Atlantic City, NJ

Strong wind suspends third round at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Strong wind has stopped play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That means a Monday finish with no amateurs. Peter Malnati is atop the leaderboard at 12-under par. Keith Mitchell and Joseph Bramlett were two behind. Mitchell faced the strongest wind on the worst part of Pebble Beach along the ocean. He made it through and then the horn sounded to stop play. The culprit was Monterey Peninsula. Officials say two holes are so exposed that golf balls were blowing around on the green. Once play stops at one course, it has to stop on all three.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Collins with 21, Mississippi Valley State tops Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. — Terry Collins had 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 82-78 victory against Jackson State. Collins had six rebounds and five steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Kadar Waller added 16 points and the Delta Devils stopped a five-game slide with the victory. The Tigers were led by Romelle Mansel, who posted 17 points and 10 rebounds. Zeke Cook added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
Wright scores 22 as CSU Northridge takes down UCSB 72-67

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Led by Atin Wright's 22 points, the CSU Northridge Matadors defeated the UCSB Gauchos 72-67 on Saturday. The Matadors improved to 5-18 with the win and the Gauchos fell to 18-4.

