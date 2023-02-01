Originally Published By: Hanford Police Officer’s Association. “On January 20, 2023, the Hanford Police Department held a DUI checkpoint at Lacey Blvd and 11th Avenue from 5 p.m to 11 p.m. During that time 672 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Twelve drivers were found to be unlicensed, two were driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI, four did not have a license in their possession, one driver was cited for open container of marijuana, one driver was cited for possession of methamphetamine and one driver was stopped and cited for not stopping for the checkpoint. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving related arrests and crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

HANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO