the crash happened on WV-152 between the Wayne and Cabell County line. The crash...
