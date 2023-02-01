Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
Related
New details emerge in case of murdered Selma police officer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details were brought to light Friday about the tragic death of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco. It came at a joint press conference held at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, held by the Fresno County Sheriff, District Attorney, and Selma’s Police Chief, all in the day the man charged with […]
Service date for Selma police officer killed announced
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Officers’ Association announced the details of the service honoring Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday. According to Selma Police, Carrasco was working with the police department for the last two years. Before that, he spent many years as a Police […]
GV Wire
How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?
Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting
VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16 they responded […]
Suspected Selma cop killer makes first court appearance
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. made his first court appearance Friday morning. A Fresno County Judge denied bail for Dixon. The judge did allow us to record in the courtroom today but did not allow us to show the suspect […]
17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting, video shows mom and baby trying to escape
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced on Friday the arrest of two suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people, including a baby, in Goshen on January 16. Tulare County’s sheriff announced that “Operation Nightmare” began early Friday morning with a multi-agency operation to serve three search warrants. One was […]
Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
Charges filed against suspect in Selma police officer death
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Charges have been filed against the man suspected of shooting a Selma police officer on Tuesday, resulting in his death. 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon is suspected of shooting Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Tuesday. Dixon was arrested a short time later. It was the first line of duty death for […]
CUSD: Lockdown lifted at Clovis West after threatening phone call
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A phone call that appeared to threaten a shooting on the campus of Clovis West High School on Friday prompted the site to be cordoned off while police officers ensured the area was safe, according to officials. The lockdown put in place has since been lifted. Clovis Unified staff say the […]
Man is now hospitalized after he was stabbed in the head, PD says
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in an apartment complex in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. At 9:54 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing of a victim at the insection of Dakota and Arthur Avenue at an apartment complex. Police say they found a male victim in his […]
The criminal history of suspected Selma cop killer Nathaniel Dixon
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Court documents show the extensive criminal history of 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma, the man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., on Tuesday. According to the court documents, in 2019 Dixon was convicted of second-degree felony robbery. He was in jail until July 2020 and […]
crimevoice.com
Fentanyl Overdose Investigation in Kings County Jail
Originally Published By: Kings County Sheriff’s Office. “On Monday, 01/23/23, at a approximately 0130 hours, KCSO Detectives responded to the Kings County Jail for an overdose investigation. Three Kings County inmates were exposed to a substance believed to be Fentanyl. During the course of the investigation, Detectives determined Brittany...
KMPH.com
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
crimevoice.com
Hanford PD DUI Checkpoint Update
Originally Published By: Hanford Police Officer’s Association. “On January 20, 2023, the Hanford Police Department held a DUI checkpoint at Lacey Blvd and 11th Avenue from 5 p.m to 11 p.m. During that time 672 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Twelve drivers were found to be unlicensed, two were driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI, four did not have a license in their possession, one driver was cited for open container of marijuana, one driver was cited for possession of methamphetamine and one driver was stopped and cited for not stopping for the checkpoint. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving related arrests and crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
KMJ
Teens on Probation Arrested, Caught with Loaded Firearms in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two teenagers were arrested and now face several charges after they were caught with loaded firearms in southeast Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spoke with two boys in a vehicle near Peach and Huntington Avenues. Officers say the driver in the vehicle...
Surveillance video reveals final moments of Officer Carrasco
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dramatic surveillance video captures the suspect involved in the death of officer Gonzalo Carrasco moments before his arrest, as well as the sound of the gunfire that took his life. We don’t know the alleged motive of the suspect Nathaniel Dixon. Surveillance video captures the gunshots fired Tuesday after detectives say […]
DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect in Selma police shooting
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Newly obtained surveillance video shows the alleged suspect 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon walking down the streets of Selma immediately after the shooting of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco later died of his injuries in the hospital. The footage shows what happened on Tuesday following the shooting – and then shows […]
GV Wire
Visalia Man Gets 24 Years in DUI Killing of Beloved Porterville Motorcyclist
A Visalia man received a 24-year prison sentence last week for a DUI collision that killed a 58-year-old motorcyclist near Porterville. Dominic Casarez, 24, had pleaded no contest in December to gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in the death of Louis Munoz. “Louis Munoz was loved by many and touched...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0