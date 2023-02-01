Read full article on original website
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to RichmondMadocRichmond, TX
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
“WIN FOR ‘FOOSE”: Cy Ranch compelled by loss of a loved one
Cypress Ranch baseball and the Cypress community are reeling from the recent passing of 2022 Mustang alum and SFA Lumberjack Micah McAfoose. On January 20, McAfoose, 18, tragically passed away in a head-on collision with a semi-truck, in Corrigan, TX, while coming home from SFA for the weekend. The Cypress community and Cy Ranch baseball are heartbroken by the loss of the young man they have come to know, over the years.
Video breakdown of what kept Wichita State basketball from pulling off Houston upset
An analysis of why the Shockers came up just short of pulling off their highest-ranked home win in 56 years.
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Texas Southern makes NSD splash with impressive recruiting class
4 star Jackson State transfer Quaydarius Davis leads an impressive class coming to Houston. The post Texas Southern makes NSD splash with impressive recruiting class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Shaq Gets Stopped by Houston Cops and Turns the Traffic Stop into a Hilarious Intro For ‘NBA on TNT’
Only Shaquille O’Neal could turn a traffic stop into a hilarious publicity opportunity. The NBA Hall-of-Famer was in Houston looking for some real estate and was driving a little too fast, KENS 5 reports. That’s when Officer Miles of the Houston Police Department pulled Shaq over for speeding.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Huge weekend in AAC play even before Temple-Houston tip-off
These hip Houston wine bars are worthy of a toast
Find your new favorite pours at these hip Houston spots.
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
voiceofmotown.com
Holgorsen: “What we’re dealing with right now is going to be dead last in the Big 12”
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen’s Houston Cougars have not even played a game in the Big 12 Conference yet and he is already makes excuses. Holgorsen, who was 61-41 in 8 seasons with the Mountaineers and is 27-20 in 4 seasons at...
Houston Chronicle
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking
Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
Click2Houston.com
🔒 Easy weekend getaways from Houston
You’re burnt out, sick of the city and overdue for a break -- Well, it’s not too late to plan to one. Here are some easy weekend getaways from Houston that require fewer than four hours roundtrip in a car. ⛱️ Galveston. Distance from Houston: 50 miles.
thepostnewspaper.net
Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton
Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
papercitymag.com
Astros Owner Jim Crane and Other Heavy Hitters Lead Houston’s 2023 Men of Distinction Honor Roll
John Cangelosi, David Wuthrich, Jim Crane, John Arnold at Steak 48 for the Men of Distinction launch party (Photo by Alex Montoya) Throughout its 15 year history, the Men of Distinction luncheon has honored an impressive cadre of outstanding citizenry while raising more than $5.5 million for pediatric research in the Texas Medical Center. The 16th year, in keeping with tradition, has an equally impressive line-up of gents that are making their mark across the Houston landscape.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
Top Black-owned businesses to go to in Austin for Black History Month
KXAN wants to know which Black-owned Austin businesses are your favorite. Let us know!
