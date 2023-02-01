ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

lcnme.com

Retiring Police Detective Reflects on his Life of Service

Terry Michaud always knew he wanted to be a police officer. Growing up in an unsettled home, Michaud saw firsthand the stability and security a police officer could provide and he knew early on he wanted to provide that same sense of safety for others. “Back in the day it...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Broccoli takeover: Several Maine colleges, universities participate in new initiative

MAINE, USA — On Tuesday, colleges all across the state were enticed with broccoli-inspired menus. The University of Maine system, along with Thomas College, Southern Maine Community College, Maine Maritime Academy, and the Maine College of Art & Design are collaborating with Sodexo, a global food services company, to create special lunch menus centered around broccoli.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from collapse

The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck. They begin to...
FREEPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

High school students speak out about domestic abuse

LEWISTON, Maine — An organization called Finding Our Voices is traveling across the state to speak with students about domestic violence and place posters around schools to raise awareness and spread resources. At Lewiston High School, students spoke out about domestic violence that they witnessed themselves. "I've seen a...
LEWISTON, ME
truecountry935.com

State Lawmaker Facing Criminal Charges

House District 45 Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro, represents Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. The Democrat lawmaker is being asked to resign after being indicted on a forgery charge. According to NewsCenter Maine, he has already been removed from his only committee assignment on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

USDA loan to fund Stonyfield Farm solar power

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Stonyfield Farm is among businesses in Maine and New Hampshire that will benefit in $15.2 million in renewable energy loans to Aligned Solar Partners from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Infrastructure Loan program. Aligned Solar Partners, part of Aligned Climate Capital, is joining with...
LONDONDERRY, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mark your calendar: Tuesday is 207 Day in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Tuesday is 207 Day in Portland. The event is taking place for the second year in a row thanks to the folks at Portland Downtown, an organization devoted to promoting businesses, especially small ones, in the city. "Ready to solve Portland riddles, take goofy photos of...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston museum gets new name, new direction

PORTLAND, Maine — Lewiston's Museum L-A, founded in 1996 and open to the public since 2004, is beginning a fresh chapter. For starters, it has a new name. It will now be known as the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning + Labor, or Maine MILL for short. Its mission...
LEWISTON, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
PORTLAND, ME
