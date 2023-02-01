Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Police arrest 39-year-old individual for allegedly shooting gun in Hillsboro backyard
Hillsboro Police say they took a 39-year-old man into custody Saturday morning. At 9 a.m., police responded to a call near the intersection of Northeast 20th Place and Northeast Hyde Street. Neighbors told police they heard hearing gunshots in the backyard of a nearby house. When police arrived, they made...
kptv.com
Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
kptv.com
2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
KATU.com
Vancouver Police find stolen firearms, 'ghost' guns when arresting shooting suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Investigators say they seized ten guns, some of which were stolen, when they arrested a suspect in a Vancouver-area shooting. The Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team executed a search warrant at a home as part of a shooting investigation last week. Law enforcement arrested the suspected...
KATU.com
Yamhill deputies search for man accused of attacking his brother with machete
AMITY, Ore. — Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man accused of attacking his brother with a machete on Friday morning. Deputies responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Amity. The victim was taken to a hospital...
kptv.com
2 women face drunk-driving charges after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-5 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are facing drunk-driving charges after two separate but nearby crashes on Interstate 5 in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a wrong-way driver heading south. While officers were on their...
Hood River man involved in hours-long standoff identified as military veteran
Authorities identified the man who was arrested after barricading himself inside a Hood River home where he allegedly fired a gun multiple times as a military veteran.
‘I don’t feel like it’s ok:’ Family of fatal shooting victim questions why suspected killer’s arrest took 6 months
Last week, 43-year-old Janae Kelley was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Taskforce in Chandler, Ariz. for the July 2022 murder of Aaron Follstad-Martin.
Woman gets 9-year prison sentence after burglarizing over 10 businesses
A woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday after burglarizing more than 10 businesses in Washington County, officials said.
3 hurt in 2-vehicle Portland crash, one critical
Three people were hurt, including one with critical injuries, when 2 vehicles collided in Southeast Portland late Saturday afternoon.
kptv.com
Serial burglar sentenced to 9 years in prison after Washington County arrest
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect linked to multiple burglaries at small businesses in Washington County will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Christina Lynn Cordon, 38, burglarized more than 10 businesses between March and September. Deputies say during...
KATU.com
SWAT arrests armed man after standoff on rural Clark County property
LA CENTER, Wash. — A SWAT team took a man into custody in Southwest Washington on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. A spokesperson with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the man fired a gun when deputies responded to a family disturbance. The incident started at about 1:40 p.m....
5-year-old missing outside Silverton found ‘safe and sound’
A hunt is underway for a 5-year-old boy who is missing outside of Silverton, OR, authorities said.
Families of men killed by deputies ask judge to consolidate cases against Clark County
Lawyers for the families of two men shot and killed by Clark County deputies in a three month period have asked a federal judge to consolidate their wrongful death lawsuits against the county into one trial.
Off-duty security guard receives 5-year sentence for fatal shooting after gang brawl erupts during Portland birthday celebration
An Oregon man whose birthday party ended in bloodshed was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in a 2019 killing. Willie K. Mitchell was marking his 23rd birthday at downtown Portland’s Shake Bar on April 18, 2019, when he, his brother and friends became embroiled in a gang brawl between the Hoovers and Bloods outside the Old Town nightclub, The Oregonian/OregonLive previously reported.
kptv.com
Gresham firefighter dies from cardiac arrest while on duty
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The City of Gresham is remembering a member of the Gresham Fire Department who died after going into cardiac arrest Friday. According to the city, Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while in the line of duty Friday and despite emergency medical attention, died shortly after.
Hoover gang member sentenced to 2 years in prison on gun charges
A Portland man and member of the Hoover gang was sentenced to federal prison Friday for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, officials say.
Public asked for help identifying suspect in Gresham park attack
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police have released surveillance video of a man believed to be the suspect in a Jan. 19 attempted sexual assault, and are asking for the public's help to identify the person. The incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd...
kptv.com
2 die in Hwy 26 crash near Buxton
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Two people, including Seaside woman, died in a nearly head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday. Oregon State Police said just after noon Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle cash on Highway 26 near Buxton. They learned a pickup truck was going west on Highway 26 when the driver crossed the centerline and hit an SUV nearly head-on.
