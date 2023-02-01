Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Blues in his blood: Tee Dee Young inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Every type of music is rooted in one genre, the blues. There is one Lexington blues artist and business owner who embodies the blues, and always used his music to bring people together. That’s why Lexington native, Tee Dee Young, has just been inducted...
WTVQ
Groundbreaking held for new Midway distillery
MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for Bluegrass Distillers’ new $8 million operation in Midway. State and city leaders joined the distillery owners at the property. The new location, expected to open this fall, will include a 36-inch column still and six, 18,000-gallon fermentation...
fox56news.com
A gift for McLeod's Coffee Shop
A local boutique is giving a percentage of February's sales to McLeod's in order for them to keep up their hiring inclusivity. A local boutique is giving a percentage of February's sales to McLeod's in order for them to keep up their hiring inclusivity. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
WTVQ
Meet the Lexington Sporting Club
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — To some it’s known as the beautiful game, and every four years countries come together to watch the world cup all for the love of one sport, soccer, and now that passion continues to spread to Lexington. “Get ready for the season. It’s going...
fox56news.com
Lexington gift boutique shares the love with a nearby nonprofit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington gift boutique is sharing the love with a nonprofit that’s very special to a lot of people, not just coffee lovers. Taking one step into McLeod’s Coffee House will instantly get you greeted by VIPs, referring to the people working here. Mcleod’s Coffee House is a nonprofit that wants to give everyone a chance, even if they have physical disabilities. Vladimir Stafford has found not only his job but his home here.
WKYT 27
New distillery coming to Woodford County
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Woodford County. State leaders were on hand to break ground on Bluegrass Distillery at Elkwood Farms in Midway. It is the first distillery to be located in Midway since 1959. “This is going to be an anchor that brings in...
OnlyInYourState
This Kentucky Restaurant Makes The Most Unique And Delicious BLT In The World
BLT, but make it Bluegrass. And possibly a little bougie. That’s the unique and delicious bacon lettuce and tomato sandwich that you’ll find at Goodwood Frankfort, a delicious dining spot in Kentucky’s capital city. Let’s dig in!. Have you tried the BLT from this Kentucky restaurant...
WTVQ
Hundreds of FCPS students compete in annual science fair
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of students in the Fayette County Public Schools system were at Frederick Douglass High School Saturday, competing in the annual Kentucky American Water Science Fair. For nearly four decades, the competition has showcased some of the best experiments that students have come up with on their...
fox56news.com
New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road
A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road. A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. Domestic dispute leads to multicounty...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
WKYT 27
EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
WKYT 27
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s a story of a boy and his dog, but it doesn’t follow the traditional tale of what you might think. Normally when WKYT brings you a Commonwealth of Kindness report, it’s about humans helping animals, but this story is quite the opposite. Recently...
fox56news.com
Meet James ‘JH’ Atkins, Danville’s first black mayor
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – In 2022, a central Kentucky town made history by electing its first Black mayor. James “J.H.” Atkins ran for the office of mayor in Danville for the first time this previous election cycle, after serving on the city council for 12 years.
WTVQ
Berea police looking for artist for community, police-themed mural
BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Berea Police Department is looking for an artist to paint a community- and police-themed mural inside the department. According to a Facebook post from police, the artist will be asked to paint on an interior wall measuring 18 feet by 7.5 feet. Paint materials...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Rumpke to Take Over for City of Richmond, KY Waste Disposal in March
The City of Richmond has selected Rumpke Waste & Recycling as its new waste services provider. According to city leaders, transition to the new services will take place in two phases beginning next month. Rumpke will start providing all Richmond businesses with waste collection service on March 1, while residential service will begin January 1, 2024.
'I Help Mothers Overcome Drug Addiction, While Living With Their Kids'
Jennifer Hancock tells Newsweek about running treatment facilities where mothers live with their children, in this original essay.
OnlyInYourState
The Brick Building In Kentucky That Could Compete With Any Historic Site In The U.S.
Kentucky has an impressive history that we’re very, very proud of. Our state has many claims to fame and played a tremendous role in the American story; and, as such, the Bluegrass is home to numerous places of immense historic significance. Liberty Hall is one such place; in fact, this humble brick building in Frankfort, Kentucky, could easily compete with any historic site in the U.S.
WTVQ
A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
WKYT 27
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was found Friday morning at a Lexington high school. According to an email sent by school officials to parents, the gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag...
