Satanic Temple launches virtual 'religious medication abortion' clinic



T he Satanic Temple announced plans to launch a virtual abortion clinic that will provide abortion-inducing drugs by mail to women in New Mexico who are no more than 11 weeks pregnant and at least 17 years old.

The virtual clinic is mockingly named "Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic" after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization last summer that overturned federal abortion protections that had been in place since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

"In 1950, Samuel Alito’s mother did not have options, and look what happened," Malcolm Jarry, the co-founder of the Satanic Temple, said, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. "Prior to 1973, doctors who performed abortions could lose their licenses and go to jail. The clinic’s name serves to remind people just how important it is to have the right to control one’s body and the potential ramifications of losing that right."

The Satanic Temple says the virtual abortion clinic will provide "religious medication abortion care" free of charge, while the abortion-inducing drugs cost "roughly $90" and are the only expense abortion-seekers are asked to take on.

To be eligible for the clinic, the online appointment must take place in New Mexico. The person must also have a New Mexico mailing address and be in the first trimester of pregnancy.

"The Satanic abortion ritual provides spiritual comfort and affirms bodily autonomy, self-worth, and freedom from coercive forces with the affirmation of TST's Seven Tenets," the Satanic Temple says. "The ritual is not intended to convince a person to have an abortion. Instead, it sanctifies the abortion process by instilling confidence and protecting bodily rights when undergoing the safe and scientific procedure."