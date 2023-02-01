ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Satanic Temple launches virtual 'religious medication abortion' clinic

By Jeremiah Poff
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cC9MQ_0kZN2KkG00


T he Satanic Temple announced plans to launch a virtual abortion clinic that will provide abortion-inducing drugs by mail to women in New Mexico who are no more than 11 weeks pregnant and at least 17 years old.

The virtual clinic is mockingly named "Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic" after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization last summer that overturned federal abortion protections that had been in place since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

BISHOP BLASTS BIDEN'S 'FAKE CATHOLICISM' FOLLOWING LATEST ABORTION COMMENTS

"In 1950, Samuel Alito’s mother did not have options, and look what happened," Malcolm Jarry, the co-founder of the Satanic Temple, said, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. "Prior to 1973, doctors who performed abortions could lose their licenses and go to jail. The clinic’s name serves to remind people just how important it is to have the right to control one’s body and the potential ramifications of losing that right."

The Satanic Temple says the virtual abortion clinic will provide "religious medication abortion care" free of charge, while the abortion-inducing drugs cost "roughly $90" and are the only expense abortion-seekers are asked to take on.

To be eligible for the clinic, the online appointment must take place in New Mexico. The person must also have a New Mexico mailing address and be in the first trimester of pregnancy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"The Satanic abortion ritual provides spiritual comfort and affirms bodily autonomy, self-worth, and freedom from coercive forces with the affirmation of TST's Seven Tenets," the Satanic Temple says. "The ritual is not intended to convince a person to have an abortion. Instead, it sanctifies the abortion process by instilling confidence and protecting bodily rights when undergoing the safe and scientific procedure."

Comments / 3

Related
CBS News

CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs

CVS Health is facing another lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the pharmacy chain's decision to fire her after she refused to prescribe birth control to patients violated her religious rights under federal law. J. Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner and Texas resident, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic for six and a half years, according to the lawsuit, which she filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Forth Worth on Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
273K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy