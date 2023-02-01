Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents
KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
Austin ISD cancels classes Feb. 3, will ask for waiver to avoid makeup days
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Austin ISD has decided to cancel classes Feb. 3 as a result. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Though temperatures around Austin are slowly warming Feb. 2 following several days of below-freezing weather, Austin ISD announced it will...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice
CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
Hays CISD, San Marcos CISD campuses and offices to remain closed through Feb. 2
Inclement weather rolling through Central Texas has prompted Hays CISD and San Marcos CISD campus and office closures. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays and San Marcos CISDs announced all campuses and offices will remain closed through Feb. 2 due to inclement weather. "In order to allow first responders, power crews and...
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
Georgetown to offer curbside tree pick up following winter storm
Clean up crews are working to clean tree limbs and debris from roads. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) As things begin to unfreeze, the city of Georgetown is receiving reports of fallen tree limbs and debris on the roads, according to a Facebook announcement. In the following days, the city will work...
Ice storm affects power at Austin-area hospitals
Two hospitals released statements about winter weather affecting the power supply to their facilities Wednesday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texans waiting hours for drivers licenses, state IDs due to DPS staff shortages
TEXAS — If you’re trying to get a state license or ID, you might be waiting a while. Appointments are backed up for months online at the Texas Department of Public Safety, and lines outside offices are only getting longer. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s website shows...
Freezing rain accumulations exceed a half-inch for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Whew! Wednesday has been quite the eventful day so far, with many areas seeing tree and powerline damage, resulting in numerous power outages across the Austin metropolitan area. Several areas have seen significant icing, with many receiving a quarter of an inch to a half an...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs close for third straight day due to ice storm
There are ice-coated roadways, trees and power lines throughout Central Texas. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The ISDs of Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto will remain closed on Feb. 2 due to conditions caused by the ongoing ice storm. While the winter storm warning is expected to expire at 6 a.m. Feb....
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
CBS Austin
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
Punxsutawney Phil vs. Bee Cave Bob: Who can predict Texas’ winter best?
Punxsutawney Phil has been predicting the weather on Feb. 2, also known as "Groundhog Day," since the 1800s, but in recent years a Texas animal has been making his own predictions.
fox7austin.com
34 baby squirrels now in care of Austin Wildlife Rescue after Central Texas winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - 34 baby squirrels are now in the care of the Austin Wildlife Rescue after the winter storm that froze Central Texas this week. The nonprofit says that many squirrels have already had babies this time of year and many squirrel nests fell when ice caused tree branches to fall.
Comments / 0