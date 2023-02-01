Read full article on original website
Adam P.
2d ago
So,.a piece of paper didn't save him? Also,.since when does the "homewreker" ever have a reason to be pissed? The cheating wife must be so pleased with herself. I wonder how much life insurance she got?
Reply(5)
4
Jerry Louis
3d ago
Yup when you're Sue somebody who doesn't got the money to pay, going for a quick money grab, sometimes people just throw the towel in and everybody loses out. lessons to be learned
Reply(2)
2
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in SE Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood
One man is dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland's Mill Park neighborhood, authorities said.
Three arrested following chase, manhunt in Washington County involving drone, K-9
Suspects from Beaverton, Cornelius and Hillsboro are facing charges after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsboro Police Department used a drone and tracking dog to find them in the dark.
DA: 5 Salem officers justified in fatal shooting of armed robbery suspect
The Marion County District Attorney's Office says five Salem police officers were justified in their use of deadly force against an armed robbery suspect last month.
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
Hood River man involved in hours-long standoff identified as military veteran
Authorities identified the man who was arrested after barricading himself inside a Hood River home where he allegedly fired a gun multiple times as a military veteran.
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
Repeat DUII offender loses license, gets year in Marion County Jail
Oregon man Luis Pineda-Castro was sentenced to a year in Marion County Jail and his driver’s license was suspended for life on Jan. 30, after he pleaded guilty to committing five separate DUII offenses between 2018 and 2022.
2 die in Hwy 26 crash near Buxton
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Two people, including Seaside woman, died in a nearly head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday. Oregon State Police said just after noon Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle cash on Highway 26 near Buxton. They learned a pickup truck was going west on Highway 26 when the driver crossed the centerline and hit an SUV nearly head-on.
2 women face drunk-driving charges after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-5 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are facing drunk-driving charges after two separate but nearby crashes on Interstate 5 in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a wrong-way driver heading south. While officers were on their...
3 hurt in 2-vehicle Portland crash, one critical
Three people were hurt, including one with critical injuries, when 2 vehicles collided in Southeast Portland late Saturday afternoon.
5-year-old missing outside Silverton found ‘safe and sound’
A hunt is underway for a 5-year-old boy who is missing outside of Silverton, OR, authorities said.
‘I don’t feel like it’s ok:’ Family of fatal shooting victim questions why suspected killer’s arrest took 6 months
Last week, 43-year-old Janae Kelley was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Taskforce in Chandler, Ariz. for the July 2022 murder of Aaron Follstad-Martin.
Families of men killed by deputies ask judge to consolidate cases against Clark County
Lawyers for the families of two men shot and killed by Clark County deputies in a three month period have asked a federal judge to consolidate their wrongful death lawsuits against the county into one trial.
Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast
A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
SWAT arrests armed man after standoff on rural Clark County property
LA CENTER, Wash. — A SWAT team took a man into custody in Southwest Washington on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. A spokesperson with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the man fired a gun when deputies responded to a family disturbance. The incident started at about 1:40 p.m....
Popular Oregon City Vet Nation-wide Rep Accused Of Taking Out A Dude In The Intel Parking Lot
The Hillsboro Police Department said on Tuesday that they had arrested a 55-year-old retired veterinarian from Clackamas County for the murder of an Intel contractor living in Oregon City. Kenneth Fandrich, 56, was discovered dead in his car in an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus on Friday...
Portland police identify victim of deadly stabbing
A man who authorities say was fatally stabbed Tuesday night was identified by police on Thursday.
Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody
A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.
