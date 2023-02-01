Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Sang "Brown Skin Girl" Together in Dubai
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter just joined her mother on a public stage for the first time. The superstar gave her first live performance since the release of Renaissance tonight, as part of the Grand Reveal Weekend of the ultra-luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Though the show was a private performance per TMZ, recorded clips of the set have been posted on Twitter, including a special mother-daughter duet of "Brown Skin Girl," featuring the 11-year-old.
Beyonce’s world tour is coming to Tampa this summer
She's at Raymond James Stadium this August.
Beyoncé Shuts Down Dubai During Private Concert, Twitter Was Drunk In Love Looking At Clips
Beyoncé is back in tour mode. The post Beyoncé Shuts Down Dubai During Private Concert, Twitter Was Drunk In Love Looking At Clips appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
WRAL
Beyoncé announces one NC stop on upcoming tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get into formation. Beyoncé has announced the dates for the "Renaissance World Tour." The singer's website posted the tour schedule on Wednesday. It is set to kick off in May in Stockholm, Sweden, and travel through Europe before returning to the United States in July.
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
msn.com
Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert
Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Beyoncé's Rare Onstage Mom Moment With Blue Ivy at Dubai Show Goes Viral
Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy offered a live debut of their song "Brown Skin Girl" on Satuday.
Musical icon Lil Wayne makes stop in Atlanta with ‘Welcome To Tha Carter’ tour
Five-time Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Wayne is bringing ‘Welcome To Tha Carter’ tour to Atlanta.
‘Alien Superstar’ singer Beyoncé is bringing her new tour to Charlotte. What we know
The singer’s Renaissance world tour begins in Stockholm in May before coming to the U.S. See ticket info for her Charlotte show, her only stop in the Carolinas.
TMZ.com
Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival
Michael Vick Talks About Upcoming Docuseries ‘Evolution of the Black Quarterback in America’. 'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Backing Ben Savage's Run for Congress. SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Says 'White Lotus' Has Best Theme Song, Had To Remix. 1:57. Rodney King's Daughter Says Tyre Nichols' Family Can't Prepare for What's...
musictimes.com
Barett Strong Dead at 81: Motown Singer’s Early Life, Career, and Success Explored
Barrett Strong, popularly known for being the first singer to strike a hit single under the legendary Motown records, has passed away; take a look at the early life and successful career of the musician before his death. According to Rolling Stone, the singer passed away at the age of...
Barrett Strong, Motown Records First Hitmaker and Temptations Songwriter, Dies at 81
The voice that gave Motown Records its first hit with “Money (That’s What I Want),” Barrett Strong, died on January 29 in Detroit. He was 81. His death was confirmed by Motown founder Berry Gordy. No cause of death was revealed. “I am saddened to hear of...
Mathew Knowles proud of Beyoncé and Solange, gives 3 fatherhood tips
Matthew Knowles‘ business ventures made a million dollars before his daughter Beyoncé become the music icon that she is. Knowles recently spoke at the Traffic Sales and Profit Game Plan 2023 conference in Alpharetta, Georgia. Following the event he spoke with rolling out and talked about his trip...
ETOnline.com
Anitta Reflects on Her Career and Getting Her 1st Grammy Nom for Best New Artist (Exclusive)
The GRAMMYs are right around the corner, and for the first time in her career, Anitta is in the running to take home one of the coveted trophies. The celebrated Brazilian singer and songwriter is nominated in the Best New Artist category -- an honor that has generated some confusion from those who have been fans of Anitta since her first album, released over a decade ago.
Juice Wrld’s Estate Sells His Music Catalog and Hundreds of Unreleased Songs – Report
Juice Wrld's estate has reportedly sold the late Chicago rapper's music catalog and hundreds of unreleased songs. According to a Billboard report published on Saturday (Feb. 4), independent record label and music publisher Opus Music Group quietly acquired a majority stake in Juice Wrld's rights and income streams for nine figures in early 2022. Opus now owns 90 percent of Juice's interest in master recording income and 90 percent of his share of publishing ownership.
Consequence
2023 Grammy Awards (Live Blog)
On Sunday, February 5th, the 65th annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Consequence will present a live blog of the 2023 Grammys, recapping all of the biggest moments for what is sure to be a memorable evening. The majority of the 2023 Grammys...
Floor8
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 1