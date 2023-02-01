Read full article on original website
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were "buzzing" about the New Orleans Saints as...
Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton
Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson's career. ESPN's Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky...
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the...
Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings
One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
Jerry Jones Reacts to Sean Payton Hire by Broncos
The Denver head coach was once an assistant for the Cowboys.
NBC Sports
How 49ers drafting Mitchell taught Ryans valuable coaching lesson
DeMeco Ryans was introduced as the Houston Texans' new head coach Thursday with plenty of fanfare, and it didn't take long for the former 49ers defensive coordinator to assure fans their team is in good hands. The 38-year-old shared with reporters the many ways San Francisco prepared him to be...
CBS Sports
Derek Carr drama continues with Raiders: QB has no plans to help team by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Jeff Fisher Reportedly Resigns From Notable Coaching Job
Longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher won't be a part of the 2023 USFL season. Fisher has decided to step down from his role as the head coach of the Michigan Panthers. Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan will replace him. In an official statement, Fisher announced that he's stepping ...
The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea
The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Look: Matthew Berry Believes One 49ers Quarterback Has Inside Track To Starting Job
The San Francisco 49ers appear headed for a quarterback competition, and the battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting spot will draw a lot of interest around the league. One prominent NFL personality believes one of the two already has an edge. Matthew Berry, the well-known ...
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Flores spent this past...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
NBC Sports
Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take
Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
NFL Players Not Happy With Potential Rule Change
When two of the highest-profile players on two of the highest-profile NFL teams suffer an injury as a result of the same type of tackle, the league taking notice should be expected. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys tailback Tony Pollard both suffered lower leg injuries in the ...
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
NFL talking about outlawing 1 type of tackle
The NFL's competition committee will discuss several new rule changes this offseason and may decide to outlaw a specific type of tackle.
Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade
Any quarterback-needy team would certainly take a long look at acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade if he became available. However, there may be some serious reservations about giving up too much to make such a trade. The Packers may have difficulty maximizing any trade return for Rodgers due to his year-to-year approach to playing, according...
