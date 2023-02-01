ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting

Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County grand jury hands down indictments in arson, endangerment and DUI cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Kanawha County handed down dozens of indictments Friday, including arson, endangerment and DUI cases. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Winfield, has been indicted for kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, domestic battery and strangulation. Sanders was apprehended by Kanawha County deputies in December 2022 after a female victim reported she was held against her will and attacked by her boyfriend.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church

MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted for Kanawha County kidnapping, assault

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man accused of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Kanawha County has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, second offense domestic battery and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

WV man arrested for allegedly breaking into Pike residences, found in bed of one

A West Virginia man was arrested on various charges after he allegedly broke into two residences in South Williamson, Kentucky, and was found in the bed of one of them. According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason McLellan, just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 2, he was dispatched after KSP Post 9 received a burglary complaint from a residence at Central Avenue in South Williamson.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to house fire in Dunbar, West Virginia

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one […]
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

Person dies in house fire

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek. Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time. The...
PRICHARD, WV

