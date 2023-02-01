ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

YourCentralValley.com

New details emerge in case of murdered Selma police officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details were brought to light Friday about the tragic death of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco. It came at a joint press conference held at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, held by the Fresno County Sheriff, District Attorney, and Selma’s Police Chief, all in the day the man charged with […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Service date for Selma police officer killed announced

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Officers’ Association announced the details of the service honoring Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday. According to Selma Police, Carrasco was working with the police department for the last two years. Before that, he spent many years as a Police […]
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?

Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspected Selma cop killer makes first court appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. made his first court appearance Friday morning. A Fresno County Judge denied bail for Dixon. The judge did allow us to record in the courtroom today but did not allow us to show the suspect […]
SELMA, CA
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting, video shows mom and baby trying to escape

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced on Friday the arrest of two suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people, including a baby, in Goshen on January 16. Tulare County’s sheriff announced that “Operation Nightmare” began early Friday morning with a multi-agency operation to serve three search warrants. One was […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Charges filed against suspect in Selma police officer death

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Charges have been filed against the man suspected of shooting a Selma police officer on Tuesday, resulting in his death. 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon is suspected of shooting Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Tuesday. Dixon was arrested a short time later. It was the first line of duty death for […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The criminal history of suspected Selma cop killer Nathaniel Dixon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Court documents show the extensive criminal history of 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma, the man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., on Tuesday. According to the court documents, in 2019 Dixon was convicted of second-degree felony robbery. He was in jail until July 2020 and […]
SELMA, CA
crimevoice.com

Fentanyl Overdose Investigation in Kings County Jail

Originally Published By: Kings County Sheriff’s Office. “On Monday, 01/23/23, at a approximately 0130 hours, KCSO Detectives responded to the Kings County Jail for an overdose investigation. Three Kings County inmates were exposed to a substance believed to be Fentanyl. During the course of the investigation, Detectives determined Brittany...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre

GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Hanford PD DUI Checkpoint Update

Originally Published By: Hanford Police Officer’s Association. “On January 20, 2023, the Hanford Police Department held a DUI checkpoint at Lacey Blvd and 11th Avenue from 5 p.m to 11 p.m. During that time 672 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Twelve drivers were found to be unlicensed, two were driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI, four did not have a license in their possession, one driver was cited for open container of marijuana, one driver was cited for possession of methamphetamine and one driver was stopped and cited for not stopping for the checkpoint. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving related arrests and crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Surveillance video reveals final moments of Officer Carrasco

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dramatic surveillance video captures the suspect involved in the death of officer Gonzalo Carrasco moments before his arrest, as well as the sound of the gunfire that took his life. We don’t know the alleged motive of the suspect Nathaniel Dixon. Surveillance video captures the gunshots fired Tuesday after detectives say […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect in Selma police shooting

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Newly obtained surveillance video shows the alleged suspect 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon walking down the streets of Selma immediately after the shooting of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco later died of his injuries in the hospital. The footage shows what happened on Tuesday following the shooting – and then shows […]
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

Visalia Man Gets 24 Years in DUI Killing of Beloved Porterville Motorcyclist

A Visalia man received a 24-year prison sentence last week for a DUI collision that killed a 58-year-old motorcyclist near Porterville. Dominic Casarez, 24, had pleaded no contest in December to gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in the death of Louis Munoz. “Louis Munoz was loved by many and touched...
VISALIA, CA
