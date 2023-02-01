Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) not listed Sunday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter was a late scratch Friday night due to a right foot plantar fascia strain. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Mo Bamba back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo is on track to suit up on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 53.7 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Saturday projection includes 28.0...
numberfire.com
Nikola Vucevic (quad) active for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Nikola Vucevic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a left quadricep contusion. Our models project Vucevic for 19.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) active Saturday, replacing Vlatko Cancar in Nuggets lineup
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is replacing Vlatko Cancar in the starting lineup on Saturday. Gordon has been upgraded from questionable and cleared to return after missing last game.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Gabe Vincent for inactive Kyle Lowry (knee) on Saturday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent is starting in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Vincent will make his sixth appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Kyle Lowry was held out with knee soreness. In 36.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) active Thursday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (foot) will play Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers, per head coach Darvin Ham. Davis is good to go after being listed as probable. He had his minutes limit lifted last game and scored 27 points with 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 37 minutes. LeBron James (ankle) is a game-time decision on Thursday, so Davis will have more opportunities on offense if he's ruled out.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will not be available after the veteran experienced left knee soreness. Expect Max Strus to play an increased role on Saturday versus a Bucks' team ranked second in defensive rating. Strus' current projection...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Sunday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Anderson left Friday's contest early and did not return due to back spasms. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Dario Saric for inactive Cam Johnson (injury management) on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is starting in Friday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Saric will make his 12th start at power forward after Cam Johnson was held out for injury management reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Saric to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Saric's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Daniel Theis (injury management) questionable for Indiana's Sunday matchup
Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (injury management) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Theis' Sunday availability is in the air after Indiana's big man was listed as questionable for knee injury management purposes. Expect Oshae Brissett to see time versus a Cleveland team ranked first in defensive rating if Theis is inactive.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) out again for Nets on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Simmons is still dealing wtih left knee soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out of action once again for Saturday's contest. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Dejounte Murray starting on Saturday in place of inactive Trae Young (illness)
Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Murray will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (foot) questionable for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Caruso is dealing with midfoot soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Caruso's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Jordan Poole in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is replacing Jordan Poole in the starting lineup after resting last game on the second end of a back-to-back. numberFire’s models project Klay for 34.0 FanDuel points on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) out on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face Denver on Saturday. Expect Aaron Holiday to see an increased role with Young sidelined. Young is averaging...
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) will not return on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (adductor) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Curry is dealing with left adductor tightness and will not return to Saturday's clash with Washington. Markieff Morris (knee) will also not return. Curry will finish Saturday's game with...
numberfire.com
Kings' De'Aaron Fox (personal) out on Friday
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox (personal) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Fox will not be available for Friday's clash with the Pacers for personal reasons. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Fox is averaging 24.3...
numberfire.com
Josh Green starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for injured Luka Doncic (heel)
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Green will make his third start this season after Luka Doncic was sidelined with a heel injury. In an uptempo spot versus a Warriors' team ranked first in pace, numberFIre's models project Green to score 28.4 FanDuel points.
