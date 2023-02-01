Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (foot) will play Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers, per head coach Darvin Ham. Davis is good to go after being listed as probable. He had his minutes limit lifted last game and scored 27 points with 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 37 minutes. LeBron James (ankle) is a game-time decision on Thursday, so Davis will have more opportunities on offense if he's ruled out.

