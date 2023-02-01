The pandemic has been over and anyone using that as an excuse is pathetic! There are people struggling out there due to the decisions this administration has made. They might need help, but due to the pandemic, please!🤣
for those Norfolk residents that says the pandemic isn't over are just communists and anyone else that says the pandemic isn't over is a communist!
People need to get back to work. The handout minimally sustains them resulting in some people turning to crime to get things they want. Parents are not parenting and turning a blind eye to kids involved in gangs because they bring wants and needs home so the parent doesn’t have to work. Others are left homeless because they depended on a government that made empty promises because it sounded good enough to get into office. The reality is this! Nobody is gonna take care of you but you! The only way to do it is to work! If you depend on gangs they will get you or your children killed. If you depend on the government promises you will believe anything. So it falls on you again. If I were a single parent I would start looking at other single parents to rent a house with to cut rental expenses. Then take turns working while the other watches kids and sleeps. Take deadbeat dads to court and demand jail or work. Parents need to work different shifts but both need to work. Get to work!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
