I made nearly $2 million in 2 years selling my nursing-school study notes on Etsy and TikTok — here's how
A hospital worker selling her study materials for $20 to $40 says people like her notes because they're hand-written and very concise.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
CNBC
How a millennial couple earning $123,000 a year spend their money: 'We’ve learned to invest in ourselves'
This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people around the world and details how they earn, spend and save their money. In 2017, just days after their wedding, Lucas and Yana Bononi left their $600 a month apartment in Aspen, Colorado, to pursue their creative ambitions in New York City.
KSAT 12
Here’s what’s on sale in February
SAN ANTONIO – February may be short on days, but it has plenty of sweetheart deals. With Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day coming up, Consumer Reports says you can expect sales on mattresses, smartphones, winter clothing and more. With Samsung’s newest smartphone, the Galaxy S23, coming out in...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Which Android Phone Is Better?
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The Galaxy 23 line has finally been revealed. Samsung held its Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco to announce its mobile wares, which compete with Google's Pixel 7 and Apple's iPhone 14 series.
Walmart announces huge update that will give hundreds of customers even more access to important products with a new app
WALMART has launched a new partnership to give hundreds of customers even more access to important products. The retail giant has teamed up with Avanlee Care to provide shoppers with a caregiver support app. Shoppers can order groceries, health, or pharmacy products at certain Walmart locations through the Avanlee app.
CoinDesk
The =nil; Foundation Says Its New Software Is Rocket Fuel for Zero-Knowledge Developers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The =nil; Foundation, theplayfully-named blockchain infrastructure startup, introduced a toolkit Thursday that it said will radically decrease the time it will take for developers to build platforms that use zero-knowledge cryptography. The new project...
CNET
iOS 16.3: Try These New iPhone Features Now
Apple released iOS 16.3 in January, and the update includes some bug fixes and security updates to make your iPhone run smoother. The update also brings some useful new features to your iPhone, like security keys and an update to emergency SOS via satellite. The iOS 16.3 update was released...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: Compare the New Phone Against the 2022 Flagship
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Wednesday as part of the company's Unpacked event, but Samsung is also keeping last year's Galaxy S22 around with a price cut. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter
Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
CNET
Senator Calls on Apple, Google to Remove TikTok From App Stores
TikTok is facing more heat from government officials in the United States. On Thursday, a US senator called on Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to remove TikTok from Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. "TikTok collects vast and sophisticated data from its users, including faceprints...
CNET
Amazon Hoovered Up Your Holiday Spending But Barely Turned a Profit
Despite plenty of shoppers turning to Amazon this holiday season, the company's profits were less than jolly in the final three months of 2022. In an earnings statement Thursday, the company reported a steep drop off. Amazon's revenues were up 9% from the fourth quarter of 2021, coming in at...
There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About… Selling Digital Products
Whether you heard about it or not, selling digital products is like this holy grail of internet money. I mean, this person made $93k selling digital templates. Mostly because it’s virtually free to start, the skill barrier is very low, and there’s no shipping time. So most of the hassle you might get with a traditional store is nearly completely eliminated.
CNET
Acer Spin 5 (2022) Review: Solid 2-in-1 With an OLED Omission
The Acer Spin 5 is a lightweight, all-aluminum, two-in-one laptop with a high-resolution, 14-inch display powered by speedy 12th-gen Intel silicon. Its plain looks, however, are closer to that of the midrange Lenovo Yoga 7i than premium laptop-tablet hybrids like the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or HP Spectre x360 14. These competing models look sleeker with design flourishes like rounded edges and corners for added comfort and style.
CNET
Best Buy Launches 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save Hundreds on Laptops, TVs and More
Best Buy just launched a surprise 24-hour flash sale with hundreds of dollars in savings across its tech and home categories. That means you can score deals on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners and more -- but only until the end of the day. Whether you want to bag a new TV to watch the Super Bowl on, continue your fitness regime throughout the rest of 2023 or finally get in on the air fryer craze, now's the time to do it.
CNET
Apple's Pandemic Boom for iPhone and Mac Sales Hit a Snag
The tech industry was already large before the COVID-19 pandemic began upending lives around the world three years ago. But it continued to grow, as we all became ever more reliant on our smartphones, computers and videoconference calls. Now Apple is the latest tech giant to signal that this period...
CNET
Why the ChatGPT AI Chatbot Is Blowing Everyone's Mind
There's a new AI bot in town: ChatGPT, and you'd better pay attention, even if you aren't into artificial intelligence. The tool, from a power player in artificial intelligence called OpenAI, lets you type natural-language prompts. ChatGPT offers conversational, if somewhat stilted, responses. The bot remembers the thread of your dialogue, using previous questions and answers to inform its next responses. It derives its answers from huge volumes of information on the internet.
CNET
Google Testing Its Own AI Chatbot to Rival ChatGPT
Google has begun testing an AI chatbot called Apprentice Bard that's similar to ChatGPT, an online service that in many ways is more useful than Google search, CNBC reported this week. And we might see it soon. While reporting gloomy fourth-quarter financial results, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google plans...
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Faces Its Biggest Challenge, and It Isn't Apple
Consumers have flocked to Samsung's top phones for their cutting-edge features, and the new Galaxy S23 phones continue that tradition, especially with a 200 megapixel main camera on its top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra. But they've also been popular thanks to generous discounts from Samsung itself and US carriers eager to lure in new customers.
CNET
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus First Look: Bigger Battery and More Power
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. With the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, Samsung is prioritizing practical improvements that could make doing your daily tasks more convenient, rather than making sweeping changes. The two new phones made their debut last week alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra and a new Galaxy Book at Samsung's Unpacked event in San Francisco. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus bring a slew of upgrades, including larger batteries, better selfie cameras and a slightly updated design, while the Plus model also has twice as much storage.
