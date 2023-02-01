Read full article on original website
Maine teacher serves up American Revolution history lesson with dining theme
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A local eighth-grade teacher at Middle School of The Kennebunks has found a way to bring history education into the real world. Ben Fogg, a full-time history teacher, also works part time at a local restaurant, with the hope of bringing in some extra cash to help pay off his house.
Why Is This Maine City On The List Of 15 Towns To Stay Away From?
Recently, Ranker put out a list of 15 towns and cities to "stay away from". Unlike many of their lists, this one was not localized to just one part of the country, or to just the United States. This list featured cities and towns from all over the world. And, sadly, one of our Central Maine cities made the list.
Warming shelters in Maine see large crowds during extreme cold snap
PORTLAND, Maine — With record-low temperatures and wind chill factors dropping into extreme negatives over the weekend, staying warm is vital. There were questions about what people who experience homelessness would do in this cold weather. For the unhoused community in Portland, though, the need for these shelters has been a necessity.
lcnme.com
Retiring Police Detective Reflects on his Life of Service
Terry Michaud always knew he wanted to be a police officer. Growing up in an unsettled home, Michaud saw firsthand the stability and security a police officer could provide and he knew early on he wanted to provide that same sense of safety for others. “Back in the day it...
Nonprofit works to give out horse blankets ahead of historic cold snap
WINDHAM, Maine — Horses are incredibly resilient animals when it comes to weather. But if they're underweight or used to having a blanket in the winter, local experts said they would need one as Maine awaits a potentially historic weekend for cold temperatures. The Maine State Society for the...
Broccoli takeover: Several Maine colleges, universities participate in new initiative
MAINE, USA — On Tuesday, colleges all across the state were enticed with broccoli-inspired menus. The University of Maine system, along with Thomas College, Southern Maine Community College, Maine Maritime Academy, and the Maine College of Art & Design are collaborating with Sodexo, a global food services company, to create special lunch menus centered around broccoli.
WMTW
Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
penbaypilot.com
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from collapse
The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck. They begin to...
High school students speak out about domestic abuse
LEWISTON, Maine — An organization called Finding Our Voices is traveling across the state to speak with students about domestic violence and place posters around schools to raise awareness and spread resources. At Lewiston High School, students spoke out about domestic violence that they witnessed themselves. "I've seen a...
truecountry935.com
State Lawmaker Facing Criminal Charges
House District 45 Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro, represents Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. The Democrat lawmaker is being asked to resign after being indicted on a forgery charge. According to NewsCenter Maine, he has already been removed from his only committee assignment on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.
Maine Judicial Branch warning of scam calls
MAINE, USA — The Maine Judicial Branch issued a warning on Friday about a telephone scam where the caller claims to be a "warrants officer" from the Cumberland County Courts. In the call, the caller "claims that the victim is in violation of a subpoena and demands personal information."
manchesterinklink.com
USDA loan to fund Stonyfield Farm solar power
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Stonyfield Farm is among businesses in Maine and New Hampshire that will benefit in $15.2 million in renewable energy loans to Aligned Solar Partners from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Infrastructure Loan program. Aligned Solar Partners, part of Aligned Climate Capital, is joining with...
For Portland's unhoused population, this weekend's arctic blast could be deadly
PORTLAND, Maine — After calls to open an emergency shelter in advance of the freezing cold temperatures Maine will see this weekend, the City of Portland tapped the Salvation Army for a 65-bed shelter in its gymnasium. You can find it off Cumberland Avenue on the peninsula, right across...
Portland, Maine’s Secret Speakeasy is Not Easily Found Because It Keeps Changing
While recently visiting Portland, Maine, I went into a vintage store called Madelyn's, which just opened. It was a cool store with unique items like vintage t-shirts, so while checking out, I started chatting with the cashier. He was saying how the shop recently opened, and how busy Market Street is.
Mark your calendar: Tuesday is 207 Day in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Tuesday is 207 Day in Portland. The event is taking place for the second year in a row thanks to the folks at Portland Downtown, an organization devoted to promoting businesses, especially small ones, in the city. "Ready to solve Portland riddles, take goofy photos of...
Lewiston museum gets new name, new direction
PORTLAND, Maine — Lewiston's Museum L-A, founded in 1996 and open to the public since 2004, is beginning a fresh chapter. For starters, it has a new name. It will now be known as the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning + Labor, or Maine MILL for short. Its mission...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
'Washed out' dunes at Willard Beach to be restored after December storm
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The City of South Portland announced Thursday its plans to restore the dunes at Willard Beach that were "washed out" when a major storm on Dec. 23 brought "exceptionally high tides." The city said in a news release the restoration of the dunes between Willard...
mainebiz.biz
Barnes & Noble headlines retailers joining Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick
The owners of Merrymeeting Plaza, a 160,000-square-foot shopping center at 147 Bath Road in Brunswick, recently signed leases with New England restaurant chain Margaritas and bookstore chain Barnes & Noble. Each is set to occupy 7,000 square feet and plans to open this summer. The deals are the latest in...
