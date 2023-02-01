ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TX

Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents

KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas

As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
