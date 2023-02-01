Read full article on original website
A look back at Virginia's smoking ban in 2009
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s fresh drama over a seemingly old problem. Shortly after it opened, complaints came rolling in on social media over smoking issues at the brand-new Rivers Casino Portsmouth. After the backlash, Virginia’s first permanent casino changed its policy, making about 80% of the facility smoke-free....
'Significant flaws' | Virginia's history standards progress, following months of public backlash
NORFOLK, Va. — After months of public backlash and criticism, the Virginia Board of Education voted 5-3 to accept a recently introduced set of history and social studies standards for first review. The process, completed every seven years, has been the subject of public scrutiny in the months following...
GOP-led panel again defeats campaign finance reform
RICHMOND, Va. — A Republican-led Virginia House panel voted down legislation early Wednesday that would prohibit lawmakers from using campaign funds for personal expenses such as a vacation, mortgage, or country club membership. Virginia's elected officials are currently outliers in the nation for their ability to spend money donated...
Some Va. doctors advocate for legislative push to lower cost of prescription drugs
VIRGINIA, USA — A group of Virginia doctors want state lawmakers to act on a bill that pushes for lower costs of prescription drugs. Medical professionals advocating for its passage said in a virtual news conference Wednesday far too many of their patients are forced to ration pills or not buy the medicine they need at all.
State lawmakers shelve bills cutting unemployment appeals times
RICHMOND, Va. — Note: The video above is from a 13News Now story that aired on January 25, 2023. Virginia lawmakers have shelved a pair of bills that would have given unemployment claimants half as much time to file an appeal with a state agency still struggling with pandemic-related cases.
Youngkin asks lawmakers to fill school aid expectation gap
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked House and Senate budget leaders Wednesday to include "the necessary resources" in their spending plans to address an error in a state-provided formula that led local school divisions to expect more state aid than they are set to receive. "I am...
Virginia 4th District special election set for Feb. 21
RICHMOND, Va. — Voters in Virginia's 4th Congressional District will head to the polls in a little more than three weeks. A special election on February 21 will determine who replaces the late Rep. Donald McEachin, who died in November. Democrat State Senator Jennifer McClellan and Republican pastor Leon...
Virginians weigh in on whether or not the state should leave RGGI initiative
NORFOLK, Va. — Starting this week, Virginians can weigh in on the state’s future in a multi-state initiative to reduce carbon pollution. For 60 days, public comment is open on whether the Commonwealth should stay in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI. The agreement caps carbon dioxide...
Bill restricting transgender student athlete play passes first hurdle in Virginia lawmaking session
RICHMOND, Va. — On Monday morning, lawmakers narrowly advanced a bill that would require student-athletes to play sports based on their biological sex to the next stage of the Virginia lawmaking session. House Bill 1387, sponsored by Virginia Beach Delegate Karen Greenhalgh, would apply to varsity-sanctioned athletics as well...
The rise and fall of Virginia's 'Green Book' locations. What's been lost, and what can still be preserved
NORFOLK, Va. — Marion Randall still remembers what the now-abandoned building off Route 17 in Gloucester County used to look like. “It's not demolished, but over the years it’s come to fall down," Randall said. Randall, born in the 1940s in Gloucester County, can still remember the lively...
As COVID-19 emergency relief ends in May, people say they still need help
NORFOLK, Va. — People who run organizations across Hampton Roads are bracing their budgets for the end of COVID-19 emergency declarations. President Joe Biden announced the national emergency will end in May. This means the extra federal relief funds to help people during the pandemic will either change or get cut completely.
Will Chincoteague ponies become Virginia’s official pony?
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Note: The video above is on file from a 13News Now story that aired on July 28, 2022. What better way to foster bipartisan unity than the legendary herd of Chincoteague ponies?. A pair of bills introduced in the Virginia Legislature by the Eastern Shore delegation,...
8th Navy sailor suicide in Hampton Roads reported in less than a year, 4th from USS George Washington
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department confirmed that a U.S. Navy sailor died by suicide in a residence on January 23. The sailor was confirmed by a Navy spokesperson to have been stationed on the USS George Washington. This marks the eighth reported...
Average gas price up 15 cents in parts of Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The average price of gas is up 15.3 cents in just the past week for Virginia Beach residents, and prices could go even higher. "You just never know what prices are going to do, it depends a lot on the high demand we are currently seeing," said Ryan Adcock, with Hampton Roads AAA.
Codi Bigsby one year later: Hampton Police Chief talks about case of missing child
HAMPTON, Va. — It’s a question that still haunts many people in Hampton Roads: Where is 4-year-old Codi Bigsby?. Hampton Police started looking for him one year ago on January 31, 2022, after his father Cory Bigsby reported him missing. Crews from other cities stepped in to help....
Phase II of I-64, I-264 Interchange Improvements Project complete after years of construction
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Department of Transportation officials said there are about 100,000 drivers on I-64 at the 264 Interchange every day. Many drivers may notice a different pattern on the highway this week. VDOT announced that Phase II of the construction is complete. The construction barrels along...
Chilly, wet week ahead, and a letdown for Hampton Roads snow lovers
NORFOLK, Va. — For those hoping for winter weather this week, you may have to drive north to see any snow. Coastal Virginia and North Carolina will see a series of waves of low pressure move through the region this week, bringing several chances of rain. Monday started out...
Police need help identifying body found in James City County retention pond
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department needs your help identifying the body of a man found in a retention pond last week. Police say that the body was found Jan. 25 by a person who was walking by the retention pond, which is located on the 5000 block of Olive Drive in the New Town neighborhood.
Driver charged after crash kills bicyclist in Yorktown
YORKTOWN, Va. — A 63-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Monday. According to Virginia State Police, Alvester D. Fields, of Yorktown, was riding his bike along Old Williamsburg Road when he was struck from behind by a car. It...
Busch Gardens to open preview center ahead of new DarKoaster ride's opening
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Excitement is building for Busch Gardens Williamsburg's latest attraction, and the theme park is offering a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming DarKoaster ride later this month. Busch Gardens said "DarKoaster: Escape the Storm" will be North America's first all-indoor straddle roller coaster when it opens later...
