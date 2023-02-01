ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Off-duty security guard receives 5-year sentence for fatal shooting after gang brawl erupts during Portland birthday celebration

An Oregon man whose birthday party ended in bloodshed was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in a 2019 killing. Willie K. Mitchell was marking his 23rd birthday at downtown Portland’s Shake Bar on April 18, 2019, when he, his brother and friends became embroiled in a gang brawl between the Hoovers and Bloods outside the Old Town nightclub, The Oregonian/OregonLive previously reported.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Gresham firefighter dies from cardiac arrest while on duty

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The City of Gresham is remembering a member of the Gresham Fire Department who died after going into cardiac arrest Friday. According to the city, Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while in the line of duty Friday and despite emergency medical attention, died shortly after.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

2 die in Hwy 26 crash near Buxton

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Two people, including Seaside woman, died in a nearly head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday. Oregon State Police said just after noon Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle cash on Highway 26 near Buxton. They learned a pickup truck was going west on Highway 26 when the driver crossed the centerline and hit an SUV nearly head-on.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

