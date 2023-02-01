ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

A look back at Virginia's smoking ban in 2009

NORFOLK, Va. — There’s fresh drama over a seemingly old problem. Shortly after it opened, complaints came rolling in on social media over smoking issues at the brand-new Rivers Casino Portsmouth. After the backlash, Virginia’s first permanent casino changed its policy, making about 80% of the facility smoke-free....
GOP-led panel again defeats campaign finance reform

RICHMOND, Va. — A Republican-led Virginia House panel voted down legislation early Wednesday that would prohibit lawmakers from using campaign funds for personal expenses such as a vacation, mortgage, or country club membership. Virginia's elected officials are currently outliers in the nation for their ability to spend money donated...
Youngkin asks lawmakers to fill school aid expectation gap

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked House and Senate budget leaders Wednesday to include "the necessary resources" in their spending plans to address an error in a state-provided formula that led local school divisions to expect more state aid than they are set to receive. "I am...
Virginia 4th District special election set for Feb. 21

RICHMOND, Va. — Voters in Virginia's 4th Congressional District will head to the polls in a little more than three weeks. A special election on February 21 will determine who replaces the late Rep. Donald McEachin, who died in November. Democrat State Senator Jennifer McClellan and Republican pastor Leon...
