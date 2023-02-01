Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
WLTX.com
Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man arrested in neighborhood shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of 22-year-old Darian Kristopher Riley for a shooting incident on the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the incident location in reference to a...
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg man's death at Alvin S. Glenn prompts attorneys to request DOJ investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The attorneys for the family of Lason Butler are requesting the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and Richland County for allegations inhumane conditions and a culture of "apathy and malfeasance". Butler, 27, died in February 2022 while in...
WRDW-TV
Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
wach.com
Columbia man with gang affiliation given 15 years for firearm, drug offenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 24-year-old Columbia man and street gang affiliate has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to having a weapon as a felon, and trafficking drugs. Officials say Marek Brewer Jr. was found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm at...
coladaily.com
Columbia man previously arrested five times to serve 15 years in federal prison
Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, of Columbia, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Evidence presented in Court shows that between February 2020 and...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg man facing charges for multiple crimes and conspiracy
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Orangeburg man for multiple crimes. The Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler of Orangeburg. Butler was formally charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery,...
WIS-TV
Man sentenced to 74 years in prison in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Lexington County was sentenced to 74 years in prison in connection with the home invasion and rape of an elderly victim. According to Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, Tamar Nance was convicted of 1st degree burglary, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct,1st degree kidnapping and FTC theft.
WIS-TV
Lexington County Deputies searching for suspects in connection to Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help identifying three men in connection to a Molotov cocktail throw at Pleasant Hill Elementary on Sunday, Jan. 29. Deputies say the three men walked up to the back of the school and climbed...
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
abccolumbia.com
Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man sentenced 15 years on firearms, drug offenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 15 years after he plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, was arrested after having illegal possession of...
abccolumbia.com
Advocates call for police reform at State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A group of advocates gathered at the State House today to call for police reform. The National Racial Justice Network held a press conference joined by people who say they were either beaten by police or lost a loved one to police violence. The activists say in...
WIS-TV
Columbia Fire Department investigating fires in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Fire Department is investigating two fires that occurred in the early morning. According to officials, Cola-Fire Battalion 4 crews responded to a mobile home on fire in Hopkins around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in the bedroom of the home, and no one...
abccolumbia.com
Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
abccolumbia.com
Update: Lexington Police identify suspect in alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says one of the suspects who allegedly shoplifted from Ulta Beauty has been identified. The duo took over $4,800 of merchandise on Jan. 15. The woman in the light-colored clothing has been identified say Police. The suspects left in a blue Nissan sedan...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Military Matters: Three generations of soldiers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Four generations of a family have become Army soldiers after training at Ft. Jackson. Today, Chantz Husted graduated while Mom, Col. Robin Husted and Dad, Lt. Col. Patrick Husted watched with pride. Chantz’s Grandfather also trained at Ft. Jackson.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police: Man wanted for attempting to share obscene materials with minor
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say on December 30, 2021 Joshua Eugene Lawson contacted a person he believed to be a teenage girl on social media in attempts to share obscene material. The suspect sent explicit videos to the account, not knowing...
Men accused of throwing 'Molotov cocktail' in Lexington County school parking lot
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County investigators are searching for three suspects tied to an unusual and dangerous crime committed at the end of January atop a school. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, three men are accused of climbing atop Pleasant Hill Elementary School on Rawl Road...
abcnews4.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
