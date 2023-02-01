Read full article on original website
WBBJ
February programs for all ages at Jackson Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages. The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in February. Check out all the library has to offer. This month’s activities for adults include:. Computer Classes: Intro to Computers. February 15...
WBBJ
Ray Condray announces his candidacy for City Mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. —-A local resident announces mayoral candidacy. Today Ray Condray joined family, friends, and supporters in downtown Jackson at City Hall to announce his candidacy for City Mayor. Condray says he wants to see a change in Jackson that will lead the city in the right direction. As...
WBBJ
Sorority teaches local youth water safety
JACKSON, Tenn. —-A local sorority helps youth learn to swim. One local sorority chapter here in the Hub City invited local youth to learn the fundamentals of swimming. Swim 1922 was held by the Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. The program was for youth 6-years-old to 17-years-old.
WBBJ
Friends of Heart 5K returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual 5k planned. According to a news release, the Friends of Heart will host its second annual 5k on Saturday, February 11 at 8 a.m. This is the first event of 2023 for the Friends of Heart series and also the Jackson Road Runners Points Series.
WBBJ
JMCSS open enrollment extended due to weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Due to recent weather, you may still have a chance to enroll your child in a school outside of your zone. Open enrollment is a program offered by the Jackson-Madison County School System for families to send students to school outside their zone area. If a...
WBBJ
2022 Hub City Heroes honored together
JACKSON, Tenn. — Heroes of the Hub City were celebrated on Friday. The 2022 Hub City Heroes were recognized at the City Hall. The heroes selflessly and steadily give their time and talent to improve the lives of others in the community. Recognition as a hero is one small...
WBBJ
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
WBBJ
Elks lodge #192 tosses bags for a great cause
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local lodge holds a tournament for a good cause. The Elks Lodge #192 located in Jackson held a cornhole tournament on Saturday. Proceeds from the tournament went to the Scarlet Rope Project. There were many people in attendance to participate and also for support of the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/02/23 – 2/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/02/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Precautionary boil water notice issued in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Hardin County. Hardin County Emergency Communications District says the notice is for the area south of Geans Lane on the south side of Savannah. They say this includes:. Walkertown. Nixon. Walnut Grove. Communities connected to Highway...
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
WBBJ
City of Jackson marks Black History Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special news conference was held in honor of Black History Month. The City of Jackson will celebrate Black History Month during the month of February this year at City Hall by showcasing visual and performing art from members of the city’s Black community. The...
WBBJ
GALLERY: ‘Agnes of God’ comes to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City Theatre Company presented their performance of “Agnes of God.”. The performance was held at the Carnegie in downtown Jackson Thursday night. The performance is on a minimal set, with just three actresses. You can see the show for yourself on Friday or...
WBBJ
Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — City Hall in downtown Jackson held it’s first live performance in honor of Black History Month on Friday. Wendy Trice Martin gave a presentation at the event, and the Lane College Choir performed. This is part of a month-long celebration of Black History Month that...
WBBJ
Officials talk about recent vacant house fires
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two vacant houses in the City of Jackson both caught fire recently. A fire marshal talked about if there was any relation between the two fires. “The two house fires we had had been the same vicinity in midtown on Dancy Street and Pleasant Street. The one on Dancy, it was boarded up to the best of the owner’s ability, but they still gained entry to it. There was evidence of separate fires being started for warmth on the first floor,” said Jackson Fire Marshal Lamar Childress.
WBBJ
Downtown business owner talks about weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — The recent ice storms has not only had an effect on the roads. They’ve impacted local businesses as well. Because many opted to stay indoors, some businesses have felt the effects. One local business owner, Hunter Cross of Third Eye Curiosities, said that he had...
WBBJ
John Borden Bates, Jr.
John Borden Bates, Jr., a resident of Williston, Tennessee in Fayette County, passed away January 30, 2023 at the age of 71. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Peebles West Funeral Chapel on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2 to 4 P.M. The chapel is located at 10670 US-64, Somerville, TN 38068.
WBBJ
Mr. Isaiah Thomas Mitchell
The visitation for Mr. Isaiah Thomas Mitchell, age 20 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.
WBBJ
Patricia Leckie Hart
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Place of Death: North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM, Monday, February 6, 2023. Minister/Celebrant: Jason Hart (son) and John Austin Hart (grandson) Pallbearers: Lavelle Davidson, Cameron Hart, Daniel Hart, John Austin Hart, Micah Hart, Russ Hart, David McAlpin, Mark McAlpin. Place of Burial:...
WBBJ
Some roads slick following second round of winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — How did last night’s freezing rain and ice impact our area?. Many businesses and city offices were closed to start the first day of February. The condition of the roads was a big factor in that decision. While it did not keep everyone off of...
