Man arrested in connection to Charleston, West Virginia, shooting indicted
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in August 2022 after a shooting was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. According to the Charleston Police Department, 24-year-old Marcus Linville was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter. The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Aug. 1, 2022. Police say the people involved […]
Man indicted in connection to Kanawha County, West Virginia, excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near […]
West Virginia authorities looking for missing Cross Lanes man
Deputies say they are looking for a missing Cross Lanes, West Virginia, man. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), Bryce Keller was reported missing on Friday after he was last seen around 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
Man accused of shooting woman, dog in Charleston, West Virginia, indicted in court
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man accused of shooting a woman and her dog last year has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston, was indicted on charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission […]
Man arrested after pursuit, explosives found in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested in January 2022 after a pursuit led officers to explosives and a stolen motorcycle was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. The St. Albans Police Department says, on Jan. 31, 2022, officers stopped a white, 2013 Chevrolet Silverado in St. Albans. Once they ran the […]
Kanawha County grand jury hands down indictments in arson, endangerment and DUI cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Kanawha County handed down dozens of indictments Friday, including arson, endangerment and DUI cases. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Winfield, has been indicted for kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, domestic battery and strangulation. Sanders was apprehended by Kanawha County deputies in December 2022 after a female victim reported she was held against her will and attacked by her boyfriend.
Man arrested after fight involving chainsaw in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. A criminal complaint says that a Kanawha Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Ferrell Rd. on Tuesday. The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that […]
Crews on scene of Kanawha County, West Virginia, working house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a working house fire in the Eskdale area of Kanawha County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say Cabin Creek and East Bank volunteer fire departments are on the scene in the 200 block of Curry Hill Drive. There are no injuries reported, dispatchers say. This is a developing […]
Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
2 men in custody in Mingo County, West Virginia, drugs and gun bust
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested on Friday in Goodman Hollow, West Virginia for having large amounts of drugs and guns. Mingo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say that Elijah E. Hall, of Williamson, and Kyree D. Prather, of Cincinnati, OH, were allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, Adderall, Xanax. Both men […]
1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church
MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
West Virginia man indicted for Kanawha County kidnapping, assault
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man accused of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Kanawha County has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, second offense domestic battery and […]
WV man arrested for allegedly breaking into Pike residences, found in bed of one
A West Virginia man was arrested on various charges after he allegedly broke into two residences in South Williamson, Kentucky, and was found in the bed of one of them. According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason McLellan, just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 2, he was dispatched after KSP Post 9 received a burglary complaint from a residence at Central Avenue in South Williamson.
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
Crews respond to house fire in Dunbar, West Virginia
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one […]
Person dies in house fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek. Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time. The...
