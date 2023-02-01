ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Adam P.
2d ago

So,.a piece of paper didn't save him? Also,.since when does the "homewreker" ever have a reason to be pissed? The cheating wife must be so pleased with herself. I wonder how much life insurance she got?

Jerry Louis
3d ago

Yup when you're Sue somebody who doesn't got the money to pay, going for a quick money grab, sometimes people just throw the towel in and everybody loses out. lessons to be learned

Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 die in Hwy 26 crash near Buxton

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Two people, including Seaside woman, died in a nearly head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday. Oregon State Police said just after noon Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle cash on Highway 26 near Buxton. They learned a pickup truck was going west on Highway 26 when the driver crossed the centerline and hit an SUV nearly head-on.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Yahoo!

Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast

A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
KEIZER, OR

