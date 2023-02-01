ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Sang "Brown Skin Girl" Together in Dubai

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter just joined her mother on a public stage for the first time. The superstar gave her first live performance since the release of Renaissance tonight, as part of the Grand Reveal Weekend of the ultra-luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Though the show was a private performance per TMZ, recorded clips of the set have been posted on Twitter, including a special mother-daughter duet of "Brown Skin Girl," featuring the 11-year-old.
Beyoncé announces one NC stop on upcoming tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get into formation. Beyoncé has announced the dates for the "Renaissance World Tour." The singer's website posted the tour schedule on Wednesday. It is set to kick off in May in Stockholm, Sweden, and travel through Europe before returning to the United States in July.
Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert

Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival

Michael Vick Talks About Upcoming Docuseries ‘Evolution of the Black Quarterback in America’. 'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Backing Ben Savage's Run for Congress. SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Says 'White Lotus' Has Best Theme Song, Had To Remix. 1:57. Rodney King's Daughter Says Tyre Nichols' Family Can't Prepare for What's...
Anitta Reflects on Her Career and Getting Her 1st Grammy Nom for Best New Artist (Exclusive)

The GRAMMYs are right around the corner, and for the first time in her career, Anitta is in the running to take home one of the coveted trophies. The celebrated Brazilian singer and songwriter is nominated in the Best New Artist category -- an honor that has generated some confusion from those who have been fans of Anitta since her first album, released over a decade ago.
Juice Wrld’s Estate Sells His Music Catalog and Hundreds of Unreleased Songs – Report

Juice Wrld's estate has reportedly sold the late Chicago rapper's music catalog and hundreds of unreleased songs. According to a Billboard report published on Saturday (Feb. 4), independent record label and music publisher Opus Music Group quietly acquired a majority stake in Juice Wrld's rights and income streams for nine figures in early 2022. Opus now owns 90 percent of Juice's interest in master recording income and 90 percent of his share of publishing ownership.
2023 Grammy Awards (Live Blog)

On Sunday, February 5th, the 65th annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Consequence will present a live blog of the 2023 Grammys, recapping all of the biggest moments for what is sure to be a memorable evening. The majority of the 2023 Grammys...
